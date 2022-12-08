Community bulletin board Dec. 8

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Upcoming Blood Drives
All who come to donate with Red Cross Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email courtesy of Amazon. One upcoming blood drive in the area is from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at on Thursday, Trinity Crossing, 110 Sixth Ave. N.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall brunch
The Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection is hosting a brunch from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall 310 Third Ave. NW. The brunch is all inclusive for $8 with music by Ann Johnson, a special feature from Barb Millam on “Sterling Preservation,” and speaker Karen Taucher on “Extreme Makeover - Karen’s Edition.” The event is sponsored by the Princeton-Milaca Women’s connection and affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722 for reservations or cancellations.
ECRL board meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12 in the Great Northern Room at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood Street North, Cambridge, MN.
East Central Grad Band Holiday Concert
Join the East Central Grad Band at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at the Cambridge-Isanti High School - Hardy Center for a holiday mix of classical and seasonal favorites. Starting with the magnificent “In Joyous Flight” by Patrick Mozell, morphing into “October” by Eric Whitacre, we will then slide into our holiday favorites with “Toboggan Ride” by Stan Applebaum. We also look forward to a special appearance by the Mora Brass Ensemble. The performace is free, but donations are welcome. The East central Grad Band is welcoming new members for the winter/spring season starting on Jan. 29. For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, 763-689-4121.
Pease CCS Christmas Program
The Pease Community Christian School is hosting its Christmas program from 7 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Christian Reformed Church of Pease for a night of music and worship.
Faith Christian School Christmas program
The Faith Christian School in Foreston is hosting its Christmas program titled “A Star is Born” starting at 7 p.m. with the prelude starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the school. The program is directed by Sarah Wolbert, created and written by Celeste Clydesdale, and arranged by David T. Clydesdale.
