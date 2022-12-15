Community bulletin board Dec. 15

The Faith Christian School in Foreston is hosting its Christmas program titled “A Star is Born” starting at 7 p.m. with the prelude starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the school. The program is directed by Sarah Wolbert, created and written by Celeste Clydesdale, and arranged by David T. Clydesdale.
Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton Christmas events
The Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton is hosting multiple Christmas events leading up to the holiday. Its Sunday School Christmas Program will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Its Christmas day Worship will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The church will also host Advent mid-week services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Princeton’s Zion Lutheran Church is located at 5972 70th Ave.
A Country Christmas
Princeton’s Great Northern Depot is the location of the event A Country Christmas with a cause on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will feature a visit from Santa, Sparky the unicorn, face painting, ornament decorating, animals for petting, and more. There will also be a raffle for gift baskets, gift cards, and other items. A food truck will be available for the duration of the event alongside coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Cindy Jo will also be performing live music at the event from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. inside the depot. The event will run from 4 - 8 p.m. and entry is $5 per person or $25 per family with all proceeds going to families and individuals throughout the community in need of holiday cheer. The depot is located at 101 10th Ave. S.
Winter Solstice Luminary Walk for mental health awareness
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the Winter Solstice Luminary Walk for mental health awareness to take place at Riebe Park Disc Golf Course from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. The third annual event is one mile long along the Rum River to raise awareness for mental health. The park is located at 203 Fourth St. Cir. in Princeton.
