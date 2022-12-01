Community bulletin board Dec. 1

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Upcoming Blood Drives
Red Cross blood donors are the lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease. All who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email courtesy of Amazon. One upcoming blood drive in the area is from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at on Thursday, Trinity Crossing, 110 Sixth Ave. N. in Princeton.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: An eight-hour first time course from 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at the Princeton VFW Post, 133 North Rum River Dr. at the Banquet Hall entrance, a four- hour refresher course from 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the fellowship hall of the Milaca Zion Lutheran Church, 245 Central Ave. S., and a four-hour refresher course from 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 7 from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post.
Cookie Walk and Christmas Bells
The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton is hosting its annual Cookie Walk and Christmas Bells sale from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Fancy Christmas cookies will be available with 25 varieties to choose from, including some gluten free options. The annual Christmas bells will also be on sale. Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 401 8th Ave S, Princeton.
The Christmas Shoppe at Pease
The Pease Community Christian School is hosting the Christmas Shoppe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will feature over 25 local vendors and the CCS student ambassadors will be selling hot drinks. Alexandra Oleen Photography will be available for family Christmas mini photo sessions for $50. Pease CCS is located at 208 East Main St.
Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk
First Congregational Church UCC is hosting its Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Enjoy soup and sandwiches, a bake sale, crafts and the exceptional cookie sale. The church is located at 610 First St. in Princeton.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall brunch
The Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection is hosting a brunch from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall 310 Third Ave. NW. The brunch is all inclusive for $8 with music by Ann Johnson, a special feature from Barb Millam on “Sterling Preservation,” and speaker Karen Taucher on “Extreme Makeover - Karen’s Edition.” The event is sponsored by the Princeton-Milaca Women’s connection and affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722 for reservations or cancellations.
ECRL board meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12 in the Great Northern Room at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood Street North, Cambridge, MN.
