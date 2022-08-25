Community bulletin board Aug. 25

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Free Splash Park days - Princeton
Free splash park days will be sponsored by Princeton Evangelical Free Church on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.
Milaca’s 125th Anniversary celebration
On Aug. 26 and 27th the City of Milaca will be hosting a two day celebration for the city’s 125th anniversary. On Aug. 26th starting at 5 p.m. will be a historic log sleigh dedication, a Rum River log race, and ax throwing. Moving into the 27th and starting at 10 a.m. with the second annual kids hands-on event where the first 400 kids will help build a step-stool. There will also be lumberjack shows with interactive camps, an arts & crafts fair, bouncy houses, and food served by the American Legion Auxiliary. All events outside of the food are free to the public, and will take place in Rec Park.
Car Seat Distribution classes
Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 1:30-3pm, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022 9:30am-11am at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are eligible, Non-Resident Children with a Minnesota PMAP (Blue Plus, HealthPartners, UCare) medical assistance program are eligible). Call to receive more information or register, 763-765-4111 or 1-800-433-5239. https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/396/Child-Passenger-Safety-Car-Seats
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Princeton VFW Post 133 North Rum River Dr. Banquet Hall entrance and Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall in Milaca.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
On Tuesday, September 13 from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall will be hosting a brunch for community members. The brunch will feature music by Norris Johnson and have a special feature which is to be announced. Speaker Heidi Studer will be speaking on “Let’s Go on a Treasure hunt, Discovering What is really Important.” The event is all inclusive for $8. Please call Melissa Johnson for reservations or cancellations at 320-496-0722. This event is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection.
