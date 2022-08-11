Community bulletin board Aug. 11

Free splash park days will be sponsored by The City of Princeton on Aug. 15, Princeton Evangelical Free Church on Aug. 28, and Twice New Clothing and treasures on Aug. 22 all from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.
Senior day - Minnesota State Fair day trip on opening day
Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry-free group travel. Come join in the fun at the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, August 25, 2022. Deals on merchandise and food will be provided for senior day. Cost is $46 which includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair. We will board the coach bus at approximately 8:00 AM and return at approximately 4:00 PM. There will be three pick-up locations: Princeton Walmart, Cambridge Senior Activity Center and Ham Lake Senior Center. You will be notified of exact pick-up times approximately two weeks prior to the trip. Kids are welcome to join you. Refunds will not be given for cancellations. Registration is taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at cometravelwme@gmail.com.
Milaca’s 125th Anniversary celebration
On Aug. 26 and 27th the City of Milaca will be hosting a two day celebration for the city’s 125th anniversary. On Aug. 26th starting at 5 p.m. will be a historic log sleigh dedication, a Rum River log race, and ax throwing. Moving into the 27th and starting at 10 a.m. with the second annual kids hands-on event where the first 400 kids will help build a step-stool. There will also be lumberjack shows with interactive camps, an arts & crafts fair, bouncy houses, and food served by the American Legion Auxiliary. All events outside of the food are free to the public, and will take place in Rec Park.
