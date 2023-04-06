Community bulletin board April 6

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Grief support group
A six-week grief support group will meet on Wednesdays April 12, 19, May 3, 10, 17 from 1:00-2:30 pm at the Mille Lacs County Historical Depot. This group allows people who have experienced the death of a loved one to come together in a supportive environment and learn ways to cope with their loss. It is open to anyone who is grieving, is nondenominational and offered at no cost. For more information and to register, please contact Julie Schoen at 763-389-5645.
Milaca Methodist Hall brunch
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is hosting an all inclusive brunch from 10-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11. The event which is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection will feature flute music by Melissa Johnson, a special feature by Kris Erickson on “Information about our Parks,” and speaker Tina Young on “Joyful Living Surrounding Grief.” The brunch is also affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. For reservations or cancellations, call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722.
Come Travel With Me: MN Twins versus Brewers
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip to a Minnesota Twins game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, June 14. The cost of the trip is $75 which includes coach bus transportation and the game ticket. Kids are welcome to join and can have their picture taken with the Twins during the third inning. The final date to register is May 10, or until the trip is full. For more information, including transportation pick-up and drop-off times and locations, or to register, contact Carline Sargent at 612-270-3403.
Dementia informational meeting at the Cambridge Public Library
The public is invited to a special event that will cover care planning for caregivers and include a discussion on what dementia is and how it affects everyone involved from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Cambridge Public Library. Learn about the warning signs; discern between fact and myth about the disease; learn about community resources; and planning strategies following a diagnosis. Advance registration is required and now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. You can also register in person with a staff member at the library, or by calling 763-689-7390. We will meet in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the Cambridge Public Library. This event is made possible by Cambridge-Isanti Community Education, East Central Regional Library, and Family Pathways.
