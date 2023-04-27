Community bulletin board April 27

A six-week grief support group will meet on Wednesdays May 3, 10, 17 from 1:00-2:30 pm at the Mille Lacs County Historical Depot. This group allows people who have experienced the death of a loved one to come together in a supportive environment and learn ways to cope with their loss. It is open to anyone who is grieving, is nondenominational and offered at no cost. For more information and to register, please contact Julie Schoen at 763-389-5645.
Come Travel With Me: MN Twins vs Brewers
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip to a Minnesota Twins game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, June 14. The cost of the trip is $75 which includes coach bus transportation and the game ticket. Kids are welcome to join and can have their picture taken with the Twins during the third inning. The final date to register is May 10, or until the trip is full. For more information, including transportation pick-up and drop-off times and locations, or to register, contact Carline Sargent at 612-270-3403.
Princeton Farmer’s Market season opener
The Princeton-Zimmerman Farmer’s Market will hold its season opener at 8:30 a.m. - noon on Saturday, May 6 in the Princeton Mall parking lot located on Rum River Dr. S. The farmers market will be open every Saturday until the end of October, after which it will transition to an indoor market.
Book Signing
Author of the book “They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd” Liz Collins will be in Milaca from 5-8 p.m. on May 1st in Recreation Park for a book signing event. Collins will be available to answer questions, sign and sell copies of her book, and presenting on the contents of the book. The presentaion will take place from 6-7 p.m.
ECRL Board meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8 in the Great Northern Room at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood Street North, Cambridge, MN.
