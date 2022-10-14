Former President Donald Trump sat in the White House dining room watching the violence unfold at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and did nothing to stop it. That was the testimony given to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot that took place at the Capitol that day, evidence that was revealed Thursday when the committee held a public hearing.

"He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened Jan. 6," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who is chair of the committee. Thompson said Trump must be accountable and is required to answer for his actions.

