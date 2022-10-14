Former President Donald Trump sat in the White House dining room watching the violence unfold at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and did nothing to stop it. That was the testimony given to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot that took place at the Capitol that day, evidence that was revealed Thursday when the committee held a public hearing.
"He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened Jan. 6," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who is chair of the committee. Thompson said Trump must be accountable and is required to answer for his actions.
At the end of the hearing Thursday afternoon the committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump. Some Trump underlings have refused to testify, invoking the Fifth Amendment so as not to incriminate themselves, and Trump may do the same, although he has reportedly told aides he would do so if he gets to do it live.
The evidence was damning in Thursday's hearing as far as Trump coming up with a plan before Election Day to say he had won the election, against the advice of some allies. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, made a note that Trump had claimed fraudulently the election was stolen.
Dozens of courts ruled against him but Trump ignored that, and testimony at other committee meetings showed he pressured state officials and wanted them to create fake slates of electors in states where Trump had been beaten.
Testimony also showed Thursday that Trump knew on the day of the riot that some supporters had weapons.
We also heard testimony that Trump's daughter Ivanka told Trump he had lost the election and should go by the courts (more than 60 the story in the StarTribune revealed) that had shot down his claims of fraud.
This story has been unfolding for months and months now, with Trump supporters telling the committee in interviews what the real story is. There can be no doubt by now that the committee got to the gist of what really happened before and during the riot. A president simply can't do things like that.
There was a story in today's (Oct. 14) Tribune that detailed the percentage of adults who say misinformation in politics is a major problem, 74% of those interviewed calling it a major problem. Respondents said it increases extreme political views, said 80% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans. Misinformation was a integral part of the Trump administration and the investigation by the Jan. 6 committee shows that.
Chairman Thompson of the committee noted in his opening remarks Thursday that most of the evidence they had uncovered came from Republicans. "This is not about politics, it's about facts," he said.
I was a bit skeptical when the committee started having its public hearings on national television. Not anymore. What happened that fateful day, and before and after, is reprehensible. It's something I never considered happening in the United States. But we have supporting evidence about why it did and those who were in on it should pay.
Here and there in sports . . .
The StarTribune has a weekly feature that highlights prep athletes of the week. I found it interesting this week that there were two running backs listed from teams that Princeton had beaten this season. Tate Link of Dassel-Cokato who had a good game as the Tigers beat D-C, has run for 1,239 yards and 20 touchdowns. Caden Spence of Zimmerman ran for 304 yards in a win over Little Falls last week and scored three times . . . Amelia Smith, a 2022 PHS grad, has made the cut to play with the club hockey team at Arizona State and will get to do some traveling as that school amps up its women's hockey program . . . Kaitlin Sautter, also a 2022 PHS grad, is playing soccer at Sr. Scholastica and earlier this season was the MIAC player of the week when she scored the only goal in a 1-0 win . . . Haydn Stay, also a member of the 2022 graduating class here, is at North Dakota University in Grand Forks and is one of the few freshmen on the traveling squad. He got to see a stadium full of 88,000 people when North Dakota played at Nebraska to open the season. I've been there - it's a sea of red clothing . . . Surprise surprise - Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has taken the step of opting out of his contract, according to a newspaper in Puerto Rico. Did anybody really think he wouldn't? The Twins say they will be one of the teams pursuing Correa, a player who didn't meet my expectations as a hitter with the Twins until September.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Oct 10, 1957 - Al Hansen carried 17 times for 171 yards as Princeton beat Cambridge 7-0 to take over first place in the conference. Dick Southard scored the only touchdown and averaged five yards a carry.
Oct. 11, 1962 - Princeton took over first place in the Rum River with a 21-0 win over Elk River as Dean Hansen threw to Neal Hofius and Steve Lindell for touchdowns and Dale Thiel ran for one.
Oct. 12, 1967 - Princeton beat Braham in the Homecoming game 58-7 as Denny Sternquist ran for three touchdowns and Bob Backlund for two.
Oct. 12, 1972 - Erwin Top won the Rum River Conference cross-country meet, the third straight year a Princeton runner won the meet. Jon Ingvalson was second. Princeton and Elk River tied for first place . . . Princeton lost 24-6 to Cambridge as Mike Froelich scored on a screen pass from Chuck Young.
Oct. 13, 1977 - Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 14-6 as Steve Blaske carried 32 times for 146 yards and back-up Dan Murphy ran 14 times for 66 yards. Blaske scored twice . . . The freshman football team beat Cambridge for the second straight year as Jason Boser ran eight times for 143 yards and Bob Thorkildson 12 times for 113.
Oct. 14, 1982 - Princeton came from behind to beat Braham 14-10 as reserve Dan Springman ran for two touchdowns and 109 yards . . . Mary Beth Sauer set her fourth school record as the swim team beat Becker 81-46 . . . Princeton beat Braham in volleyball to remain undefeated at 4-0 in the Rum River as Barb Blomberg led with 9 kills.
Oct. 8, 1987 - Princeton was beaten in its Homecoming game 42-13 despite leading 7-0 after one quarter . . . After losses to Braham and Cambridge, Princeton was 3-8 in volleyball.
Oct. 8, 1992 - Shelley Ziwisky beat sister Janelle Ziwisky in the Rum River Conference tennis singles finals.Shelley was ranked ninth in Class AA at the time, a first for Princeton girls tennis. The Ziwiskysand Sarah Cartwright made all-conference . . . Matt Soens caught a touchdown pass from Jeremy Snow but Princeton lost 14-6 to Mora.
Oct. 9, 1997 - The 8-0 girls swim team beat Milaca 101-85 as Molly Miller broke a three-year-old school record in the 100 breaststroke by a full second . . . After holding a 35-7 lead early in the second half the Tiger football team held on to beat Milaca 35-27 as Matt Wilhelm ran for 191 yards and Chad Carlson threw for 138 . . . PHS grad Nicole Koskey shot an 82 for the Concordia College golf team and placed second in an invitational.
Oct. 10, 2002 - Princeton (4-2) beat Milaca 21-7 as Adam Miron ran for 96 yards and Mike Patnode for 71. Each scored a touchdown and Justin Bronson recovered a fumble for a touchdown . . . The girlstennis team (5-10) beat Duluth Central 7-0 in subsection playoffs.
Oct. 11, 2007 - Princeton upset undefeated Cambridge 34-27 after trailing 27-13 as Phil Klaphake ran for three touchdowns. He ran for 130 yards and passed for 235 . . . The volleyball team rallied to beat Milaca in five sets as Katie Loberg had 20 kills and Allie Johnson 11.
Oct. 11, 2012 - The girls soccer team beat St. Cloud Cathedral 1-0 to win the Granite Ridge Conference title as Maggie Peterson scored the only goal . . . Princeton (4-2) beat Albany 35-13 in the Tigers' Homecoming game as Chase Lindenfelser ran for 168 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Oct. 12, 1917 -The girls tennis team lost 5-2 to Elk River in section semifinals but Kelsey Dorr and Reilee Schepper won the section finals in doubles and advanced to state for the third straight year. Gabby and Anna Dahlen placed fourth in doubles and Aurora Schossow was third in singles . . . Princeton beat Esko in the section quarterfinals for girls soccer with an overtime shootout win.
