Former district court judge and city attorney Steven A. Anderson’s legal career included four decades of service to Mille Lacs County and Princeton.
Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice G. Barry Anderson fondly recalled his professional and personal interactions with Anderson, who died April 17 after a short battle with coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bethesda Medical Center in St. Paul.
“Steve and I were law school classmates,” Anderson said. “We played on an intramural team. We weren’t very good, but we had a great time. I was a little skeptical of a one-armed basketball player. He turned out to be a great athlete.”
His classmate had a nice one-armed outside shot, Anderson said, referring to Steve’s being born without a right arm.
“He was a pretty good rebounder. He was a smart basketball player. He always knew where the ball was, and what the positions were.” Those skills would later serve Anderson well in his legal career.
Anderson added: “He was not at all self-conscious about it. If you had not met him before, and was introduced at a conference, he would always jokingly say he was the only one-armed judge there. It wasn’t a limitation for him in life.”
Trinity Lutheran Pastor Mike Pancoast, initially announced the tragic news of Anderson’s death in an emailed April 18 newsletter to congregation members.
The newsletter stated Anderson died from complications directly related to COVID-19, adding he, “had not been in great health, and the symptoms he had been experiencing, he and wife, Karen, attributed to his general health.”
Anderson tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, April 15, and was taken to Bethesda in St. Paul.
He died Friday evening on April 17, the newsletter stated. Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, there was public memorial or funeral services planned.
Anderson graduated at the top of his class from Patrick Henry High School in 1972, where he attained the status of Eagle Scout, was a trumpet player, and was a letter winner in football and track.
Anderson was an honors graduate from the University of Minnesota (B.A., 1976 and J.D, 1979). After law school, Anderson joined Arnold and McDowell LLP.
In 1984, Anderson moved with his family to Princeton, where he established the firm’s northern office.
There, he practiced estate planning and criminal law, and he acted as city attorney for Princeton, Milaca, and many surrounding communities.
In his capacity as a city attorney, Anderson was charged with prosecuting criminal proceedings and representing the community.
In 2006, after nearly 30 years in private practice and while a managing partner of what was then known as Anderson, Dove, Fretland and Van Valkenburg LLP, Steve was appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty to be District Court judge in the Seventh Judicial District of Minnesota, which spans the entirety of northwest Minnesota.
A front-page story in the Jan. 19, 2006 edition of the Princeton Union-Eagle chronicled Anderson’s appointment announcement, which was made by Pawlenty inside the arrival and departure building at the Princeton Airport.
Anderson, then age 51, was one of three finalists for the position, the other two being Daniel A. Benson and Frederick L. Grunke, both of St. Cloud.
The position became open when Judge Thomas Knapp asked to be transferred from Benton County in Foley to Stearns County in St. Cloud when a new judge position was created there.
Judge Michael Jesse, who was chambered at the Mille Lacs Courthouse, decided to move to the Benton County vacancy. That left the opening in Mille Lacs.
Pawlenty said during the announcement that Anderson had the needed judicial qualities of being fair, having a calm temperament, experience in the law, and “real life experiences in the community.”
Pawlenty noted Anderson belonged to several bar associations, was a member of the Princeton Lions Club, helped establish the Princeton Kinship Youth Mentorship program, had been a leader in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and helped in a program in which teachers and people in industry explored each other’s jobs.
“It’s important to have someone in this position who has heart and service for the people,” Pawlenty said.
Anderson began working part time in the law firm while he was still in law school in 1978. The firm then was known as Arnold & McDowell and it handled the civil legal work for Princeton.
The firm’s name changed twice after that and later the firm also acquired the city’s criminal work, and eventually added the city of Milaca.
After graduation from the University of Minnesota, Barry Anderson and Steve parted ways. Anderson went to work for the Arnold and McDowell law firm.
In 1984, Steve moved with his family to Princeton. “I practiced law in Fairmont for four years, and then he called me one day and indicated his firm was looking for someone to help with litigation matters,” Barry Anderson said. “I joined Arnold and McDowell and was with them from 1983 to 1998.”
Along the way, the two non-related Andersons became law partners. Barry moved to Hutchinson, and the law firm there started talking about the importance of establishing a local connection in Mille Lacs County.
“Steve and his family volunteered to move to Princeton, and once they were there, you could not have pried them away,” Barry Anderson said. “Steve would go on at length at how much he enjoyed being part of the Princeton community.”
Barry Anderson said Steve was a probate specialist in his early years with the law firm, but once he moved to Princeton, he was a generalist.
“Steve was one of the smartest lawyers I knew,” Anderson said. “He was very bright, but he would never tell you how smart he was. Steve was one of those people who didn’t speak a lot. When he did, people listened.”
Anderson said his former classmate and legal colleague treated everybody in his courtroom as he wanted to be treated.
“He really was born to be a judge. Steve was very, very good throughout his career as a lawyer and a judge, but I really think he hit his stride as a member of the judicial branch.”
Steven Arlen Anderson loved the people of the county, and was well-respected by other judges and attorneys in the surrounding area, Anderson concluded.
Damien F. Toven, with the Princeton-based Dove Fretland, PLLP, recalled the numerous times he appeared in Anderson’s courtroom and their first meeting.
“I first got to know Judge Anderson in December 2002, when I got began my first real practice as an attorney,” Toven said, adding had had graduated from law school and was a clerk in Hennepin County for a year and a half before getting his first real job doing criminal defense work in Central Minnesota.
At the time, Anderson was city attorney for Princeton and Milaca, Toven said. “I represented mostly Native Americans, and I got to know him through my work in Onamia. He was always very understanding, and willing to listen and be creative in finding ways to make sure public safety was addressed and victims protected.”
Toven said as a judge, Anderson was always willing to talk about a case. He never put things on the backburner.
“He was always respectful. I was a prosecutor in the Pine County Attorney’s Office and Steve was a city attorney over here.”
A call to Anderson and partners in the firm eventually connected the pair, and fostered Toven’s arrival in Princeton. “I’ve been here for 16 years,” he said.
Judges are unique because they serve as scholars, listeners, and psychologists during their time on the bench.
Toven said he learned a great deal by appearing in Anderson’s courtroom.
“One lesson I learned was not to take anything for granted,” he said. “You can’t be so confident in your case that you forget to cross every ‘T’ and dot every ‘I’ and assume that the rightness of your position is going to carry the day.”
There were times that Judge Anderson’s rulings on civil cases surprised Toven.
Anderson’s reasoning and case decisions were thorough and well-thought, Toven added. “He never walked into a case with a preconceived notion. You can’t be a good judge doing that. He kept us on our toes regarding knowledge of the law.”
Anderson was open and understanding about the communities he served.
“He did things in a fair, just, unique manner. He had that mindset,” Toven said. Judges are extremely protective of staff because they rely on them so much, Toven said. Anderson was no exception to that unwritten coda of courtroom life.
Toven said legal assistant Linda Neske worked with Anderson for a couple of decades in the firm, when she was office secretary and he was the attorney.
“When he became a judge, she transferred over to be his court reporter. She stayed with him until she retired,” Toven said. “If an issue drew Judge Anderson’s ire, it was something that would upset or make difficult the job of his staff.”
Toven said Anderson was extremely well-known, loved, and respected by the people who knew him in the community.
“The story of his life needs to be told,” Toven added. “If I had my way, we would have a proclamation acknowledging the service he provided, especially for the city of Princeton.”
Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Christopher of Boston, Massachusetts, and Mark (Doris Shen) of New York City, New York; grandchildren, Blythe, Beckett, Esme, and Clive; father, Richard; his nieces and nephews; and his friends, whom he considered family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.