 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton receives AED machine

  • 0
AED donation.jpg
Buy Now

Princeton Coborn’s store director Andrew Hamilton and a representative of the Princeton Lion’s Club next to the new AED machine the Lion donated to the location. The machine sits outside of the building for 24-hour access to anyone who needs it.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton, MN, sponsored an Operation Round-Up campaign during American Heart Month in February 2022. The campaign, in partnership with Advocates for Health and the Princeton Lions Club, asked guests to round up their grocery bill to support the purchase of a lifesaving AED machine for the Princeton community; a donation that will save lives. Due to the generosity of Coborn’s shoppers, Advocates for Health was able to successfully install 12 AED cabinets including one at Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with over 350,000 Americans dying from it each year. Access to an AED and early intervention are key to a positive outcome. Treatment for SCA is CPR and a shock from an AED device. Collectively, they improve survival chances from less than 5 percent to around 95 percent.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred