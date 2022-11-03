Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton receives AED machine

Princeton Coborn’s store director Andrew Hamilton and a representative of the Princeton Lion’s Club next to the new AED machine the Lion donated to the location. The machine sits outside of the building for 24-hour access to anyone who needs it.
Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton, MN, sponsored an Operation Round-Up campaign during American Heart Month in February 2022. The campaign, in partnership with Advocates for Health and the Princeton Lions Club, asked guests to round up their grocery bill to support the purchase of a lifesaving AED machine for the Princeton community; a donation that will save lives. Due to the generosity of Coborn’s shoppers, Advocates for Health was able to successfully install 12 AED cabinets including one at Coborn’s Marketplace in Princeton.
Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with over 350,000 Americans dying from it each year. Access to an AED and early intervention are key to a positive outcome. Treatment for SCA is CPR and a shock from an AED device. Collectively, they improve survival chances from less than 5 percent to around 95 percent.
“We are very grateful to all of our guests who made it possible for Coborn’s in Princeton to have an AED installed at our store,” said Store Director, Andrew Hamilton. “If the availability of this life-saving devices saves just one life, then our efforts throughout the entire campaign have been well worth it.”
Advocates for Health emphasize training and awareness are an important component to saving lives. Instructional sessions to access and use the AED and Hands Only CPR training will be coming to the Princeton community to help educate the public. For more information about outdoor AED cabinets, please visit advocates4health.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.