Christmas shops and Santa visits bring the Christmas spirit

Foreston Fire Hall held its annual Santa Days on Saturday, Dec. 3 with hot dogs, hot chocolate, apple cider, kids crafts, letters to Santa, and a visit from Santa himself for kids to share what they want for Christmas and for photos. Santa encouraged one little girl to give him a high-five by counting up to five with her.
Pease Community Christian School hosted its second annual Christmas Shoppe in the school’s gym on Saturday, Dec. 3. Local vendors from the area were invited to set up booths to give people the opportunity to complete their Christmas shopping.
B & J Evergreen tree farms in Princeton opened its farm on Saturday, Dec. 3 for people to cut down their own Christmas trees, visit with Santa, and enjoy some mini donuts. The farm also had a tree available for people to write Christmas wishes and holiday greeting on ornaments and place on its branches.
