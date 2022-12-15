Christmas celebrations move into town for days of events

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the First Congregational Church, UCC in Princeton held a Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk. Dozens of cookies lined the tables as attendees decided which flavors they wanted to take home.
The Milaca Early Childhood Family Education program hosted a Holiday PJ Party on Friday, Dec. 9 for children and their families. Everyone in attendance wore their best holiday pajamas for crafts, cookies, and a dance party. Santa even stopped in for a visit and Keegan (left), Charlotte (center), and Landon (right) jumped at the opportunity to give him a hug.
Milaca’s Holidazzle Bazaar set up shop in four local businesses on Saturday, Dec. 10. Each business provided different vendors selling their creations, including this shop’s Christmas themed painted wine bottles as a way to raise money for the local Just For Kix program.
Christmas and holiday celebrations continued throughout the area as businesses, churches, and organizations get ready for the holidays. Here is a photo gallery of the many events that took place between Thursday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
