Kyle Burton has announced his intent to run for Mille Lacs County Sheriff, a step in a journey he began almost 22 years ago.
“I am running for Sheriff because you deserve an experienced, credible, and proven leader who listens and has your best interests in mind. I have served with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for the last 17 years and am currently your Chief Deputy Sheriff.”
Burton has spent his entire adult life in public safety service and said, “I have the experience, drive and leadership qualities we need here in Mille Lacs County to maintain public safety.” Burton said that if elected your Sheriff, his commitment to you would be to continue to invest in “our team” with the goal of providing the highest level of service from the best trained people. “I will continue do this as I have done as your Chief Deputy in a cost efficient, innovative and ethical manner.” Regarding his leadership style, Burton said he believes in and lives by servant leadership, compassion, humility, and empowering others. “I will continue to make sure your constitutional rights are respected and protected and will always choose public safety over politics.” Burton said that success of the Sheriff’s Office rises and falls on the relationships we build with our community and our other public safety partners. “In my time here, I have built and maintained great working relationships with this community and the other law enforcement and public safety agencies in Mille Lacs County.”
Burton is currently serving as the Chief Deputy Sheriff under Sheriff Don Lorge. As Chief Deputy, he oversees the day-to-day operations of the entire Sheriff’s Office to include the Patrol, Jail, Investigative, Dispatch, Administrative, Court Security/Transport, Boat Water and Special Unit (K9 and SWAT) Divisions. He also assists the Sheriff in his duties and serves as the Sheriff in his absence.
His career in law enforcement started almost 22 years ago as a Jailer for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office where he served for 4 ½ years. Burton was hired by Mille Lacs County in 2005 and assigned as a Patrol Deputy. He is probably most well-known for his years in the K9 Unit where he served for nearly 10 years. While assigned as a K9 Handler, Burton was the handler to K9 Yazz and later K9 Bongo. “Yazz was an amazing dog and was loved by so many people not only in law enforcement but the community as well.” Burton lost Yazz last June to a terminal illness. “Those were some amazing years in my career,” said Burton. “We accomplished so much together as a team and knew we were making a difference out there.” Burton and Yazz were well know across Minnesota and even received some national recognition for their work together. Burton has such a passion for working with police dogs that he has donated back thousands of hours of his time to help other K9 Handlers across Minnesota and the upper Midwest. He became a certified Police Canine Trainer and spent much of his free time helping others learn and train. “I was even invited to teach seminars in other states on K9 deployment tactics and have had the privilege to meet so many amazing people in the K9 field”. Burton has also testified as an expert witness in court on K9 related matters. He says he is still volunteering his time to give back to K9 Units and the Community by helping train others and serving as a Certification Judge for the National Police Canine Association. “I will never walk away from K9 completely”.
In 2019, Burton was promoted to Patrol Sergeant where he continued to handle K9 Bongo and supervised the Patrol Division. He also spent 16 years on the SWAT Team with 6 of those years in a team leadership role. Burton is currently the Commander for the County’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team. “I learned so much about leadership in my time with SWAT. I had to lead small groups of deputies in some very stressful and high-risk situations over the years.” Burton recalled one such incident where he and K9 Bongo had to lead a team into a wooded area to capture a man who had exchanged gunfire with a deputy. “That was about as high risk and stressful as I can remember,” said Burton.
Burton is a 2019 Graduate of the MN Sheriff’s Association and National Command College Institute for Credible Leadership and a 2020 Graduate of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Leadership in Police Organizations Course. He has received the Sheriff’s Life Saving Award 5 times and the Sheriff’s Exceptional Service Medal. In 2021, he was nominated by Sheriff Don Lorge for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Supervisor of the Year Award.
Burton is a resident and homeowner in Milo Township with his wife Alison of 14 years. They have 3 children ages 10, 7 and 5 and he enjoys fly fishing, hunting, golf and camping is his free time.
“It has been and still is truly my greatest honor and privilege to serve you,” said Burton.
“I can’t do any of this without your support. I believe my long and diverse background in law enforcement have shaped me into the right candidate to serve as your Sheriff. I have served for nearly 22 years and held positions from Jailer all the way up to Chief Deputy. If you elect me as your Sheriff, I promise to put the same drive, passion, and energy I have put into everything else I have done in my career. I humbly ask for your vote this November and let my experience work for you!”
You can find out more at Facebook.com/KyleBurtonforMilleLacsCountySheriff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.