Celebrating teacher appreciation week in May

As Superintendent, I am often asked to provide a short quote that sums up Princeton Public Schools. And do you know what I always say? I can’t keep it short. Princeton Tigers are amazing.
And now, I have the opportunity to thank our educators and staff during Teacher Appreciation Week (the first full week in May). Nothing I say can fully sum up my gratitude and admiration for the incredible staff members at Princeton Public Schools, but I’ll do my best.
I am continually inspired by the strength, dedication, and commitment of our staff. Their unwavering focus on the needs of our students is a testament to their professionalism and compassion. Many of our staff live and work in our community. They are the heart and soul of our schools and responsible for helping inspire the promising futures of the children in our community. It’s no small task.
I have witnessed firsthand the incredible impact our staff members have on the lives of our students. In Princeton Public Schools, we ask staff to know every student — each Tiger’s individual stripes, strengths, and needs. They ensure every child feels seen, heard, and valued. Whether staying after school to provide extra help, organizing school events to foster a sense of community, or simply taking the time to listen and offer support, our staff members do what it takes to help a child succeed. If you follow us on social media, you’ll see just some of those amazing things—for every photo, there is a team of staff members behind the scenes encouraging and supporting students and team members.
As a superintendent, I have the privilege of getting out into our schools and seeing incredible learning and growth taking place. Observing and supporting our dedicated staff members and the students they serve is a true joy. It reminds me daily of the critical role our schools have in safeguarding the future of our community.
Join me in expressing gratitude to our team members during appreciation days and weeks this month and throughout the year.
If you think back, who inspired you in school? Was it a welding teacher or woods teacher who taught you attention to detail? Was it a math teacher who taught you how to balance your checkbook? An English teacher who helped you express your thoughts or a health teacher who taught you what is most important in life? Was it a coach who taught you self-discipline and perseverance? Was it the lunch staff who filled your empty mid-day stomach? A principal who challenged you to do better? Or a teacher who saw a spark in you that you didn’t yet see yourself?
Whether sending a note of thanks, volunteering in the classroom, or by providing additional resources, we can support our staff members and their incredible work to positively impact our students’ lives. Together, let’s send them a lot of thanks and make sure our Princeton staff know how much we value and admire them.
My heartfelt thanks goes to all Princeton Public Schools team members. Your commitment to our students is truly remarkable, and I am grateful for the impact you make every day. Thank you for all that you do, and Happy Teacher Appreciation Week, School Lunch Super Hero Day, and School Nurses Day!
Ben Barton is the superintendent of Princeton School District.
