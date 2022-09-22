My association with radio station WCCO goes back a long ways. It began in 1949 when I was seven years old by listening 160 miles away in the town of Tracy, Minn. to Golden Gopher football games on Saturday afternoons. And a couple years later I was listening to Minneapolis Laker games as they won NBA title after NBA title. And I would get my national and world news on the station, as well as growing up with the personalities on the station that were well known around the state.
As the years went by I got WCCO on my radio while stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. I listened to Boone and Erickson, and later Dave Lee, in Illinois and Kentucky as I drove to Florida for spring training. Once, on a stormy, rainy night in the Poconos in Pennsylvania I somehow got that clear channel signal of a Twins game while negotiating the twists and turns of the road on the way to New York City. And I could get that signal all the way through Wisconsin on trips to the east.
In Minnesota for 70 years it was the go-to station for sports broadcasts — Twins, Vikings, Gophers — as well as for news and weather. I listened to plenty of other stations in Minnesota and clear channel stations KMOX in St. Louis, WGN in Chicago and KDKA in Pittsburgh. But the Good Neighbor, as it was called by some, was always there.
The station began to change through the years and that's be expected. I have a friend from Princeton who used to be a WCCO fan. But when a WCCO personality he considered too liberal came from Chicago he told me he had stopped listening to the station. That guy has gone back to Chicago so I don't know if my friend has gone back to 'CCO or not. But it was the beginning, I think, of some changes that made it a different kind of station.
Those changes haven't deterred me from listening, however, even though things are different. I may not agree but I still listen more to that station than any other. The last couple weeks, though, there have been some unusual happenings that caused me to comment this week.
Last week, on the day that Queen Elizabeth died, I tuned in that morning for the 9 a.m. to noon show and heard the female anchor for that time slot making fun of the queen. She's 96, she had a good run but I don't feel I should care about her are words that would accurately portray what she had to say. She kept repeating this words and she and her male counterpart in that time slot were poking fun at the queen who died later that morning.
You're not required to like the queen but I thought it was in poor taste. That female anchor has had serious medical problems the past couple years and when someone texted in that she talked a lot on the air about her problems, including the words "Why should I care about you?", the anchor tried to down play it. There followed a firestorm of comments about her comments on the queen and she tried to apologize the next day but it didn't come off very well.
I feel an affinity for the Brits and I enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of the funeral. I heard that some comments were made on that same show again this week about the queen but I didn't hear them myself. It just didn't seem like the right thing to do to make fun of her on a station I have respected for decades.
Then this week when the news hit about 48 people being charged for a fraud case of $250 million, money that was meant to feed needy children during the pandemic, the guy on the afternoon drive show commented that it was sanctimonious (holier-than-thou, self-righteous) to say there should have been more oversight, reasoning that the money was needed immediately to feed children and therefore there wasn't time for oversight.
I don't know about you but I don't think it's self-righteous to say that defrauding the government of $250 million is sanctimonious. People involved with the scheme are accused of using millions "to fund international travel, buy luxury cars and purchase homes in Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky and along the coasts of Kenya and Turkey," according to a StarTribune story. I don't think the charges would have been made if this government didn't have the goods on those 48 people.
Maybe you think these two things I have mentioned aren't a big deal. But I don't think they would have happened in previous years at WCCO. And I thought something needed to be said.
TWINS' (AND VIKINGS) TIMES
As the Minnesota Twins slide farther and farther from the top of the Central Division and seem headed for third place in the division after leading for much of the season, maybe some of the reasons are obvious.
For example, the team just can't seem to hit with runners in scoring position. The worst example of that is Byron Buxton who, when he was playing (he probably won't make 100 games this year) hit .145 with runners in scoring position (runners on second of third). Do you think he was swinging for the fences too much?
Then there's this: The team has used 60 players this year, 37 of them pitchers in an attempt to cure the team's pitching woes. Those are astounding numbers, as are their numbers for road games and their record in September when they were still in the hunt.
And maybe we take a hint from the fact that the team's Triple A team, the St. Paul Saints, have used 83 players this season.
Then there are Vikings, a winner over the Packers in the opener and a loser to the Eagles last Sunday. It's just one game on the road, people, and you may find that the Eagles aren't too bad a team.
The Minnesota defense gave up about 350 yards in the first half - the first half!! And Irv Smith dropped a touchdown pass that might have changed the game. And Dalvin Cook didn't have 20 yards rushing - you're not going to win when your top runner has that kind of performance.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept.20, 1962 - Princeton beat Braham 25-0 as Dale Thiel, Steve Lindell, Bob Robideau and Neal Hofius scored touchdowns.
Sept. 21, 1967 - Tom Enger, Denny Sternquist and Bob Backlund each scored twice in a 52-6 win over Rush City. Steve Carlson threw a touchdown pass to John Priess
Sept. 21, 1972 - Princeton lost 34-0 to Orono in the football opener. Mike Froelich led the rushing with 54 yards and Tom Rogde caught three passes for 43 yards . . . Princeton lost to Elk River in a cross-country meet but Erwin Top was the individual winner
Sept. 22, 1977 - Two interceptions by Dave Wankel led to touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Pine City. Bruce Klabunde ran for 56 yards and a touchdown . . . The volleyball team lost to Elk River as Diane Provo led with six completed serves (the method of scoring then) . . . In a 50-bird tournament for Rum River Gun Club members Russ Anderson and Frank Kosloski each broke 50 before Kosloski won a shootoff.
Sept. 23, 1982 - The swim team beat Cambridge for the first time as the 400 freestyle relay team of Tracy Schultz, Debbie Becker, Marie Nidecker and Mary Beth Sauer set a school record . . .Brian Dorr, out with an injured knee, entered the game in the second quarter and threw for 169 yards to beat North Branch 14-13 in the Homecoming game. Ron Trunk kicked the winning extra point and Chris Prescott caught three passes for 73 yards.
Sept. 17, 1987 - Tami Clemensen finished fourth for PHS in Bluejacket Invitational cross-country meet . . . Jason Miller threw for 131 yards but Princeton lost 21-7 to Mora.
Sept. 17, 1992 - Brad Petersen scored twice and Frank Tadych once in less than three minutes in a 42-6 win over Pine City . . . Princeton, off to an 8-2 start in tennis, beat North Branch and St, CloudCathedral, Nicole Koskey's win at No. 4 singles deciding the 4-3 Cathedral match.
Sept 18, 1997 - Nine former PHS players were playing college football at various levels, the most ever said coach Doug Patnode . . . Princeton beat Chisago Lakes 34-21 in football as Chad Carlson threw for 209 yards . . . Roxy Stang, a junior tennis player at PHS, was part of an U.S. Olympic hockey development camp in July and was second in scoring.
Sept. 19, 2002 - Princeton beat Shakopee 35-12 in football as 11 players had rushing attempts. Tyler Gronli threw for 133 yards and Josh Lundeen caught four passes for 110 yards . . . The volleyball team got its first Rum River win, beating Big Lake as Jessi Hoeft led with 18 kills.
Sept. 20, 2007 - The football team rallied to beat Monticello 26-14 as Phil Klaphake scored twice and also threw a touchdown pass to Casey Milesko . . . Former PHS receiver Josh Lundeen caught 10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a game for Northwestern College, St. Paul.
Sept. 20, 2012 -The volleyball team beat Becker in five sets after losing the first two as Jaydee Green led with 15 kills . . . The girls soccer team beat Rockford 4-1 as Brittany Beckman scored two goals afterscoring both goals in a 2-2 tie with St Cloud Cathedral.
Sept. 21, 2017 - The girls tennis team beat Monticello and St. Francis by 7-0 scores and extended its winning streak against Mississippi 8 teams to 38 in a row . . . The volleyball team beat Carlton and Hibbing before losing to St. Francis ini the North Branch tournament and then beat Sartell for third place.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
