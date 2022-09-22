My association with radio station WCCO goes back a long ways. It began in 1949 when I was seven years old by listening 160 miles away in the town of Tracy, Minn. to Golden Gopher football games on Saturday afternoons. And a couple years later I was listening to Minneapolis Laker games as they won NBA title after NBA title. And I would get my national and world news on the station, as well as growing up with the personalities on the station that were well known around the state.

As the years went by I got WCCO on my radio while stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. I listened to Boone and Erickson, and later Dave Lee, in Illinois and Kentucky as I drove to Florida for spring training. Once, on a stormy, rainy night in the Poconos in Pennsylvania I somehow got that clear channel signal of a Twins game while negotiating the twists and turns of the road on the way to New York City. And I could get that signal all the way through Wisconsin on trips to the east.

