The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com.
Hall of Fame Banquet
The Milaca Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Milaca High School cafeteria starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. A brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins around 11:15 a.m. All tickets must be purchased ahead of time for $15. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Dave Leom at the Milaca School District Office or at First National Bank in Milaca.
PFLAG meeting
The East Central MN PFLAG will host its next meeting at 2 p.m., Oct. 10 at Common Ground United Methodist Church (404 Cypress Street North, Cambridge). ECMN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota.
PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information, go to www.ecmnpflag.org, or search for them on Facebook.
Milaca Fire and Rescue open house
The Milaca Fire and Rescue team is hosting its third annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Milaca Fire Department (1005 Central Ave N, Milaca). There will be free burgers and hotdogs for lunch. The department also will be giving away fire safety items and pumpkins.
Defensive Drivers Class
A four-hour refresher course for defensive driving will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. Classes are held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth Street Northwest in Braham). Call the Seven County Senior Federation to reserve a spot. Attendance is $25 for members or $30 for nonmembers.
Milaca daytime trick or treat: The Jack-O’-Lantern Trail
Visit local businesses in Milaca from 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 for a daytime trick-or-treating event.
Pumpkin Chuckin’ 2021
Kinship Youth Mentoring of Princeton presents the pumpkin chucking trebuchet from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds. Admission is $1 per person. Other activities at the event include: games, face painting, decorating mini pumpkins, trunk or treat, hayrides and a petting zoo. Kids are encouraged to dress in their costumes.
