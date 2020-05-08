Officials released public health guidance Friday for high school and college graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Large, in-person graduation ceremonies will not be allowed indoors or in football stadiums.
The Minnesota Department of Education's guidance document, which was developed in consultation with school leaders and the Minnesota Department of Health, outlines different options for school districts, charter schools, and colleges and universities to consider while they contemplate how to best honor their graduates.
"The safety and well-being of Minnesota’s students and their families, as well as school staff, is our number one priority. We know how much students in the class of 2020 have sacrificed this year, and how disappointing it is not to participate in the milestones or traditions they had imagined," the MDE guidance document stated.
The guidelines were made with public health protection in mind, and adhering to them is how the MDE stated districts should proceed in celebrating students to move safely through the COVID-19 challenge together.
According to the MDE, the safest way to observe graduation/commencement is for everyone to stay home.
Indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and footballs fields are not permitted.
A ceremony that can be conducted remotely (e.g., virtually) and ensures attendees do not need to leave their homes is the MDE's top recommendation. Districts were reminded if they were going to honor graduates virtually, they were advised to keep equity in mind so all students and families could participate.
"Remember that COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that is fatal, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions, and is still spreading throughout Minnesota. Staying home is a crucial way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to collectively protect our community," the MDE guidance document stated, adding, "We know that many schools have considered ceremonies outside in stadiums or football fields. In-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where ample space between attendees could be accommodated, does not comply with social distancing practices and introduces a great deal of contact unpredictability and increases the potential for disease transmission."
According to the MDE, these gatherings are not considered safe at any size and will not be permitted. Likewise, indoor graduations/commencement ceremonies will also not be permitted.
Some schools have indicated they are considering delaying graduation ceremonies until later in the summer to allow for a more traditional event.
"While we recognize the desire to honor this rite-of-passage in the more traditional way, we cannot offer a timeline for when public health guidance will be changed to accommodate large gatherings," the MDE guidance document stated.
The Union-Times is reaching out to Princeton and Milaca school officials for comment and updates. This is a breaking news story.
