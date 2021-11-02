Voters in the Princeton School District rejected two bond referendum questions Tuesday, Nov. 2 that would have brought wide-spread improvements to facilities within the school district and funding construction of a community and activities center adjacent to the high school.
There were 1,814 ballots cast opposing a $55 million referendum question calling for improvements for classrooms, learning areas, safety and security, circulation, building systems, and athletics at the High School, Intermediate School, and Student Services Building. There were 1,037 votes in support of the measure.
Question 2, which called for the funding of the community/activity center, failed 1,891 to 953.
“Although these aren’t the results we hoped for, our community members are a critical part of our District and we respect their decision," Supt. Ben Barton said in a statement after election results were announced Tuesday night.
"Thank you to those who voted in the election and to those who were a part of this process — from staff, students, administration, community members, and our Community Task Force — thank you for your involvement,” Barton continued.
School Board Chair Eric Strandberg added that, “As a School Board, we’re hopeful in finding a long-term solution that our community can support. At the end of the day, our needs aren’t going away and they have to be addressed in the future.”
