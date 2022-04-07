Betting on the Gospel’s account of Jesus

If the Bible were written in the most simple “Look, Dick, look” fashion, with no symbolism, no metaphors, no poetry, no nuance, just an “Oh, oh, oh, see Spot run” mentality, there still would be controversy and disagreement over what was said and what was meant. That’s the nature of religion. And it was, of course, the nature of those who wrote the biblical accounts. Disagreement flourished everywhere. For instance, we are about to celebrate the resurrection, yet have no idea what happened that first Easter morning. Instead, we have four, distinctly-different, accounts of an empty tomb, and none of an actual resurrection. Only the Gospel of Peter, which most people have never read, actually describes a resurrection, and that account is just short of ludicrous.
Ah, yes, questions always abound in religion. How about this one? What was Jesus’ preferred mount-was it a she-donkey or a white horse? No, I’m serious. The Gospels are clear that he rode a female donkey (or its colt) for his triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The donkey symbolized humbleness and service. The palm fronds strewn in his way were symbolic of peace. That was Jesus’ declaration of his kingship.
Why is this a problem? Because in Revelation Christ is depicted mounted on a white horse–the symbol of power, warfare and victory–with sword in his mouth (it’s a metaphor) and fire in his eyes, enthusiastically slaughtering the very people that Jesus challenged us to love, to pray for, and to visit with good. Sadly, Revelation’s depiction of Christ has caused many people to fear God, which must sadden a loving Creator. I’ve never liked most interpretations of Revelation because they clearly speak to our lower emotions.
For me the choice is never difficult. I choose the all-loving, forgiving Jesus who deals with evil by self-sacrifice, while I reject the all-powerful Christ who claims victory through violence, destruction, and death. You can’t rationally embrace both. If God is “the same yesterday, today, and forever,” as the book of Hebrews claims, I’m betting on the Gospels’ account of Jesus’ mount. Not Revelation’s.
