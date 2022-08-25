Benefit Planned for McCann Farm Family in Milaca

A fundraising benefit will support the McCann Farm family of Milaca to cover medical and other expenses that ultimately ended their ability to maintain their dairy goat farm. The beloved goat farm has supplied many products to farmer’s markets and families for more than a decade.
After an almost two-year battle with acute myeloblastic leukemia, Karin Lynn McCann lost that battle on July 30, 2022. She was 51. In addition to her presence at area farmer’s markets and goat shows, Karin was an elementary school teacher and leader in the ISD 728 school district. A member of Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca, Karin offered her vocal talent to Sunday school music and adult ensembles at the church. She also served on the church council and many committees over the years.
To honor her memory and to help the family, Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a dinner, silent auction and bake sale on September 9, 4-7 p.m. at 245 Central Avenue South in Milaca. The menu features two favorite Lutheran hotdishes along with Jell-O cups, side dishes and bars. A free will offering (suggested $10 donation per person) will be part of all proceeds going to the family along with proceeds from the bake sale and auctioned gift basket items.
Part of Karin and Brian McCann’s legacy is their prized goats. The McCann Farm’s named herd is now in the fold and care of Can-Ter Vine Dairy Goats based in south central Minnesota. The owners became friends with the McCanns on the show circuit and offered to care for the goats while the McCanns focused on Karin’s care. In this way, the McCann herd continues to enhance the vibrant Minnesota dairy goat community.
For questions about the McCann family benefit, call Zion Lutheran Church of Milaca, 320-983-3368 or visit their Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.