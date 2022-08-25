 Skip to main content
Benefit Planned for McCann Farm Family in Milaca

Karin and Brian McCann

A fundraising benefit will support the McCann Farm family of Milaca to cover medical and other expenses that ultimately ended their ability to maintain their dairy goat farm. The beloved goat farm has supplied many products to farmer’s markets and families for more than a decade.

After an almost two-year battle with acute myeloblastic leukemia, Karin Lynn McCann lost that battle on July 30, 2022. She was 51. In addition to her presence at area farmer’s markets and goat shows, Karin was an elementary school teacher and leader in the ISD 728 school district. A member of Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca, Karin offered her vocal talent to Sunday school music and adult ensembles at the church. She also served on the church council and many committees over the years.

