Bemidji State Dean's list

The following students earned a spot on Bemidji State University's Dean's list and President's list for the Fall semester of 2021:

Dean’s List

Alyvia Arndt

Hailey Chmielewski

Kyle Danda

Drew Storkamp

Callie Teff

Tyler Arenkiel

Natalie Nelson

Devon Day

Drew Scharber

Anders Wold

Joseph Kettelhodt

Avary Anderson

Cassidy Baker

Victoria Oas

Caitlin Steiskal

President’s List

Carter Teff

Lynn Lemm

Gracie Imholte

Audrey Lindgren

Ashley Hoheisel

