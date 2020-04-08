Princeton, MN (55371)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.