The Baldwin Township Board approved resolutions and took other action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic during separate meetings Monday night.
During the annual reorganization meeting, supervisors addressed how an emergency manager designation and the township’s organization list were linked to the activation of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center.
Supervisor Patrick Hudson opened discussion by stating he’s been working with the Baldwin Fire Department on supply chain issues associated with COVID-19 protective items.
Hudson said he’s been in contact with Dave Unze, Sherburne County’s communications media specialist, regarding overall crisis communications. “There’s a lot of information coming from him,” Hudson reported.
One of the documents provided by Unze was a Memorandum of Understanding that invited city managers from around Sherburne County to participate in EOC meetings.
Because Baldwin Township doesn’t have a city emergency manager, it hasn’t been included in the meetings, Hudson said.
“Our fire department and public works department were not being kept in the loop,” Hudson said, adding he sent a letter to Sherburne County to touch base and copied Baldwin Township Board of Supervisors Chair Jay Swanson.
“We [Baldwin Township] did not have access to personal protective equipment,” Hudson said.
He added: “The clock was ticking, and I just happened to catch Fire Chief Scott Case and Assistant Chief Robin Fischer and asked them what they needed.”
Case and Fischer told Hudson said they didn’t have anything in terms of PPE. So, he asked them if they wanted supply chain help in finding hard-to-get equipment.
Hudson brought three cases of hazardous materials protection coveralls to the April 6 meeting.
“The only thing I have not been able to source is respirator or surgical masks,” he said. “I called most of the body, paint, cabinet shops, and veterinarians within 40 miles, asking for them if they had any. Everyone’s out.”
Concerns Expressed
Supervisor Bryan Lawrence thanked Hudson for his collection efforts, but during reorganization meeting discussion, he brought a bigger issue to the board.
Years ago, Lawrence said he completed emergency training with the sheriff’s department, and that training dictated the township board chairman be listed as a first contact with Sherburne County.
“For us not to be involved in those Sherburne County EOC meetings is an issue,” Lawrence said. “If we were out of the loop, they [Sherburne County] needs to take care of the problem. If we were not included, that needs to be addressed. Every township that went through that training should have been included.”
Swanson said he did have a conversation with Unze about all Baldwin Township Board members being included in the EOC email chain regarding COVID-19 response and Sherburne County crisis communications.
“We all as board members should be getting those emails,” Swanson said. “He [Unze] said we should not, because Sherburne County wants to keep the communications process small and succinct.”
Email Communications
Swanson said emails would be sent to Clerk/Treasurer Cathy Stevens and himself, or other contacts designated by the Baldwin Township Board of Supervisors.
“When this came up, I said, ‘Why not everybody,’ ” Swanson said. “Cathy is on the list, and she is the person who is forwarding to everybody. The whole point is, once the information does get to somebody, it needs to get to the rest of us.”
Hudson asked Swanson if he had received the first of three COVID-19 situation reports previously issued by Sherburne County.
Swanson said he had not, but had received the next three situation reports.
Hudson said Swanson began receiving the reports after he had sent a letter to Sherburne County stating Baldwin needed to be on the distribution list.
“That’s why I called [Dave Unze] and told him that I was not receiving those reports,” Swanson said, adding he received a text from Unze. After sending a follow-up email, Swanson said he was able to find out what was going on.
“For whatever reason, he [Unze] was able to fix this problem, and it must have been on his end, because I started getting things again,” Swanson explained.
Hudson said Sherburne County’s emergency memoranda were only being sent to certain people that attended EOC meetings.
“Those meeting minutes only get distributed to city managers, city police chiefs, and city fire chiefs. The townships were completely left out of that,” Hudson said.
Lawrence then suggested that Swanson give Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott a call to straighten things out.
Assignments Discussed
Regarding assignments on the township’s organization list and any designation as a fire department liaison first or second point of contact, Hudson said his primary concern was working on COVID-19 PPE procurement on the department’s behalf.
Lawrence suggested adding a first and second emergency contact under the board chair and vice chair’s responsibilities as listed on the organization list.
“If Sherburne County needs to have an official listed, let’s make it the chair,” Lawrence told Swanson. Hudson said it was his belief what Sherburne County was looking for was designation of someone as emergency town manager.
Lawrence replied, “That’s the verbiage that was used in the class that I attended.”
Hudson said his intentions regarding Sherburne County was getting the Baldwin Fire Department tied into the overall communications process.
Swanson said Tom Rush, the township’s vice chair, should be added as a second emergency point of contact.
Other COVID-19 Action
At the start of the board’s regular meeting, Swanson added a COVID-19 related agenda item under new business.
His addition was generic and designed to allow supervisors and staff to talk about a number of issues related to the health crisis.
Rush also added a COVID-19 agenda item related to parks under old business. That item dealt with the possible placement of a sign that stated park equipment was not being sanitized as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.
Supervisors didn’t support the advanced step of park closure, or taping off slides, swings, or other park equipment similar to what the city of Princeton had done.
“The park is getting used quite a bit,” Rush said. “I just wanted to bring this to the town board’s attention.” Supervisors unanimously agreed a sign should be placed.
Clean-Up Day Is Nixed
Rush also brought up the status of Baldwin Township’s annual clean-up day.
“Some townships have cancelled this day because of COVID-19,” Rush said. “We are one of the last ones to go. Our event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.”
Rush said stipulations in Sherburne County SCORE grant would enable Baldwin to postpone the day to a later summer date.
“The key thing here is the help we receive from the hockey and football associations,” Rush said, adding parents might not feel comfortable with having their children participate in the event.
Swanson said the township might want to consider cancelling Clean-Up Day because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hudson asked about staffing needs.
Rush said each association typically provides 12 to 15 volunteers.
Maintenance Supervisor Zac Good said it would be possible to schedule the event with 10 volunteers.
Hudson said the township could provide PPE, namely face shields and gloves, to protect participants.
Rush said he wanted a town board decision before the hockey and football associations were contacted and scheduling finalized.
Lawrence wondered if the clean-up day was necessary given the changes that were occurring because of COVID-19. “I’m not in favor of rescheduling it,” Lawrence said. “If we don’t have it on May 16, we should cancel the event.”
Hudson said if the board did decide to go ahead with the event, he would get 10 volunteers to staff it. “I’ve had quite a few residents ask me about this,” he said.
Swanson said it was his preference to cancel the event. “We should call it right now,” he said.
Stevens said she needed to know the status of clean-up day because she had to start placing newspaper advertisement promoting the event.
After additional discussion, Swanson made a motion to cancel the May 16 clean-up day.
His motion was seconded by Lawrence, with the board voting 3-2 in favor of canceling the event.
Swanson, Lawrence, and Supervisor Larry Handshoe voted “yes” to cancel next month’s clean-up day.
Hudson and Rush cast the two “no” votes against a cancellation.
Supervisors also approved COVID-19-related resolutions Monday night during its regular meeting.
The board decided to keep Baldwin Township Hall open on an appointment only basis and practice social distancing in conducting its next regularly scheduled meeting.
Regarding a resolution to designate primary and second Baldwin Township emergency managers during the COVID-19 crisis, the board decided to designate Swanson and Rush as primary and secondary contacts, respectively.
