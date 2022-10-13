The Baldwin Fire Department. Front row from left: Scott Case, Brandon Lage, Chad Miller, Jake Julik, Lance Soderholm, Joe Pramann, Kevin Wessel, Connor Loscheider, Chris Decker, Brian Torborg, and Robin Fischer. Back row from left: Tony Maciej, MaryBeth Torborg, Mike Anderson, Danielle Artmann, Phil Holland, Gio Neal, Jordan Sorenson, Steve Resse, and Andy Walker.
The Foreston Fire Department. Back row from left: Pat Carmen, Tim Mickelson, Tom Longfield, Israel Powell, Tony Mickelson, and Shawn Dobey. Front row from left: Brad Passow, Greg Ransom, and Eric Larsen. Not pictured are Robert Palmquist, Andy Kuklok, and Collete Ransom.
The Milaca Fire Department. Back row from left: Bob Alley, Marissa Ringgaurd, Jim Gerads, Tom Christensen, Adam Solomon, Chief Jesse Gerads, Chris Ehlen, Shawn Kadelbach, and Ashley Hoskins. Front row from left: Adam Dooley, Rich Higgens, Mike Talberg, Pete Berezni, Andy Ziegler, and Mitch Wolbert. Not pictured: Chad Weyer, Jon Hall, Jared Weidner, Brian Hoeft, Mike Nelson, and Zach Korvela.
