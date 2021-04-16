"Write something next week about the old days," a friend suggested in a grocery store last week.
"What do you mean?" I responded. "I'm not old enough to write about the really old days."
That response got a laugh from my friend and she turned away to pick out a bag of lettuce that included vegetables cut up for salad.
That made me think about gardening when I was a kid growing up in Sherburne County, out there in the sand where potatoes, strawberries and watermelons flourished.
We grew our own salads, including the lettuce, right there in the garden. We didn't have to go to the store for a thing. And, of course, the dressing was homemade. If we did get store-bought dressing we thought we'd died and gone to heaven.
True, we couldn't have fresh salads in the winter but there was nothing like having that fresh lettuce in the summer. Tuna fish sandwiches were a regular menu item at our home and we had fresh lettuce to go with those sandwiches.
A couple things we did have most of the year around because of our huge garden were potatoes, onions and carrots. In the early fall when we'd get home from school one of the tasks was to dig them up and then transfer them to a dark room (root cellar) in the basement where they would be kept to last us through the winter.
That was back when potatoes and gravy were a part of at least one meal a day, if not two, and we didn't worry much about what we ate and how many calories there were. Those meals included vegetables almost all the time, fresh ones in season and frozen or canned ones when summer was over.
We had peas, carrots, beans and corn for many meals, just like everyone else, IF we could make it from the garden to the house without eating, raw, half of what we had picked. It was a treat to eat those vegetables when they were fresh but almost more of a treat to have frozen ones in the throes of a cold Minnesota winter that might almost make us wish we could be out weeding the garden.
Weeding — now there was a task that was loathed by all. As the morning sun began to beat upon us with the promise of another stifling-hot day, we would be encouraged to get out to the garden and do our weeding before it got too hot. If we couldn't find an excuse such as mowing the lawn (all of a sudden everyone wanted to mow), all seven kids would head out to the garden to pull weeds. As the oldest I sometimes got to push a cultivating device that went between the rows. That was a lot better than bending down to pick the weeds away from the plants, even though that cultivator was very similar to pushing a mower through thick grass. (You know — a push mower, without an engine, that often seemed to have dull blades.)
Our garden also contained things such as kohlrabi, swiss chard and turnips, not to mention spinach which became one of my favorites. We also had beets and even tried peanuts a couple years, roasting them in the oven.
And did we ever have tomatoes and cucumbers! We had cucumbers in salads, creamed cucumbers and cucumbers bathed in vinegar. And those cucumbers turned into pickles of various kinds. We had cherry tomatoes, regular tomatoes and yellow tomatoes. We had tomato jam and in the winter we had tomato soup, quite different than what the Campbell folks provided, made with canned tomatoes and milk. And back then very few self-respecting homemakers would buy spaghetti sauce — it was homemade.
Cabbage? We had sauerkraut for 12 months a year, boiled cabbage, and cole slaw with homemade dressing. I'll likely never forget shredding all that cabbage for sauerkraut, and the smell of the brine.
My favorite was asparagus. We had a couple asparagus beds and I would always get an extra helping of asparagus when it was in season. It's selling cheaply for only $1.29 a pound locally this week and I've bought a couple bunches. It's still my favorite vegetable.
A pressure cooker was an important part of life back then. We canned and canned and canned. And when winter came, we'd go to the the shelves that went from floor to ceiling in the basement and pick out whatever we wanted for dinner or supper.
Onions, peppers, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower, watermelons, raspberries, strawberries — all of those things were in our garden. What a wonderful part of our upbringing, much as we disliked working in the garden.
As I left the store last week I made a note to try to find a subject from the old days to write about. That sounded like a good idea.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
(Note: Sports Memories will return next week.)
Runners in scoring position a problem for Twins
A week ago the Twins were 5-2, should have been 6-1, and could have been 7-0. They were leading the division and off to a great start.
Today (April 16) they are 6-7 after losing five in a row before winning over Boston Thursday and have slipped to a tie for last place in the Central Division standings. Two of their losses this season have come because veteran pitchers not only threw to the wrong base, they threw wildly. Those plays cost the Twins two victories.
Going into Thursday's game with the Red Sox the Twins had a batting average of .071 with runners in scoring position during their five straight losses, going 3 for 42. True, we're only 13 games into the season but it was a dismal showing after such a good start.
The slide began last Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Seattle, the third in extra innings this season, but the real downer was the Sunday game when Minnesota had a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning and lost 8-6. I've not been a big Rocco Baldelli fan and thought he fueled the loss that day by leaving starter Matt Shoemaker in too long. Shoemaker gave up a long homer in the sixth, then a double that missed going out by inches, and a hard-hit single. I was suggesting to Mr. Baldelli (I know, he couldn't hear me through the TV) to remove Shoemaker but he left him in and a three-run homer resulted.
New reliever Alexander Colome, not very good so far, gave up a three-run homer that sealed the deal, that game was lost, and so was the series. And when the Twins lost the series to Boston over the next four days it was two home series lost in a 2-5 home stand, coming on the heels of losing only one at home in all of 2020.
Josh Donaldson came off the injured list for one game against Boston but Byron Buxton, one of the hottest hitters in the majors, missed the last three games against Boston with tightness in a hamstring. I swear that on a stack of Twins yearbooks I told a friend in another state last weekend that when Donaldson came back Buxton would somehow get hurt. And, after playing in the first game against Boston the day before Donaldson returned, Buxton missed the next three. Donaldson played in only one of three games he was reinstated for and neither he nor Buxton were even used as a pinch-hitter.
Buxton, Donaldson and Nelson Cruz have not been in a game together in the 13 games this season. And even though the Twins shut down Boston's J.D. Martinez (0-for-9, 3 strikeouts), named Player of the Week for the previous week before the Red Sox came to town, it made no difference because the Twins' attack was so futile in that series.
Michael Pineda, the team's most consistent starter so far (ERA of 1.00 in 18 innings), pitched two-hit ball over 7 innings Thursday but was removed after seven innings and new reliever Hansel Robles, who had been good to that point, hit a batter and walked two to load the bases. Taylor Rogers gave up a three-run double in relief but the Twins won in the ninth when Max Kepler blooped a single to score Luis Arraez who had four hits, one a double to open the ninth. Miguel Sano had homered earlier in the game
As the Twins headed west to play three games each against the Angels (7-5) and Athletics (5-7), Sano was hitting .100, Jorge Polanco .157, Jake Cave .154, Mitch Garver .161, Ryan Jeffers .190 and Kepler was at .205. Andrelton Simmons, the team's new shortstop, was on quarantine for another week as the result of a positive COVID-19 test. He missed three games in the Boston series.
NOTES: I'm wondering if all the New Age baseball fans still like the new extra-inning rule, designed to shorten games, after the Twins are 0-3 in such games. Even Justin Morneau, former Twin doing color on TV games, said during the first week he liked the rule. Now he's not quite as sure . . . Alex Kirilloff, the rookie heir apparent to the left field position who began the season not on the roster after going 4-for-31 in spring training, appeared in two games this week and was 0-for-3 while making a good catch in left field. I'm guessing he'll be on the regular roster fairly soon. Morneau, who has been doing a good job as an analyst, said he thinks Kirilloff could eventually attain all-star status. That might be a ways away . . . One of the Twins' broadcasters recently called former Twin Wilson Ramos, now with the Tigers, a journeyman catcher. Maybe he is but the last I checked Ramos was tied for the league lead in homers with six.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
