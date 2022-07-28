 Skip to main content
Authorized Verizon retailers to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through annual give back event

Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming milestone tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. In its ten years of occurrence, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children as they prepare for their upcoming school years.

On Sunday, July 31, between 1-4 p.m. more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

