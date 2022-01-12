In August of 2003, unidentifiable skeletal remains were located in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 in Bradford Township. The remains were discovered during an excavation project by a land owner.
At the time, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, a forensic anthropologist and forensic odontologist examined the remains. It was believed the body was that of a Caucasian male, 20-28 years old and had been buried from three to 28 years. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension obtained a DNA profile as well as the dental records which were entered into missing person databases. A facial reconstruction was also done.
Over several years, Isanti County investigators submitted DNA samples of several people who believed that this was possibly their family member but they never were able to identify the remains.
In 2021, Lovering was directed by Rae-Venter to a lab in Texas called Othram. Othram uses a newer technology called Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to build DNA profiles from skeletal remains. This is also the same lab that just identified the remains of a missing Stillwater teen, Sherri Ann Jarvis, who was found in Texas 41 years ago.
In October, Othram was able to extract a viable DNA sample. Othram built a comprehensive DNA profile and the DNA profile was sent to Rae-Venter and Lovering. Within 24 hours, Rae-Venter had a match of a distant relative for the skeletal remains we had. From there, she was able to build out a family tree.
In November, Lovering was sent a name of who the genealogy consultant believed was the remains we had. From there Lovering started searching but could find any information on the name she was given. Based off the family tree, she was able to locate two siblings and a phone number. She called and left a voicemail that she was calling about their brother.
A family member did call back, and confirmed that their brother had been missing since 1970. They were told that the FBI had been looking for him prior to his disappearance due to some involvement with drugs. Lovering later met with the family and obtained DNA samples from the siblings. These samples were submitted to the BCA to compare to the DNA samples originally obtained in 2003 from the remains.
In December, the BCA sent a report that stated that the genetic results obtained from the human remains are 140 billion times more likely to occur in an individual who is a full biological sibling. The remains were those of a full biological sibling relationship. He was positively identified as Donald Rindahl of Ramsey County.
Based off of the information from the family, as well as the scene in 2003, it is believed that Rindahl was a victim of homicide but his death has been classified as undetermined. From the timeline of Rindahl’s disappearance and the crime scene, it is believed that he was buried in Isanti County in late 1970 to early 1971 at the age of 22. It is further believed that there may still be people alive today who know what happened to Rindahl in 1970. Isanti County is asking anyone with any information to contact the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of their partners in this case who helped them identify Rindahl including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Midwest Medical Examiner’s office, Othram, Firebird Forensics, Inc. and Barbara Rae Venter.
Often times law enforcement is the voice for the vulnerable or victims that cannot speak. This was very true in this case. Isanti County was able to return a loved one home to their family who did not know his whereabouts for 51 years. The family has requested privacy at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.