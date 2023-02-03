I've heard about the Super Information Highway. It's a road I haven't located yet and the bad part is I haven't even been able to locate the signs that would get me on that road, although I admit I haven't been looking very hard.
But, having taken some guff from younger members of my family about being behind the times, I decided this winter that I would take a big step.
Truth be told, it was somewhat decided for me. The big decision I made was to file my tax returns electronically — but that didn't come until I read a story saying the Internal Revenue Service in Minnesota was offering free electronic filing this time around.
The story said that refunds, if you had them coming, could be expected in the mail 10 or12 days after you filed. And since the nearby St. Cloud office was one of the eight places in the state where the free service was available, I decided a 30-mile trip to St. Cloud would be worthwhile if I completed a couple other tasks during my visit.
So, because I wanted to join the Modern Age and save some time, I put off filling out my tax returns for a couple days. Like any other red-blooded American with a return coming, I had to swallow twice to accept letting government have my money for those extra days. But, I thought, this modern thing called electronic filing will take care of that time lapse.
When the appointed day came last week I gathered all my forms, checked the figures two or three times, and headed out on Highway 95 for St. Cloud. The drive was almost euphoric as I thought about electronic filing and therefore keeping up with the Joneses. And I was proud of saving on the $30 or $40 fee that is normally charged for that service.
I knew that I had to go to the Federal Building in St. Cloud, the hang-up being that I didn't know where it was located. But I headed confidently toward the Stearns County courthouse, sure that someone there could point me in the right direction.
Well, it's a beautiful old courthouse, recently refurbished, but I couldn't find anyone in the halls to give me directions. So I went next door to another Stearns County public building and a receptionist who was directing people to various offices in that building said she could give me directions. I don't know if I had that small-town look about me but she apparently felt compelled to walk me to the front door and point out the building instead of giving me directions for a building just two blocks away. "See that flag over there?" she asked. "That's where the building is, on the Mall Germain."
I wanted to tell her I had been on that mall many, many times back before the Crossroads Shopping Center in St. Cloud was built but I bit my tongue and started walking. Once there I found a directory that sent me up a couple floors to the IRS office, passing by other government offices that looked a lot more warm and friendly.
Once I found the office, papers in hand, I got in line behind a customer who was requesting some information and a couple other forms. Another customer nearby was telling a tale of woe about losing money in the stock market three years ago and he wanted to know how to deduct that on this year's tax return.
Finally it was my turn. I asked, rather proudly, if this was the place to file electronically. The lady answered that it was but got a look on her face that told me something was amiss. She said the program for their computer had a glitch and that it wouldn't be ready until the following week. She was nice about it and even apologized. I asked if it might be just as fast to use the U.S. mail instead of coming back a week later. She sort of forced a smile and nodded her head.
I trudged back down those stairs, wandered on the mall for awhile and wondered why I would ever want to file electronically anyway, drove to Crossroads to exchange a Christmas present, visited Arby's to get a sandwich and headed back to Princeton. Two days later I mailed my tax returns.
Today I'm still wondering why I ever tried to deal with modern technology.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Jan. 31, 1963 - Princeton rallied to beat Milaca 51-46, Dean Hansen scoring 17 and Steve Lindell 12 as three PHS starters fouled out . . . Princeton lost 24-18 to Foley in wrestling after an 18-18 tie with two matches to go. Daryll Goetz, Steve Meixell, Lonn Hanson and Jim Lee had pins in a 29-7 win over St. Paul Wilson.
Feb. 2, 1968 -Steve Carlson scored 18 in a 77-60 loss to Minneapolis Southwest . . . It was announced that Foley and Sauk Rapids would leave the Central Gopher Conference to join the Rum River Conference in 1969-1970.
Feb. 3, 1973 - Jim Olson and Jon Ingvalson had the only wins in a 70-25 swimming loss to Rocori . . .Fred Dierks led Inland Lumber with 18 points in a 73-50 loss to the Jacyees in the city basketball league . . . Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 61-37 as Tom Holbrook, Mike Solheim, Mike Froelich and Dave Mingo all scored in double figures. Holbrook had 13 rebounds.
Feb.2, 1978 - Bernie Sanborn had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-41 win over Foley. Jim Wredberg scored 14 and Todd Knutson 12 . . . Paul Lind scored 31 points as Marv's Building Centerbeat the Legion team in city basketball.
Feb. 3, 1983 - Tom Blomberg (19 points 9 rebounds) and Nathan Murphy (21 points, 11 rebounds) led Princeton to a 59-55 overtime win over Milaca . . . Barb Blomberg had 20 points in a 51-42 win over Milaca. Laura Bekius had 14 and Kelly Auers 12.
Feb. 4, 1988 - Dawn Haehn had 14 points and Judy Bornholdt 12 in a 58-52 upset of Sauk Rapids . . . A 4-2 edge in the third period sent the game into overtime and Princeton beat Chisago Lakes 6-5 on Joe Glenn's goal to give Princeton the RRC lead. Dean Groebner scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Cambridge.
Feb. 4, 1993 - The gymnastics team set a school record of 129.15 at the Breck Invitational. Joleen Schirra scored 9.05 in floor exercise . . . Craig Talberg, a PHS grad, was named a NAIA All-American defensive back while playing at Moorhead State. He had 7 interceptions in the 1992 season..
Jan. 29, 1998 - The Princeton girls basketball team beat Milaca 51-33 for its first win of the season. Shanda Ruis and Karly Peters each scored 8 . . . The wrestling team had a 10-4 record after beating Pine City, Apollo and Sartell.
Jan. 30, 2003 - Tony Peltier got his 100th win as a PHS wrestler and the team (11-9) beat Mora 40-28 and Big Lake 44-29 . . . The boys hockey team was 8-0 after beating Big Lake/Becker 7-0 and Pine City 7-0, defenseman Charlie Ross getting four goals and an assist in the Pine City game and Joey Bacon getting five points in the Big Lake game . . . The boys basketball team beat Hibbing 85-70 to improve to 4-0 against section opponents. Eli McVey led with 23, Jim Burroughs had 17, Tyler Gronli 15 and Gordy Sanford 14.
