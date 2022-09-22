 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AT&T boosts network speeds for Princeton and Milaca

  • 0

AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in the Princeton and Milaca areas got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added new cell towers to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

The site between Milaca and Princeton will provide coverage when traveling along 80th Street, 160th Avenue and U.S. Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County. The site northeast of Princeton near South Stanchfield Lake will provide coverage when traveling along County Roads 6 and 44. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred