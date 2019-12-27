It's that time of year again. The year 2020 is only a few days away and some people have to decide whether or not they want to make resolutions for the coming year.
Some I know don't even make a pretense of making resolutions. They say they know they aren't going to keep them anyway, so why bother?
"The silly season is upon us," a Washington Post columnist once wrote, "when people feel compelled to remake themselves with New Year's resolutions."
Depending upon how you look at things, you can call that statement a cynical one or a candid one.
I see nothing wrong with making resolutions, even if you tell yourself they will be difficult to keep. After all, what's more important — your happiness or what other people think about your resolutions?
There's hardly a soul alive who hasn't resolved, at one time or another, if even for only a few days or weeks, to do something about excess weight.
That ranks right up there with the most-often-made resolutions such as quitting smoking, getting out of debt, cutting back on the use of alcohol, or perhaps telling yourself you are going to spend more time with family members, even if they are a state or two away.
So, why do we make those resolutions in late December each year?
One self-appointed expert I read wrote that "to make a New Year's resolution is also to recognize the undeniable reality that rewarding careers and romances do not just happen automatically — that to get what we want in our lives, we must consciously choose and achieve the right goals."
I might have chosen to say something similar in fewer words but there's some merit to what that person wrote.
For starters on resolutions, how about giving up bottled water? About 15 years ago it was estimated that $10,000 in bottled water was spent per minute every day in this country. That's not even close now. One recent estimate is that an average person drinks 167 bottles of water per year, that the average bottle costs $1.45 (many are more than that, especially at concession stands where people are ripped royally). Globally the estimate is $60 billion per year on bottled water, when you could get by on about a dollar a year by filling a bottle with tap water each day.
Water is early free. It runs out of the tap, Get a plastic container and fill it up. Save some plastic. A lot of bottled water is tap water anyway.
OK, no more sermonizing. I realize it might not sit well with those who sell bottled water at very inflated prices. But, you get the idea. It's a simple thing and the idea has some merit.
Fast food chains report that orders paid for with a credit card are 50 percent more than those paid for by check or cash. Do you see a way to change your habits there or not?
Now, about this weight thing. (And perhaps about using a credit card for fries that you wouldn't buy if you were paying cash). I'm going to try losing weight again, for the umpteenth year in a row, and may or may not be successful for more than a couple months. (I'm trying to be realistic.) But it's worth trying, just as it's worth it for anyone to make what they think is a realistic resolution.
Just don't come crying to me if you have to make the weight resolution all over again next December, like I usually do.
And, in closing, how about a return to civility in politics in this country next year, on both sides of the aisle. Or is that as doomed as most of the resolutions we make?
SPORTS SHORTS
The boys hockey team beat Providence Academy 6-1 in the bronze division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine on Thursday as Tyler Danielson had a hat trick . . . The girls hockey team lost 5-2 to Bemidji at the Armstrong-Cooper Holiday Classic in New Hope Thursday. The JV team lost 2-1 in a shootout with Bemidji, Bemidji scoring with 48 seconds left to send the game into overtime, which was scoreless . . . I checked the latest state basketball rankings on Thursday and noticed that the two teams the Princeton boys team (5-2) has lost to in Class 3A are both ranked. St.Cloud Apollo is ranked No. 8 and Delano No. 10. PHS plays Rockford today (Friday) in St. Cloud, and Rocori on Saturday at St. John's in a holiday tournament . . . The PHS wrestling team is at a holiday tournament in Rogers and the girls basketball team is at a tournament in Monticello . . .Something good is going for the Pine City basketball teams (Princeton was formerly with Pine City in the Rum River Conference). The boys team, which has already beaten Mississippi 8 teams North Branch and Chisago Lakes (both larger schools), is 5-0 and ranked No. 9 in Class 2A. The girls team is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A and was off to a 6-0 start and averaging 80 points a game until losing to Hutchinson, a much larger school, Thursday night in a tournament . . . Henry Abraham of Cambridge scored 41 points in Cambridge's 108-64 win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night in a tournament at Hibbing. Princeton and Cambridge will have their first meeting of the season on Jan. 17 in Princeton. The teams play Feb. 14 in Cambridge . . . The girls basketball team from Becker, a Princeton opponent in the Mississippi 8, is still ranked No. 1 in girls Class 3A . . . And in girls hockey the Chisago Lakes team, a Princeton opponent on the schedule twice, is ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec.31, 1959 - In a year-end review sportswriter Pete Finelli reported that Russ Gerdin set a record for the new gym (Princeton Health & Fitness today) with 34 points as Princeton upset Mora 65-64. (Note: Finelli was a PHS teacher, the football coach for seven seasons, and later the sports director at local radio station WKPM.)
Dec. 31, 1964 - Gordy Meyer was seventh in Rum River Conference scoring at the Christmas break at 13 points a game and Rog Young was 10th at 11.1.
Dec. 31, 1969 - A year-end review showed that the PHS baseball, track and football teams won Rum River Conference titles. And the Legion baseball team was 29-7.
Jan. 3, 1975 - The high school volleyball team started practice for its final season as a winter sport. Volleyball was moved to the fall for the 1975-76 school year and girls basketball from fall to winter.The volleyball team had a 4-2 record the previous season.
Jan. 3, 1980 - Dan Becker scored the only goal in a 9-1 hockey loss to St. Cloud Cathedral, a game scheduled at the last minute after Princeton's game with Baudette was called off because of poor outdoor ice.
Jan. 3, 1985 - Jay Bekius had 25 points and Tom Blomberg 21 in a 63-47 win over Perham in the Glenwood holiday tournament, but then lost 68-48 to Glenwood in the title game as Blomberg scored 17.
Jan. 4,1990 - The hockey team was 2-1 in a tournament in St. Paul. Jon Reineccius scored the winning goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Woodbury and Tom Kluk scored twice in a 4-2 win over St. Paul Academy . . . Sophomores Tanya Dorr (12) and Alison Ringaman (11) led the scoring in a 39-38 loss to Minneapolis North at a tournament in Hibbing . . . Paul Sather was the MVP for a holiday tournament at Bethel College as Princeton went 1-2. Sather scored 40 against Highland Park, the third-best total in PHS history.
Dec. 31, 1999 - Goalie Rachael Martin had 24 saves in a 4-0 win over Woodbury . . . Josh Burdick scored 19 points as Princeton lost 76-71 to Owatonna in a holiday tournament in Owatonna. Also in doubles figures were Chad Carlson with 13, Pernell Swanson with 12 and Chris Casoria with11.
Dec. 30, 2004 - Princeton (3-3-1) beat Pine City 5-2 in boys hockey as Ryan McElhone had two goals and an assist . . . The boys basketball team (5-1) lost 52-49 at Pine City as Scott Roehl led the scoring with 10 and the rebounding with 10.
Dec. 31, 2009 - The girls basketball team, after an early 27-6 lead, beat Monticello 57-43 as Brooke Karst had 21 points, Mariah Clarin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Becca Hass had 10 points.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for 52 years.
