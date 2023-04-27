April is the 22nd sexual assault awareness month

April 2023 marks the official 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). In Mille Lacs County, Pearl Crisis Center served 320 clients last year, 152 of whom disclosed they had been sexually assaulted. Extremely few of these incidents were reported to law enforcement.
Social awareness of sexual assault has been growing in recent decades, but the numbers cited above indicate there is ample room to improve systems and perceptions of sexual assault.
“Many victims fear they won’t be believed by law enforcement,” Pearl advocate Glenda Rittenour said. “They are afraid nothing will happen. There’s shame. There’s fear.”
Advocacy for social change and equality began to gain traction in the 1940s and 50s with the civil rights era, although the topic of sexual assault was still quite limited during the time. Wide social activism continued into the 1970s, bringing with it support for sexual assault survivors and heightened awareness. The first rape crisis center was founded in San Francisco in 1971, the same city where the first U.S. Take Back the Night event was held seven years later.
The following decades mobilized survivors and advocates to call for legislation and funding that would support survivors, such as the Violence Against Women Act of 1993 (VAWA). Monumental changes like VAWA demonstrated that national efforts promoting sexual violence prevention were needed. Even before SAAM was first nationally observed in 2001, advocates had been holding events, marches, and observances related to sexual violence during the month of April, sometimes during a week-long “Sexual Assault Awareness Week.”
In Mille Lacs County, Pearl Crisis Center has been teaching sexual assault awareness and educating high school students on the importance and meaning of consent for more than 15 years in its effort to spread prevention through the Safe Dates program. The five-or eight-day classroom sessions offer area 7th through 12th grade students the opportunity to learn about dating abuse and sexual assault with evidenced-based curriculum that has proven to work in a safe, educational environment. The TADA (Teens Against Dating Abuse) youth advocacy group has been functioning just as long. The group spreads awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault and meets a few times a year to advocate for systemic change to laws or institutions. This year, TADA members have been encouraged to participate in a meme creating contest to promote social change and awareness surrounding sexual assault.
For more information about local and national events created to raise awareness during SAAM, visit https://www.nsvrc.org/saam. To speak to an advocate at Pearl Crisis Center please call 1-800-933-6914.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.