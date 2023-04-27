 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April is the 22nd sexual assault awareness month

  • 0

April 2023 marks the official 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). In Mille Lacs County, Pearl Crisis Center served 320 clients last year, 152 of whom disclosed they had been sexually assaulted. Extremely few of these incidents were reported to law enforcement.

Social awareness of sexual assault has been growing in recent decades, but the numbers cited above indicate there is ample room to improve systems and perceptions of sexual assault.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred