 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Applications open for funding from East Central Regional Arts Council

  • 0

The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is accepting applications for the March 1st grant deadline. Funding is available to artists, k-12 students, and eligible arts organizations located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties. Available grants include:

Essential Artist Award - This $8,000 Essential Artist Award program is designed to recognize, reward, and encourage outstanding professional artists. The Council will fund artists at various stages in their professional careers. The Essential Artist Award will allow artists to set aside time to work, purchase supplies and materials, undertake advanced study (not related to a degree) or to pursue other artistic career goals.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred