Over five thousand sandhill cranes are staging at the refuge, taking a rest along their southerly migration route. More cranes are arriving daily, and from mid-October to early November the refuge hosts large numbers of these prehistoric birds as they roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then fly out to area croplands to forage during the day. The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically exceeds 10,000 individuals and is a sight to behold!
If you would like to visit the refuge to see the cranes, the best time of day is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. If you’re not an early riser, driving the county roads throughout the day to scout for groups of cranes in recently harvested farm fields is another option. A sandhill crane viewing brochure with a map and information about the best crane viewing areas is available at the refuge website, fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/.
With this year’s drier conditions, the cranes’ overnight roosts are more spread out across the refuge’s wetlands, providing us with unique sunrise and sunset viewing opportunities! Like in past years, the County Road 70 parking lot on the refuge’s northern boundary yields large groups flying overhead out to nearby farmlands. New for this year, cranes can be spotted in groups along the Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive, especially between mile 3.5 and 4. Up for an adventure? You can walk 3⁄4 mile from the A6 parking lot to Durgin Pool, where you’ll be treated with sandhill cranes, along with ducks, swans and grebes. Find the numbered parking lots on the refuge’s hunting brochure – note that blaze orange or blaze pink is recommended for this viewing option.
Want to learn more about Minnesota’s tallest bird? Watch recorded versions of the live programs hosted last fall, with one highlighting the behaviors and history of the staging population and the other focusing on the life history of cranes. Both of these videos are available at facebook.com/sherburnerefugefans/videos/ (Sandhills at Sherburne: A Fall Phenomenon and Sandhills at Sherburne: From Colt to Crane).
Sandhill Stations Providing Crane Info to Refuge Visitors
This year, the refuge and the Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge are hosting “Sandhill Stations” to help orient visitors to the best places to see the cranes. You’ll be provided with directions and maps, plus have the ability to ask any crane questions that come to mind. Sandhill Stations will be
Contact: Myrna Krueger
Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge at FriendsofSherburne@gmail.com
