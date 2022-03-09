. . . that lasted for more than three months, after being missing in action only once in just about seven years, found this blog not making its weekly appearance in recent months.
The hope is to rectify that beginning this week. The idea is to catch up for a few weeks on the Sports Memories part of the blog to give due to those who would have been part of that feature since late in November. To that end, you will see items from the last week in November through all five weeks of December this week.
The plan is to print the four weeks of January next week and the following week do the four weeks of February in print. That will just about catch up to the missing items for more than three months and we'll go from there.
But I don't feel I can get going on my eighth year of this endeavor and, consequently, not commenting on some of the happenings in the world, the most important of which is the situation in Ukraine. Therefore, let the obvious be stated:
Vladimir Putin is a madman.
As of this Tuesday morning it's said that about 2 million refugees have made their way out of Ukraine and more are following in buses that are loaded and then turn around and go right back to pick up more who feel the need to leave their country. There are warnings now for those leaving on trains to lie on the floor because of the possibility of Russian soldiers firing at those trains.
What Putin is doing to a country led by its courageous president, Volodymyr Zelellnskyy, is unspeakable. The attack on many non-combantants is obvious and the use of cluster bombs is another abhorrent practice.
Worst of all, there was no reason to attack Ukraine, despite what Donald Trump and some in cable television are saying. Trump called Putin a "genius" and said he was "smart" for what he was doing to a country. That should tell you all you need to know about Trump and those who subscribe to his nonsense.
As a nine-year-old paper boy in southern Minnesota I read about Joseph Stalin, the premier of Russia back then who did some horrible things. And I read in the years as I got older about Adolf Hitler and learned about the horrors of his regime during World War II. Putin is in their league.
There is some criticism of President Joe Biden and the U. S. for not doing enough to help the Ukranians. I disagree. For one thing, we have sent munitions and other kinds of aid, as have other countries. And, more importantly, we have not joined the fight. It's time the United State stopped running around the world to get involved in skirmishes in other countries. That went on in Vietnam, and other places, and that should be enough of a lesson for leaders in this country.
Major League Baseball is doing its part to disenchant an already-declining fan base by not reaching an agreement, as its season is delayed, with both the owners and the players at fault as greed takes over. The Southwest light rail project from Eden Prairie to Target Field in Minneapolis is horrendously over budget and now won't be done for a another four or five years. And then the cost of operating it will likely include money from the government as ridership is so-so. I was a lone wolf crying in the wilderness at an editorial board meeting a few years ago when I said we didn't need another money-losing light rail project. I feel vindicated.
But the MLB problems and the light rail mess take a back seat to what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
I commend Union-Times editor Jeff Hage for his story in last week's paper that stemmed from an interview he did at 3 a.m. with Princetonian Joe Whitcomb who was trying to get out of Kyiv, Ukraine. That was first-rate reporting.
The other night I saw video of a chorus made up of Canadian Ukranians prior to a Montreal Canadiens-Winnipeg Jets hockey game as they performed the Ukranian national anthem and the Canadian national anthem. It was a moving experience, one that drew a loud and long ovation, one that made me wish even more that the brave Ukranians who are fighting for their country against huge odds can be victorious.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Fourth week in November
Nov. 24, 1966 — The Princeton Downtown Quarterback Club was in the process of raising $700 to complete a new scoreboard at the football field . . . The boys basketball team opened the season under new coach Tom Lilja with a 58-50 loss to Foley. Art Skarohlid led the scoring with 14 points.
Nov. 24, 1971 — The third annual Rum River Conference basketball jamboree was scheduled for Nov. 29 in the Cambridge gym. PHS coach Tom Stenson invited the public to watch scrimmages here with Rush City and Pine City in days preceding the jamboree.
Nov. 25, 1976 — Eighth-graders Sandy Groebner and Pam Gustafson won two events apiece as the girls swim team beat Mound-Westonka 105-69 . . . St. Peter beat Mora in the state Class A championship football game in Osseo, 56-12.
Nov. 26, 1981 — A $29,000 donation from the local American Legion post was made to make big changes in seating and lighting at the Veterans Field baseball facility . . . Lew Newton, 87, and Rex Sanford, 75, veteran deer hunters, each got a deer..
Nov. 27, 1986 — As practice opened for the girls basketball team, Princeton was seeking its third straight Rum River Conference title with Steve Davis as the coach.
Nov. 21, 1991 — Practice began for four PHS teams. The coaches were Joe Clemensen for gymnastics, Jon Conway for boys swimming, Pete Hayes for hockey and Steve Carlson for girls basketball. The only one still coaching five years later was Conway.
Nov. 21, 1996 — Justine Topel placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle at the state swim meet . . . Former PHS basketball player Corrine Lundell, because of a chronic knee injury, was sitting out her senior year at Augustana College after an all-conference year as a junior when she averaged 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, shot 55% on field goals and 90% on free throws. She was also an outstanding softball pitcher at PHS as she pitched the team to the state tournament.
Nov. 22, 2001 - All-conference in football were Kevin Englund, Joel Jensen, Adam Miron and Mark Patnode . . . Kayla Walker was all-conference in volleyball.
Nov. 23, 2006 - PHS grad Adam Miron made first team all-conference in the MIAC as a linebacker for Gustavus Adolphus, He had eight tackles in the team's final game against Carleton, five of them solos, had a sack and ran an interceptionn back 74 yards to set up the winning touchdown.
Nov. 24, 2011 - The girls hockey team beat Litchfield 10-0 as Bridget Walter had three goals and Ally McAlpine had three goals and three assists.
Nov. 24, 2016 - All-conference in tennis were Kelsey Dorr, Reilee Schepper, Annna Dahlen and Gabby Dahlen. Dorr was named conference MVP with the maximum of 99 points. The team was 18-5 and 9-0 in conference play, extending a Mississippi 8 record of 33 straight wins in M8 play.
First week in December
Dec. 3. 1966 - Princeton's Steve Lindell was the starting quarterback as Army beat Navy, while PHS grad Dean Hansen was a starting linebacker. Union sports editor Pete Finelli, who coached both in high school, had a front-page story.There was also a story featuring the two in the Minneapolis Tribune. Lindell, a sophomore, drew accolades from around the country, including in the New York Times. ABC Television commentator Bud Wilkinson, former Oklahoma coaching great, called Lindell the best quarterback he had seen that season.
Dec.1, 1971 - Princeton was set to open the basketball season at conference opponent Braham. Tom Stenson was the coach for the 8 p.m. game . . . Tom Enger, a 168 PHS grad, was named MVP of the Bemidji State football team.
Dec. 2,1976 - Al Olson and Steve Peterson were named all-conference in football . . . Pam Gustafson had three firsts as Princeton beat Milaca and Little Falls in a triangular swim meet.
Dec. 3, 1981 - Kelley Talberg and Jackie Betzler were all-conference in volleyball . . . Gloria Dubiel, a 1978 PHS grad, completed her senior year at Montana Tech on the volleyball team. She was also a member of the school's tennis team . . . Barb Blomberg (22 points, 12 rebounds) led Princeton to a 61 -13 win over Brooklyn Center.
Dec. 4, 1986 - The girls basketball team opened the season with a 56-47 win over St. Cloud Apollo. Karry Schimming (18 points, 25 rebounds) and Kelly Keen (18 points, 11 rebounds) led the way . . . Todd Dohrwardt and Chris Grigsby were named to the St. Cloud Times all-area football team.
Nov. 28, 1991 - Corrine Lundell and Janelle Gerth were all-conference in volleyball.
Nov. 30, 1996 - The PHS boys hockey team was ranked 10th in the Star Tribune Class A preseason poll.The team beat Washburn in its opener, 2-1, as Curt Cook scored the winning goal . . . The girls basketball team beat St. Paul Humboldt in its opener, 42-41 as Mandee Young led the scoring with 12.
Nov. 29, 2001 - Lisa Pearson placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet.
Nov. 30, 2006 - The girls hockey team ended a 34-game, 706-day winless streak with a 4-0 win over Litchfield, Stephanie Boemer getting the shutout . . . Ali Fischer and Allie Johnson were named all-conference in volleyball.
Dec. 1, 2011 - The girls hockey team lost to Spring Lake Park and Silver Bay, as Ally McAlpine was leading the team with 14 points.
Dec. 1, 2016 - The girls hockey team beat Northern Lights 8-1 as Kenzie Skuza, Maddie Peterson and Larkin Walter had two goals apiece.
Second week in December
Dec. 6, 1956 - Princeton lost to Forest Lake, 71-47, as Dick Young led the scoring with 18 and Jerry Kish had 10.
Dec. 8,1966 - Steve Cartwright scored 31 points and had 17 rebounds as Princeton beat Cambridge 66-54. Tim Enger had 12 points and Ron Rick 12 rebounds . . . Princeton lost 32-10 to St.John's Prep in wrestling as Paul Roufs and Bob Backlund won for the Tigers.
Dec. 8, 1971 - Princeton beat Braham 63-54 as Tom Rogde scored 16 points and Bob Hedenstrom and Mike Solheim,had 12 apiece . . . Princeton lost 44-9 to Sartell in wrestling as George Dunn, Paul Kelley and Mark Borchard won matches.
Dec. 9, 1976 - Curt Jenson scored 25 points in a 70-64 win over Braham. Tom Hoffman had 17 and Scott Kelley had 14 . . . Janet Rogde became the first Princeton athlete at the University of Minnesota since high jumper Marvin Top in the 1960s. Rogde was on the women's basketball team . . . The swim team ended its season at the Region 7 meet as Wendy Anderson broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle for the fifth straight meet.
Dec. 10, 1981 - The girls basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 36-29 and then beat Braham 72-23 as Barb Blomberg scored 19, Kelley Talberg 16 and Kelly Auers 11 . . . Foley rallied from a 12-3 deficit to beat Princeton 28-21 in wrestling.
Dec. 9, 1986 - The girls basketball team beat Foley 63-51 to run the PHS win streak to 24 in conference play. Leaders were Kelly Keen (20 points, 16 rebounds), Karry Schimming (16 points 16 rebounds) and Judy Bornholdt (12 points) . . . Princeton shut out Delano 8-0 and tied Mahtomedi 2-2 in hockey. Bob Hurt had three goals in the win and goalie Terry Seifert, who played the first two periods of the shutout vs. Delano, stopped 43 Mahtomedi shots in the tie.
Dec. 5. 1991 - The PHS hockey team lost 5-0 in its opener to North to North St. Paul . . . A girls basketball team that was one of Princeton's best ever was to open the season with Steve Carlson as coach with three returning starters. The team tied for the Rum River title the year before.
Dec. 7, 1995 - The boys basketball team, winners of 14 of its next 19 games, lost to St. Cloud Apollo and Champlin Park . . . The wrestling team beat Como Park and Centennial to open the season, the hockey team beat Delano and lost to St. Cloud Tech, and the girls basketball team beat St. Paul Humboldt and lost to Champlin Park.
Dec. 6, 2001 - Without an even-strength goal, the boys hockey team beat Monticello 4-1 as Eric Verkinnes scored twice.
Dec. 7, 2006 - Kris Macko scored the only goal as the boys hockey team lost its opener 5-1 to Spring Lake Park . . . The gymnastics team opened with a win over Elk River as Ali Mathieu and Susan Dalchow had firsts.
Dec. 8, 2011 - The wrestling team won its season opener over Buffalo 51-27 and then placed seventh in a 14-team meet at Faribault as heavyweight Josh Linder placed second.
Dec. 8, 2016 - No results.
Third week in December
Dec. 13,1956 - Princeton, 1-3 for the season, lost to Braham 58-41 and beat Onamia 43-38. Dick Young led the scoring in both games with 12 and 11. Skeeter Lane had 7 and 4.
Dec. 14,1961- Princeton lost to Milaca 41-38 as Steve Lindell led the scoring with 12 points . . . Steve Meixell had a pin for Princeton in a 35-11 loss to Centennial.
Dec.15, 1966 - Brothers Tim (26 points) and Tom Enger (14) led Princeton to a 72-54 win over Ogilvie . . . The PHS wrestling team, with Dan Brockton as coach, upset wrestling power St. Cloud Cathedral 24-17. It was only the second loss for Cathedral in 54 matches.
Dec. 15, 1971 - Tom Rogde scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as Princeton upset Sauk Rapids 62-56. Mike Solheim led with 17 points. Both were sophomores.
Dec. 16, 1976 - Pam Finelli and Laurie Peterson each scored 14 as Princeton lost 50-43 to Forest Lake . . . The boys team lost to Foley for the first time in six years, 62-57, as Tom Hoffman (14 points) and Scott Kelley (10 points, 20 rebounds) led the way.
Dec. 17, 1981 - Dave Rittenour and Dave Barthel won individual titles as the wrestling team placed third in a tournament at Forest Lake. Ron Trunk, Jesse Barthel and Joel Pike each placed second . . . The boys basketball team lost to Milaca 58-51 as Tom Hallbeck led with 17 points and Jim Belfiori had 15.
Dec. 16, 1986 - Karry Schimming (34 points, 17 rebounds) led Princeton to a 71-48 win over Sauk Rapids as the team was off to a 4-0 start . . . The boys beat Tartan 51-43 as Chris Klinghagen had 11 points and Chris Kreie 10 . . . The first line of Bob Hurt, Dean Groebner and Todd Seifert each had two goals in a 10-0 win over St. Francis.
Dec. 12, 1991 - The PHS hockey team beat Fridley 5-4 in overtime as Alex Anderson scored the winning goal . . . Corrine Lundell had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Princeton beat St. Cloud Apollo 49-46. Alison Ringaman had 10 points.
Dec. 12, 1996 - Peter Nielsen, placekicker for the PHS football team, was named to the AP all-state football team. He was 21 for 21 on extra points and 7 for 9 on field goals, including kicks of 45 and 48 yards against Mora. He was Princeton's first all-stater since Dorren Woodiwiss in 1979.
Dec.13, 2001 - The gymnastics team lost but scored 122.025, 13 points higher than in its previous meet. Denna Bistodeau had the team's only first in the loss to Becker, an 8.15 on the uneven bars . . . The girls hockey team (2-5) had wins over Cambridge and Moose Lake, both by 2-1, Maria Cederberg scoring in overtime to beat Cambridge.
Dec. 14, 2006 - Kim Witzman scored 8.8 on the beam against Buffalo, a tenth of a point away from the school record . . . The girls basketball team (4-0) beat Milaca 46-41 and Zimmerman 76-62 as Katie Loberg had 24 and 35 points.
Dec.15, 2011 - The boys hockey team beat Mora 8-1 as Danny Pelzer scored two goals . . . The boys won their Granite Ridge Conference opener over Mora 75-61, Jack Sinkel scoring 20 and John Jedneak 19.
Dec.15, 2016 - With only nine members of the wrestling team participating at the Andover Invitational, Princeton won the meet. Individual winners were Colton Hellman (three pins), Kaleb Adkins, Kyle Boeke and Tim Bialka.
Fourth week in December
Dec. 19, 1956 - Dennis Thompson scored 23 points in a 54-45 win over Mora . . . The wrestling team beat Foley and LeSueur and Dean Anderson stayed unbeaten at 4--0.
Dec. 21, 1961 - Sophomore substitute John White led Princeton with 13 points in a 75-55 loss to Elk River . . . Lonn Hanson, Steve Meixell and Jim Lee were some of the winners in 34-15 wrestling win over Sauk Rapids.
Dec. 22, 1966 - Princeton beat Mora 68-50 to take the lead in the Rum River Conference. The Tigers' Steve Cartwright, averaging 27 in RRC play, was held to 16 . . . PHS grad Dean Hansen, a senior at West Point, was selected for the North-South game . . . Bob Backlund was 5-0 in wrestling and Roger Winkelman and Gary Stottler had only one loss each.
Dec. 22, 1971 - Two free throws with a second remaining gave Cambridge a 43-41 win over Princeton. Bob Hedenstrom (15 points, 8 rebounds) and Tom Holbrook (12 points,10 rebounds) led Princeton . . . The swim team lost 60-35 to Prior Lake but Jim Olson broke two school records.
Dec. 23, 1976 - Laurie Peterson (15 points) and Barb Northway (14) led Princeton to a 49-45 win over Cambridge . . . Mora beat Princeton 56-55 as Curt Jenson led with 20 points . . . Buzz Johnson led Flat Iron with 24 points in a city league win over Zim City. Flat Iron won the league title that season.
Dec. 24, 1981 - Dale Rittenour, David Barthel, Brad Wesloh, David Rittenour, Erik Soule and Joel Pike had pins in a 50-11 wrestling win over Mora . . . Kurt Nelson scored 18 in a 62-52 loss to Sauk Rapids . . . Troy Davis had two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to Holy Angels.
Dec. 25, 1986 - The girls' 25-game streak in the Rum River ended with a 53-48 loss at St. Francis. Karry Schimming had 16 points and Kelly Keen had 15 points and 15 rebounds . . . A free throw by Chris Klinghagen with three seconds left gave Princeton a 44-43 win over Mora. Bryan Hoff had 12 points.
Dec. 19, 1991 - The school's team scoring record fell in a 87-44 win over Cambridge. Corrine Lundell (19 points, 11 rebonds), Alison Ringaman (18 points, 5 assists 4 steals) and Tanya Dorr (13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) led the way. Dorr had 9 steals in a loss to St. Cloud Tech, the most since Karry Schimming had 13 in 1986.
Dec. 19,1996 - Erik Hanson had his second hat trick of the season in a 5-3 win over Litchfield/Dassel Cokato . . . Elected to the Princeton Bowling Hall of Fame were Dennis Snow, Earl Hamann and Duane Strombeck. Snow and Hamann had each bowled for 29 years in Princeton and Strombeck had bowled from the late 40s to1979.
Dec. 20, 2001 - The wrestling team was off to a 5-2 start with wins over Braham and Sauk Rapids, Justin Bronson getting a win at heavyweight vs. Braham despite giving away 80 pounds . . . The girls basketball team (1-3) beat Pine City, Kayla Walker getting 11 rebounds and 13 points.
Dec. 21, 2006 - Kyle Kats and Billy Frank won individual titles in a 10-team wrestling meet at Andover . . . The boys basketball team beat Sartell 59-43 as Jared Berggren had 16 points, Ryan Fay 12 and Phillip Klaphake 10.
Dec. 22, 2011 - The boys basketball team beat North Branch 97-67 as Joss Jondahl had 24 points and Jack Sinkel 20, and beat St. Francis 73-62 as Sinkel had 21 and John Jedneak 19.
Dec. 22, 2016 - Princeton (3-0, 1-0 in the M8) beat Monticello in a boys hockey game. 4-2. Josh Swanson scored a goal and led the team at that point in the season with seven points.
Fifth week in December
Dec. 29, 1966 - Dean Hansen, a PHS grad playing at Army, played nearly the whole game on national TV at linebacker for the North in the North-South game. He recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes.
Dec. 29, 1971 - Princeton beat Moose Lake 48-46 as Bob Hedenstrom scored 12 points and Chuck Young 10 . . . Dennis Bartz, a PHS grad, ran a 2:54.49 marathon while a member of the Bemidji State cross-country team.
Dec. 30, 1976 - Linebacker Al Olson was named to the St. Cloud Times all-area football team. He was a Princeton captain . . . Scott Kelley had 17 points and Jim Bowden 10 in a 56-52 win over Fridley Kelley also had 18 rebounds.
Dec. 26, 1991 – Mark Anderson had a school-record nine three-pointers as he scored 35 points in a 108-67 loss to St Francis He was 9-for-13 on threes . . . The girls basketball team, averaging 73.7 in conference games, beat Sauk Rapids 69-45 as Corrine Lundell (20) and Tanya Dorr (10) led, and then beat Milaca 65-44 as Lundell (12 points, 12 rebounds), Dorr (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Alison Ringaman and Heather Carlson (11 points apiece) led.
Dec. 26, 1996 - The boys basketball team was 13-for-18 on three-pointers but still lost 81-68 to Sauk Rapids as Jesse James led with 28 points (5 for 7) and Chad Olson (7 for 8) had 24.
Dec. 27, 2001 - The boys hockey team was 7-1 after beating Sauk Rapids 5-1 and Cambridge 5-2, Josh Miller getting 4 goals and 2 goals . . . The girls basketball team beat Big Lake 47-38 as Kayla Walker had 18 points and Angie Haehn and Steph Drews each 10.
Dec. 28, 2006 - The boys basketball team (4-2) beat Milaca 69-38 as Jared Berggren had 15 points, Tyler Roehl 14 and Joe Patten 13. It was the team's fourth straight win.
Dec. 29, 2011 - The PHS swim team lost 99-86 to St. Cloud Apollo as Mitch Gourley (2) and Tony Kottke had first places . . .The boys hockey team beat Moose Lake 11-3 as Daniel Voce had three goals.
Dec. 29, 2016 - The girls hockey team, ranked No. 9 in the state in Class A, beat Totino Grace 8-0 and North Shore 7-2. Maddy Peterson had a hat trick in both games and her season total of 26 was second in the state at that time.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Princeton Memory Lane
(Note: Memory Lane is published once a month with items from that month's editions of the Princeton Union and Princeton Union-Eagle of 25, 50, 75. 100 and 125 years ago.)
November, 1996 — Voters turned down the excess levy referendum sought by the school district, 3,012-2,491 (without votes tabulated from the Dalbo area). Seventy-six percent of the approximately $1 million levy would have been paid by the state.
Brian Humphrey and Russell Vance were elected to the City Council from among five candidates. Don Whitcomb was unopposed for the mayor position. Elected to the school board were incumbents Phil Lingle and Bonnie Broda, along with first-time candidate Mike Ehman.
Late Monday morning a handcuffed inmate of the Mille Lacs County jail escaped from custody on his return to jail from court. But the 20-year-old from Foley was captured later that day in Benton County, found hiding in a bedroom. Escaping from custody was added to the list of previous charges that included felony possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and financial card fraud.
There were no house fires in Princeton last month but it was a very busy month for the Princeton Fire Department with 31 calls. Chief Jerry Bieringer said the most calls the department has had in a year is 228 and the total for 1996, with two months to go after October was at 231. Part of the reason, Bieringer said, was that that the area is growing.
Todd Rust, former mayor of Princeton, died at age 43 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Rust, a 1971 graduate of Princeton High School, served two terms as mayor and was a longtime on-air employee of radio station WQPM in Princeton.
Wilco 6, which owned multiple funeral homes, including the Williams-Hanson-Kaun funeral home in Princeton, made a proposal to the local planning commission for purchasing the armory. (Note: The purchase was eventually made and the funeral home is located there today.)
Frank Pharmacy in Princeton terminated the selling of all tobacco products. Owner Dennis Frank gave approval to the idea of employees Lisa Robertson, Deb Burroughs and Paulette Thiel to do so.
Princeton High School sophomore Michael Lundell won the local Voice of Democracy speaking contest sponsored by the Princeton VFW and moved on to district competition. Placing second was Steve Meinz, Sara Nybo was third and Melissa Austin fourth. All won cash prizes.
November, 1971 — The City Council approved the purchase of a strip of land owned by Cliff Sandberg on Second Street, adjacent to the senior citizen housing unit, plus the lot housing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, for $9,500 to be converted to a park and sidewalks.
Dean Kral, David Berggren, Arlond Mathison and Robert Manary have filed for the City Council seat to be vacated by O. J. Odegard.
A simulated explosion claimed 31 victims at North Elementary School at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 and was the beginning of a disaster drill to evaluate the performance of the local hospital and its staff, the ambulance crew, and the police and fire departments of Princeton in handling such a situation.
Aaron Mark is leaving the Princeton business scene. The store is Princeton's oldest business establishment. It was founded in 1899 and now is about to become a memory. For the past 40 years Aaron has driven every day from Minneapolis to Princeton to bring fresh produce and meats from the Twin Cities. (Note: Mark and his brother contributed the land where Mark Park is located today. The store was located on the northeast corner of the main intersection of town.)
The Chamber of Commerce elected five new members for its board of directors. They are Chester Erickson, Marvin Abrahamson, Peter Woody, Tony Damer and James Hanson. Special recognition was given to Del Liestman who had served 14 years as secretary-treasurer of the organization.
Candidates night in Princeton will be held at the armory Dec. 2, allowing the candidates for village elections an opportunity to present their positions on the problems of Princeton. The program is being sponsored by the Princeton Jaycees.
Dru Ann Bullis of the Greenbush Go-Fors 4-H Club and Douglas Gunnink of the Busy Bees were honored Nov. 18 when they received Achievement pins for outstanding contributions to their 4-H clubs. The awards were given at the annual Mille Lacs County 4-H Award Night.
November, 1946 — Halloween was properly celebrated in this village with numerous smaller parties and one big frolic in the armory sponsored by the Masons and Eastern Star members for the benefit of the hospital. The party was attended by 384 people and the net proceeds were $478.72. Practically all the 61 children and a large number of the 321 adults were in costume.
Mark Duffy on November 1 purchased from the Caley estate the building occupied by Our Own Hardware store, and on Tuesday he leased to the Red Owl store for a period of five years the annex on the south side of the building. (Note: The stores were located in the building occupied by Princeton Insurance Agency today.)
Armistice Day was fittingly observed at the meeting of the Parent Teacher association Monday evening in a program sponsored by the Princeton American Legion post, at which 200 persons were present. The closing feature was an impressive memorial service in which flowers were placed in wreaths for the veterans of World War I and World War II who have passed away.
Members of the Princeton Commercial Club are once again coming to the front for the drive for a community hospital. Arrangements have been made for a loan of $25,000 to complete paying for the cost of the building, securing the necessary equipment, and providing a revolving fund of $7,500 for the operation of the hospital for the first few months it is open.
Mrs. Charles Klatt is probably the only woman in the Princeton territory who shot her own deer.
Advertisement: Thanksgiving Dinner. Turkey and all of the Trimmings. 12:30-3:00. If Possible Make Reservations. Shirkey Cafe, Princeton. Phone 325.
Supt. John Slaymaker states that the Princeton school has on supply enough coal that will carry it through until Christmas. The Milaca school is a little better situated. Supt. Joseph Mork believes their supply will last until February 1 if the weather is not too severe.
Princeton's municipal power and light plant has not yet been affected by the coal strike, due to the fact that the electricity is generated by oil.
In accordance with a custom that has been followed in this village for many years, members of the Congregational and Methodist churches will hold a union Thanksgiving service. It will be in the Congregational church commencing at 10 o'clock Thursday morning.
November, 1921 — The first snowfall of the season in this locality made its appearance on Monday and was welcomed by the boys who were preparing to trail big game up north.
A number of hunters started for the wilds this week, Dr. Cooney and party leaving St. Cloud Sunday for a point north of Duluth to trail moose. Ira Stanley, R. D. Byers, Denny Byers and Dr. McRae started for Two Harbors to hunt deer, and Clarence Hill and party went north Tuesday to bag deer. Dr. Caley and Henry Plass were at Lake George this week hunting ducks, and numerous others have gone forth to hunt the denizens of the lake and the wilderness.
Dr. E. L. Hall of Russell, Minn., has opened up the office formerly occupied by the late Dr. Armitage for the practice of medicine. He is a man of 19 years of practice and comes to Princeton highly recommended. It is an indisputable fact that there is plenty of work in Princeton and the adjacent territory for a third medical practitioner. We feel Dr. Hall is a man who will merit support.
Wayne Steadman brought home a nice doe from the northern jungles and John McMinn, a big buck.
A. S. Mark was up from St. Paul looking after his business interests last Friday and Saturday. (Refer to an item in the Memory Lane items in 1971. His sons later ran the Mark store.)
Ben Whitney, Chester Cooney and Theron Nelson came up from the University of Minnesota to spend Thanksgiving with their parents in Princeton.
November, 1896 — George Newton nearly severed two fingers of his left hand last week. His knife slipped while he was at work, inflicting a painful wound, but it is fast healing.
A sneak thief entered Ed Hall's barn near Stanchfield last Sunday evening and took a harness. Ed was in Princeton Monday looking for the culprit with blood in his eye.
A German school has been opened in the German Lutheran church in this village.
A shocking accident occurred at Milaca which resulted in the death of Charles Curtiss, a young man of 22. He went hunting deer and was crossing the river at the upper dam. He stopped to put his hand on one of the timbers of the dam before jumping down, but before his hand touched the timber his hand slipped and he fell headlong to the gravel bed below. His rifle, a Winchester 40-65, dropped from his hand and striking on the rocks was discharged. The ball entered the prostrate man's head.
The Sons of Veterans are planning to outdo their previous efforts in putting on the Thanksgiving ball. Their last year's entertainment was excellent, and if they give a better one, this year there will be some tall hustling.
Next Monday morning the people who wish to transact business with Uncle Sam must look for his representative in a new location. The new case for the post office has arrived and is in place and the boxes will be put in next Sunday. The new building, two doors south of the Citizens bank, has been built expressly for the office and is roomy and well arranged.
Claire Caley, who has been attending Carleton College at Northfield, will eat turkey with his parents today.
Tuesday morning while performing his duties as section foreman, Iver Larson was run down by a locomotive and seriously injured. He was walking on the end of the ties along one of the tracks in the yard and looking back saw an engine on the same track but headed in the opposite direction. He paid no further attention until he heard a rumble near him and turning saw the engine backing upon him. As he jumped he slipped and the tender caught him, throwing him violently into a culvert. His skull was fractured and his back wrenched and bruised.
Second week of January
Jan. 11, 1962 - Princeton lost to Cambridge 79-54 as Phil Kobbervig led PHS with 17 points . . .The PHS wrestling team beat Cambridge 32-14 as Bob Blake stayed undefeated in six matches.
Jan. 12, 1967 - Princeton remained unbeaten in conference play at 5-0 with a 61-48 win over Milaca. Steve Cartwright scored 22 points, Art Skarohlid 14.
Jan. 12, 1972 - Milaca beat Princeton 52-46 as Bob Hedenstrom (16 points, 12 rebounds), Mike Solheim (10 points) and Tom Holbrook (15 rebounds) led . . . John Hulett placed ninth on the high bar for Princeton's best finish in a gymnastics invitational at New Ulm.
Jan. 13, 1977 - Laurie Peterson scored 22 points as PHS beat Milaca 41-33 in the conference opener, Barb Northway had 15 points and 13 rebounds . . . Four former PHS athlete were on the Sothwest University swim team, the most from one town. Jim Pokorny and Rob Young were divers and Rich Findell and Jon Ingvalson were swimmers.
Jan. 14, 1982 - The Princeton wrestling team won a four-team wrestling invitational at home, beating Milaca, Brooklyn Center and the PHS JV team . . . Tom Hallbeck had 18 points and Jim Belfiori 8 as Princeton lost 56-48 to Mora. Jim Peterson had 18 rebounds and Brian Dorr 9.
Jan. 8, 1987 - The boys basketball team lost to Armstrong, Apollo and Hopkins in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. Chiris Klinghagen had 29 points in the last two games . . . The boys hockey team lost to Red Wing and Rosemount in a tournament at Red Wing.
Jan. 9, 1992 – Mark Anderson made the all-tournament team in a tournament at Elk River and Corrine Lundell and Alison Ringaman made all-tournament at a Hibbing tournament . . . The girls basketball tam beat Pine City 77-30 behind 15 points from Ringaman, 13 points and 9 rebounds from Lundell, 11 points from Wendy Jackson and 9 points and 10 rebounds from Tanya Dorr.
Jan. 9, 1997 - The boys basketball team lost 66-62 to Tartan as Jesse James had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Olson had 20 points and Darren Gray had 8 assists.
The third week in January
Jan. 18, 1962 - Ogilvie beat Princeton 61-38 as Phil Kobbervig scored 11 and Don Herman 10 . . . As Princeton prepared to go against undefeated Foley, Steve Meixell was 6-0 and brother Cedric 5-1.
Jan. 19, 1967 - Elk River gave Princeton its first rum River Conference loss, 73-64. Steve Cartwright had 24 points, Tim Enger 13 and Art Skarohlid 11 . . .Princeton trailed Monticello in wrestling 18-13, before Roger Winkelman, Lee Minks, Mike Thompson, Bob Backlund and Pete Swanson won the last five matches for a win.
Jan. 19, 1972 - Princeton lost 60-34 to Spring Lake Park as Tom Holbrook had 17 rebounds, and lost 73-51 to Mora as Tom Rogde scored 15 points . . . Jim Olson broke two school records in a swim team loss to Osseo.
Jan. 20, 1977 - Milaca employed a stall but Princeton got a 39-33 wins as Curt Jenson scored 16 points and had 9 rebounds . . . Barb Northway made a free throw with five seconds left in overtime for a 49-48 win over Foleiy. Laurie Peterson had 26 points . . . Michelle Ziegler won the vault and uneven parallel bars in a gymnastics win over Brooklyn Center.
Jan. 21, 1982 - The girls basketball team beat Mora 68-41 as Barb Blomberg had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kelley Talberg scored 20 . . . Brad Bakken had his fifth straight pin as Princeton beat Pine City 42-14. Dave Barthel, Ron Trunk and Dan Springman also had pins.
Jan. 15, 1987 - The girls basketball team stayed undefeated in conference play with a 59-32 win over Foley as Corrine Lundell (21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists) and Tanya Dorr (12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) led the way . . . Princeton beat Pine City in wrestling, 37-31,for the first PHS win since January 1985 (2,553 days). Jeremy Werner got a pin at 189 to clinch the win . . . Mark Anderson scored 30 points as Princeton upset Rum River defending champ Cambrridge, 68-62.
Jan. 16, 1997 - Trailing 19-15 at halftime, the girls basketball team beat Milaca 42-41 in overtime. Shanda Ruis led with 12 points and Erin Gunderson had 10 . . . The hockey team team beat Chisago Lakes 3-2 as Erik Hanson, Jeff Beckers and Jeff Hanson scored.
The fourth week in January
Jan. 23, 1962 - Princeton lost to Braham 56-54 as Bill McManus led with 13 points and also los to Braham 62-56 with Dean Hansen scoring 15, Bob Brand 12 and phil Kobbervig and Steve Lindell 11 apiece
