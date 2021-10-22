A week off
(For only the second time in the last 350 weeks (beginning in 2015) this perhaps ill-fated attempt at blogging is taking a break. But, in the interest of not mentioning those individuals and teams that would normally have been in this week's Sports Memories, there was time to get that done. Back to normal next week - that's the plan.)
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Nov. 1, 1951 — PHS won the Rum River Conference football title by beating Cambridge 14-6, Bob Paulson and Gene Danger scoring. Cambridge came into the game 6-0, Princeton at 5-0-1. Princeton was scheduled to play Edina the next week but a snowstorm caused cancellation of the game.
Nov. 1, 1956 — Princeton beat Milaca 13-6 and the two teams tied for section in the Rum River at 4-2. Dick Southard and Jerry Kish scored the touchdowns.
Nov. 2, 1961 — Dean Hansen scored twice and Jerry Robideau once in a 20-14 football win over Milaca. Chosen second-team all-conference were Hansen, Robideau and Neil Hofius.
Oct. 27, 1966 — Princeton tied Elk River 19-19, losing a touchdown on a hotly-disputed official's call. Tim Enger scored two touchdowns and ran for 185 yards on 15 carries. Brother Tom Enger scored on a 63-yard reverse.
Nov. 3, 1971 — A 94-yard drive that ended with less than minute to go ended when Mike Solheim hit Ken Ruis with a touchdown pass and gave PHS a 6-0 win over Foley. Don Cordes had 124 yards and ended with more than 1,000 yards for the second straight year. It was Princeton's first conference win.
Nov. 4, 1976 — The PHS volleyball team won its 12th straight with a win over Braham and also won the Rum River Conference title. Sandy Bakken served the last five points of the final game . . . The freshman football team beat Cambridge 50-12 and rolled up 477 yards.
Oct. 29, 1981 — Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 16-0 as Jon Larsen (92 yards rushing) scored and Jim Belfiori threw to Rich Feero for the other TD . . . Lisa Herman placed 19th in the region cross-country meet at Hibbing.
Oct. 30, 1986 — Princeton lost to North Branch in three sets and finished fourth in the RRC at 5-4. Karry Schimming led in ace hits with 10 . . . Junior Greg Remus (64th) was Princeton's top runner in the region cross-country meet.
Oct. 31, 1991 —Shelley Ziwisky finished the season 24-4 after losing in the state tennis tournament . . . The volleyball team finished the regular season with an 18-7 record.
Oct. 31, 1996 — The volleyball team (17-8) beat Benilde- St. Margaret's as Erin Gunderson and Megan DeWall each had 13 kills . . . Princeton led Mora 14-0 in a section semifinal football game but lost 28-20. That followed a 31-7 quarterfinal win over Sauk Rapids.
Oct. 25, 2001 — The PHS football team (6-2) piled up 484 yards in a 40-8 win over Foley. a team that had beaten the only two teams to beat Princeton. Tyler Gronli, a starter only because of an injury, ran 4 times for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns, and threw for 104 yards. Kevin Englund ran for 93 yards . . . Three PHS grads - Jon Lewis, Eric Emmerich (starting offensive tackle) and Evan Emmerich - were on the Concordia College (Moorhead) football roster. PHS grad Evan Portiin was a starting wide receiver for Ridgewater Communhity College in Willmar and had multiple 100-yard games. PHS grad Matt Lonn was a defensive end for the University of Mary, Bismarck. N.D.
Oct. 26, 2006 — The football team ended the regular season 0-8 but then beat Big Lake 38-14 in the opening round of section play as Terry Burke ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Phil Klaphake (223 yards passing) threw three touchdown passes, two to Ryan Fay . . . The volleyball team (10-14, 3-4 in the M8) beat Monticello in three sets to end the regular season, Allie Johnson having 18 killsand Katie Loberg 12.
Oct. 27, 2011 — The volleyball team got its second win of the season in its final regular-season match at home with Milaca in three sets. The previous win came in a match at Milaca. K. Hanson led in kills with 11 . . . MaryClaire Mayerchak was beaten by eventual section champion Faith Lee of Forest Lake in the section semifinals, lost a a true-second match and Mayerchak, who finished 25-3 as a freshman, placed third.
Oct. 27, 2016 — The girls soccer team (No. 1 seed) lost 2-1 to North Branch (No. 6 seed) in the Section 7A title game in overtime. Maggie Peterson scored the goal . . . The volleyball team placed third at a tournament in Sartell, beating Osakis and Foley in pool play and losing to Maple Grove. The Tigers beat St. Cloud Cathedral 25-21 and 25-23 to take third place.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
