A few weeks ago someone posed this question: "Do you think there will ever be another all-class reunion in Princeton?"
My answer was that I didn't know but sure wished there would be. It was an unbelievable event when the first one took place in 1995, with more than 1,700 alumni from nine decades attending. The idea was hatched two years earlier as PHS grads Meilan (Spande) Haehn, Jane (Bender) Hanson and Carole (Nick) Orton talked. And they spearheaded what became an incredible four days for the town.
So this week and next we"ll take a look back at the first week of July in 1995. True, these columns and stories from 25 years ago might not be something that will interest everyone, although if you're a history buff like myself you could easily find yourself getting to know more about Princeton, especially if you weren't living here in 1995. For me, the special section we did in advance of the reunion was one of the most enjoyable times I've had in more than a half century of writing in Princeton. We'll start this week with a column that ran the week before the event, a column that followed the reunion, and an editorial that ran after the reunion. Next week we'll reprint a couple stories and other shorter items from the special section.
Some critically call it anniversary journalism, while some just enjoy it no matter what it's called. We hope it brings enjoyment for those interested.
Column of July 6, 1995 While you were away . . . For just a very few among you, since you've been away the Great Depression has come and gone, no doubt forever influencing the lives of you and the others living today who battled to make ends meet. Another "war to end all wars" came along after some of you were around for World War I. And sadly, it was only a prelude to Korea and Vietnam. And even more sadly, some of your friends who were graduates of Princeton High School never even got to the first reunion of your class — if there had been one — because they gave their lives on foreign soil. While you were away, perhaps some of you never to return until this Great Homecoming, new schools popped up all over town. First there was a new elementary school, then a new high school and another elementary, accompanied by a swimming pool at the new high school. Now that new high school, in the last 10 years, has been swallowed up by two remodelings, all of its exterior walls now being interior walls. And a performing arts center has been added. The fate of the old school which many of you attended — now the middle school — hangs in the balance. Should there be a new one or should it add to its 75 sears of service? About 20 years ago a new city hall was built, right across the street from the armory (one thing in town unchanged, although it no longer has a tenant). But now the city hall is located in the old clinic building which is attached to the old hospital building where the school district offices are today. And, of course, you've seen the shiny new two-year-old hospital which abuts the bypass just southwest of the high school. While some of you were away, the "old" hospital was built about 50 years ago. The good thing about it being the former hospital, some say, is that at least the building is being used today and wasn't torn down. That isn't the case downtown where in the early '80s two malls were built and many familiar buildings razed to make way for them, their success or lack of same still open to debate. Some of those old brick buildings are gone forever in the name of progress, something that usually happens in all towns sooner or later. There are still some downtown buildings that date to the turn of the century but they are few and far between. While you were away — in fact, if you graduated in the 1980s and haven't been back — chain restaurants now abound in our little town. A McDonald's and a Burger King have opened in just the last two months. They are among the more than 20 options to eat out in the immediate area, although most of the old family cafes or restaurants that many of you remember are gone. I've heard of the PHS football games that took place on the field near the river in what is now Riverside Park, as well as summer softball games there. The football field was moved to near the high school. A few years ago a stadium complex, with a new artificial track, was built and now, horror of horrors, the home fans sit on the opposite side of where they did before. I've also heard of those baseball games of old on a field at the fairgrounds (the fairgrounds HAVEN'T been moved). Later there was a baseball field near the high school and now, for the last 26 years, Princeton has had Solheim Veterans Field, one of the nicest ballparks around. Did I mention a bypass earlier? While some of you were away, they decided traffic was getting too congested in town and should be routed around town. Some predicted the demise of the town but the opposite has happened in the fewer than 20 years since we got the bypass, and thereby a better life on Friday and Sunday nights in the summer. You remember when highways 95 and 169 used to meet at the main downtown intersection, don't you? Those two highways meet outside of town now, although there is another stoplight a few blocks north and Highway 95 runs straight west instead of winding through town. Another stoplight will soon be added at the road near the high school that leads to the hospital. You can all name hundreds of other things that have chained the face of Princeton while you were away. It's hard to imagine the changes you've seen if you graduated in 1919 as one of you did. If you've been away for only 10 years, there have even been many changes since. While you were away things have been gained and things have been lost. One thing that remains is the sense of community that those of us who live here today still feel. And with that feeling, we welcome you Princeton High School alumni who are with us this week, no matter whether you've been gone for decades or just a few years. Because, while you were away, this remained the home of your younger years. And you're welcome anytime.
Column of July 13, 1995 Reunion brought friends together, town alive The challenge would be to not write a column about the all-class reunion that ended just a few days ago. In fact, I boldly promised one of the first out-of-town friends I saw last Wednesday that, no, there would be no all-class reunion talk in this column. It wasn't meant to be, folks! It's not going to happen. The nights turned into days, the days turned into nights, and too much went on to dismiss it without a word or two. One thing I should make clear from the start is that I'm not a graduate of Princeton High School. If I answered that question one time last week, I answered it 20 times or more. I just happened to have lived here for a couple decades and have a lot of acquaintances. So, with that disclaimer, let me proceed. Nobody — I mean nobody — in their wildest dreams envisioned what those four days last week would become. But it didn't take long to see what was going to happen. When PHS alumni started crowding into the registration area Wednesday morning, at a much faster pace than reunion organizers had guessed, it was obvious those attending were going to get here early and enjoy themselves. My first contact with people I didn't know came with four women who had graduated in the 1920s. They were smiling and vibrant, and full of conversation, and their outlook was exactly what i found the rest of the week from everyone else. They had been here only a couple hours and they already felt they had gotten their money's worth. The next day I ran into a graduate from the mid-60s whom I had seen only a few times since he finished college in Minnesota. And when I saw him the next day again and we started talking, he said, "I'd move back here in a minute (from the Philadelphia area) if I could find a way to make the same kind of money." He said his nine-year-old son felt the same way. After being in town only a couple days the man found that a small town in Minnesota had more offer than he imagined. Here's a little peek at why he felt that way: He had run out of money by Friday and went to Princeton Bank to cash a check.The teller, in her 20s my friend guessed, said she would have to get an OK when he named a figure of $300. Soon an older employee came walking to the window, saw my friend's name tag, and immediately gave the go-ahead to cash the check. "She didn't know me," my friend said, "but she probably knew my parents and that was good enough. That just doesn't happen where I live." And so it went the rest of the week. It was difficult to get to bed before 3 or 4 a.m. There was too much catching up to do and too many conversations to complete. Old friendships were renewed and new ones made. The passage of time had started or completed a process of mellowing that wouldn't have seemed possible 10 or 20 years ago. And along the way a couple old flames were rekindled, if only for a few days. The banquets and the faculty brunch were joys to behold. On Thursday night about 650 people from the classes of 1958 to 1979 crowded into the hockey arena and then, at a prearranged signal — or so it seemed — most of them headed uptown to the American Legion to continue their conversations. And the next night an even-larger group jammed its way into the same establishment and, unable to stop talking, stood outside for another 90 minutes after closing time. And so it went all week, people reluctant to end a conversation, yet wanting to move on to another. There was too much to be done. When the time came to make a decision to go on to my own high school reunion two hours away, I simply couldn't leave. It turned out to be a good decision. Why? Because I would have missed the alumni band and choir concerts. Male voices have been hard to find for choirs since time immemorial and it was no different, PHS alumnus (and choir director) Tracie Hanson telling the audience that the group, with no male voices, had turned into a old-time girls glee club. They brought the house down with their rendition of "Edelweiss," some tears inching their way down a cheek or two. Then it was the band's turn with director Carol (Enger) Fillafer, another PHS alum. The jazz group began with a 1939 tune, Carol told us, because it was the same year that trombone player Clarence Byers graduated. The group worked its way toward the '90s, stopping along the way to honor 1944 saxophone player Ilene Kaliher who hadn't played a note since then until last week, and is now looking for a band to join. When six songs were completed,Carol asked the audience for a standing ovation. The audience complied and then she said, "As long as you're standing, stay that way and we'll do the school song." They laughed, they cried and they stomped their feet and clapped their hands. And they sang their heads off. There were more than a few tears as voices spanning many decades sang a song they simply hadn't forgotten. That night, as the night stretched into day once more, actions bespoke the words of another song that says, "We may never pass this way again." There were many more hugs, some more tears, and a lot of firm handshakes. It really had been a Great Homecoming.
Editorial in the July 13 edition of the Union-Eagle Praise for organizers of the Great Homecoming It began with a bang Wednesday morning and ended with an even-bigger bang Saturday night. And, if possible, there were even more hugs on Saturday than there had been on Wednesday. It was the first-ever Princeton High School All-Class Reunion and, by any account, it was a roaring success. A labor of love by many PHS grads, three in particular, evolved into what many were calling Princeton's best event ever by the time the four-day celebration ended Saturday night at the hockey arena. Former students came from 37 states and from nine decades to see old schoolmates and teachers. They began pouring into Princeton the previous weekend and by Friday afternoon there was hardly a parking space to be found downtown. One visiting alumnus decided to drive to another town because either the lines were too long or he couldn't find an empty seat in a local restaurant. The fallout for the business community was much greater than anticipated and a welcome addition to the week's activities. They came to see old friends, to see the town where they grew up and in many cases hadn't seen for decades, and to relive Princeton High School days of old. They came from six blocks away and they came from Germany and Okinawa.. Some drove for days, some flew in just in time, and one older alum used railroad and bus service, disdaining airline service to get to Princeton. She graduated in the 1920s and said she didn't particularly care for that newfangled contraption, the airplane. But no matter how they got here and no matter what they felt before they made the trip, most likely went home feeling they had participated in an experience they will never forget. Most probably wished it could go on and on. What began as a dream back in March 1993 turned out to be a smashing success, in large part due to the work of Meilan (Spande) Haehn, Jane (Bender) Hanson, and Carole (Nick) Orton. They will tell you they had many talented helpers and that would be the truth. But they were the ones who saw this thing through despite having to roll with some punches along the way, and they were the ones who deservedly were accorded a standing ovation by fellow PHS grads at a banquet Thursday night. It was a huge undertaking and they were the guiding lights for what became a very successful path. To those three and their many helpers we offer praise and thanks. To those who attended and helped make the reunion an unqualified success, we offer our praise and thanks. And to those we hope will lead the way again five years from now, we offer our support and early praise and thanks. You have a tough act to follow but it can be done. A new tradition has been born and must continue!
Next week: The two living members of the 1932 PHS basketball team that made it to the state tournament relive that season, as well as other nuggets from coverage of the reunion.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
July 8, 1965 - Tom Peterson shot a 31, tying the course record at Rum River Golf Club . . . Selected to play in the Independent Central League all-star game were William Daml, Phil Kobbervig and Roland Benson.
July 8, 1970 - Bob Soule pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 for the Legion baseball team in a 131-3 win over Braham.
July 9, 1975 - The Legion baseball team's winning streak ended at 17 with a 4-3 loss to Willmar in the semifinals of the Alexandria tournament, lefty Pete Steinhagen taking his first loss after nine wins. Keith Julson had gone the distance in an 11-inning win over Braham in a league game that week.
July 10, 1980 - Leadoff hitter Joel Johnson had a homer, a triple and drove in seven runs in a 16-5 Legion baseball win over Pine City . . . The Legion team placed third in the Alexandria tournament, Les Nelson beating North St. Paul 2-1 and Steve Wankel driving in both runs. Wankel beat Alexandria in the first round.
July 11, 1985 - Lois Anderson got a hole in one on No. 1 at Rum River Golf Club . . . The Legion baseball team beat Browerville, lost to North St. Paul and then beat Morris, 9-5, for third place at the Alexandria tournament as winning pitcher Dan Voce struck out 12 and freshman center fielder Jason Miller made a catch at the fence for the last out with the bases loaded.
July 11, 1990 - .Tom Kluk hit a grand-slam homer as the Legion baseball team beat Mora, 5-4, and winning pitcher Matt Skarohlid struck out seven . . . The Legion team won only one of three at the Grand Rapids tournament, Jamie Cox beating Coon Rapids 4-3 in eight innings. July 13, 1995 - Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, the Princeton Panthers rallied for an 8-1 win over Hinckley in an important league game as Troy Kinney went 4 for 6 . . . The Legion baseball team beat Hastings 11-1 but lost to Anoka and Tri-City, both state ranked, in the Princeton tournament. Jon Huehn and Mark Beattie each drove in three runs in the win. July 6, 2000 - .The Princeton Panthers (11-2), behind the three-hit pitching of Jason Miller, beat Elk River (7-2 ) 10-0, the loss going to Twins draftee Johnny Lynch. It was a 1-0 game in the seventh but Lynch had five runners reach base in that inning before being relieved and the Panthers scored nine runs . . . The Legion team got shutouts from Brent Julson (3-0 over Sandstone) and Tony Roehl (23-0 over Isle as every starter had at least one hit), but lost 6-4 to St.Francis and fell to 5-2 in league play. July 14, 2005 - There were six state-ranked teams entered in the 36th annual Princeton Legion Tournament. Prior to that the local team had a 6-1 record in league play but lost to St. Francis, Hinckley, Cambridge and Pine City. Then Brandon Knoll beat Milaca ace Ben Johnson 4-0 to end a seven-game losing streak . . .The Princeton Panthers (15-5, 13-2 in league play) beat Cambridge 7-0 on a Luke Bakken shutout and then Eric Deglman beat Quamba 3-2 July 15, 2010 - The Princeton Panthers, after giving Isanti its first league loss the previous week, beat the Redbirds again, 9-2, behind Joe Swanson as Jake Maros and Brian Dorr each drove in three runs. Josh Ludwig then struck out 11 in an 11-0 win over Mora. Jesse Zimmer was hitting .458, Dorr .432 and Maros .395 . . . The Legion team got the No. 2 seed for the playoffs after beating Chisago Lakes 14-4, Pine City 14-0 and St. Francis 6-5. July 9, 2015 -The Legion baseball team (14-1, 10-0 in league play) beat North Branch 2-0 as Damon Rademacher pitched the shutout. That win came after Luke Hallbeck pitched a no-hitter in a 6-1 win over Milaca as Sam Archer had a four-hit game, and beat Chisago Lakes 9-4 as Archer hit a three-run homer and Tanner Kinney had three hits. (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past
