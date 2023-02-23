After the Mille Lacs County appeal of lawsuit, what comes next?

With Mille Lacs County officially deciding to put in an appeal against Judge Susan Richard Nelson’s most recent ruling in the lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county in 2016, the question must be answered, what happens next?
Case background
The underlying federal case began when Mille Lacs Band sued the county and related officials after the county terminated the law enforcement agreement between tribal police and county police, with specific concern over tribal police exercising law enforcement authority or gathering evidence on land outside of the approximately 4,000 acres held in trust but within what the Band refers to as the 61,000-acre reservation, established in the 1855 Treaty between the United States government and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The defendants, the county, county attorney and sheriff, assert that the county never threatened to arrest tribal officers for exercising law enforcement authority on non-trust land, however.
In 2016, Mille Lacs County revoked a cooperative law enforcement agreement with the Mille Lacs Band. County Attorney Joe Walsh asked former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson to issue an opinion confirming the scope of tribal law enforcement authority in the absence of the cooperative agreement. The Attorney General’s office refused, and Walsh was forced to issue his own opinion. The current sheriff at that time, Brent Lindgren, and his deputies followed Walsh’s advice. The Mille Lacs Band sued Walsh, Lindgren and Mille Lacs County in federal court in 2017, claiming interference with the Band’s tribal law enforcement authority and that the 1855 reservation boundaries remained intact.
After the filing, the district court issued a ruling in December 2020, which granted the Band’s motion for summary judgment. According to Judge Nelson’s summary of the procedural history, in 2020, the court “found that Defendants had interfered with the Band’s authority [...],” and “Band officers could not effectively perform their work because of fear of potential liability.”
In the same ruling, the court denied Walsh and Sheriff Don Lorge, who was named in the case after Lindgren’s retirement, for summary judgment. According to documentation, Lorge and Walsh sought prosecutorial immunity under the Tenth Amendment, which the court found to be inapplicable.
The county, in January 2021, filed an interlocutory appeal with the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals in response to the ruling. While awaiting oral argument, the defendants “voluntarily moved to dismiss their appeal on mootness grounds,” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Cooley.
The question of reservation boundaries remained, which influenced the geographic scope of the Band’s law enforcement authority. In March 2022, the court ruled in favor of the Band, stating that the boundaries remained as they were established in the Treaty of 1855, “and Congress has never clearly expressed the intent to disestablish or or diminish the Reservation.”
A hearing was held in August 2022 to grant or deny the Band summary judgment, leading to declaratory and injunctive relief, meaning the federal judge would declare the rights of the Tribal police and order the county to recognize the inherent authority. The county also sought summary judgment, specifically for the dismissal of the individual capacity and official capacity claims against the county attorney and sheriff.
After a failed mediation between the parties, Judge Nelson issued a judgment in January 2023. The ruling restated the court’s findings from March 2022, that the 61,000-acre Reservation was never disestablished, and recognized the Tribe’s inherent law enforcement authority – though permanent injunctive relief was not granted at this time. Judge Nelson did grant part of the county’s request and dismissed the individual claims brought against the county attorney and sheriff.
Latest appeal
The county has moved to appeal the court’s decision; that notice of appeal will be filed by Feb. 9. Filing the appeal notice will set in motion a briefing schedule set by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Oral arguments will likely be heard in the fall. The court then takes up to nine months to issue a ruling, likely being released in late spring or early summer 2024.
If either the Band or the county decides to appeal the circuit court’s decision, it would be at that time the case would be appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States, setting in motion another year of legal proceedings, which may or may not result in the case coming before the Supreme Court. The SCOTUS receives between 5,000-7,000 new cases each year; of those, only 100-150 are heard. In the event the Supreme Court does not accept the case, whatever the court outcome is in the Eighth Circuit will stand.
