AARP awards grant to City of Princeton

On June 29, AARP Minnesota announced 7 organizations throughout the state will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. ONe of the grant winners was the City of Princeton. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.
Through the grant, the City of Princeton Bike Assist Program will offer one electric hybrid cargo bike to families, with an emphasis for adults age 50+. This will allow a wider variety of transportation opportunities for Princeton residents.
AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2022.
This year, AARP is bolstering its investment of affordable and adaptable housing solutions in response to the national housing crisis. With additional funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is also increasing its support of projects that improve mobility innovation and transportation options.
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Since 2017, AARP Minnesota has awarded 26 grants and $346,605 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
