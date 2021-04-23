A slice of Americana on a Sunday afternoon

About 65 years ago when Dwight Eisenhower was president, riding in the back seat of a car driven by the manager of the Santiago, Minn., baseball team, I attended a baseball game in Opole, Minn., a tiny town on the other side of St. Cloud.
Last Sunday afternoon i was in another car headed to Opole, this time with the umpire who was going to work the game that day between the Opole Bears and the Royalton Riverdogs from the Victory South League. I didn't remember a thing about that game in the '50s and just had to see what Opole was like today.
After a series of twists and turns on country roads through Stearns County, some of them adjacent to the Mississippi River, we arrived at Opole, a sign proclaiming that we were at "Red" Bialka Field. I was told that Red was a player, later a manager of the team, and owned a bar in town. The town is so small that the sign with the name of the town didn't have a population listed. That, I found out later, is because it's part of Brockway Township, just like the small town of Santiago about 14 miles west of Princeton that is part of Santiago Township.
Further information included that the kids of Opole attend school in Holdingford, population 721, just a few minutes away. If you've never heard of Opole, don't feel bad. In another of my unscientific surveys over the next couple days, I couldn't find one person in the Princeton area who had heard of Opole or had any idea where it was.
It was the opening game of the league season, although the lads of Opole had played an exhibition game the day before in St. Wendel, a benefit game for the family of a young man who played on the St. Wendel team and had died in an industrial accident. Fans of the Opole Bears attended that game in support, a typical effort among the small towns that dot the landscape of Stearns County, a county that seems to have a Catholic church and a bar in every one of its small towns. Opole is no different, featuring Bialka's Bar and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
The game began a few minutes early, some of the late-arriving fans parking near a building close to the field that serves as a community center. The sun was out on a beautiful mid-April day for baseball in Minnesota, although by game's end the sun had disappeared, a strong southwest wind was blowing, and some fans were wrapped in blankets and had put on gloves.
No matter, even though the Royalton team took an early 1-0 lead. Quite a few of the fans had congregated near the concession stand that boasted burgers and hot dogs for a reasonable price. Cans of Busch Light were popular and a group of guys, some of them probably former players, kept replenishing the supply. The group asked someone who joined that group during the game if he wanted one of those Busch Lights. "I'm good," he said, and then admitted that Saturday had been a rough night when some in the group laughed as he turned down their offer.
There were grandmas with their grandchildren, fans who were related to the players, and one older gentleman who parked right next to the dugout, up against the fence, not worrying about the fact that a foul ball could come over the fence and dent the car or break a windshield. And, in the time-honored tradition of small-town baseball that I grew to love in the '50s and '60s, he'd honk his horn when one of the Bears got on base or scored a run, a move that would draw applause from the group of Busch Light guys and gals.
There were more foul balls than usual, the strong wind peeling many of them off into a nearby cornfield and causing the younger boys in the crowd to race toward the baseballs, redeeming them for 25 cents each time they returned with a ball. It brought to mind the nickels we got for chasing down foul balls at Santiago in the mid-50s, yours truly learning to hide a ball in a nearby culvert and then retrieving it after the game before the bike ride home. Those balls, not scuffed very much, soon became very scuffed as I threw them against our concrete block garage, simulating ground balls that I had to field.
I gleaned some knowledge of the field, which had a beautifully manicured infield as part of a field out in the middle of nowhere, from a Bears' fan who went over to get his information from a local baseball historian, the likes of which reside in most small towns. The field began in 1955, that historian said, and there have been improvements through the years. There was a cutout of a black bear positioned next to the foul pole in both left field and right field, a testament to the team's nickname.
The Bears finally got their offense going and mounted a 7-1 lead, much to the delight of the Busch Light crowd that didn't seem to mind that cold beer was part of the cold day. It was a happy crowd that gave a cheer as the game ended with a 7-2 win, the home team snuffing out a rally by the Riverdogs in the final inning of a game that lasted for only 2 hours and 17 minutes, about an hour less than many major league games.
I went over to thank a nice guy who had paid my admission charge of $3 as we talked about the game, the field, and even a youth field beyond the left field fence in a small town that has a youth program. Another round of Busch Lights was on its way and my guess is that, even on a cool day, there were some more barley pops — as they were often referred to in the old days of town team baseball — that were likely consumed after a win by the hometown boys.
The fans, the concession stand, the kids racing after foul balls, the guy honking his car horn, the interaction between some who hadn't seen each other for awhile - it truly was a slice of Americana on a Sunday afternoon in a small town. Minnesota is blessed with so-called town team baseball, more than any other state, and in a time following a year of dealing with the pandemic, all seemed right with the world for a couple hours, a scene that will be repeated in hundreds of towns in the state over the next five months.
I was glad I made that trip 65 years later.
Remembering Walter Mondale
I was very lucky 42 years ago to be part of a group of 30 media people from Minnesota, being the only outstate editor included, to be part of a group that got to have a day-long briefing with President Jimmy Carter, Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, other members of the president's cabinet, and Vice President Walter Mondale from Minnesota.
It was a whirlwind day that began at 8 a.m. after my 25-block walk to the White House from a hotel on an unseasonably 42-degree day in D.C., our group's activities for the day beginning a half hour after Carter, Mondale, Vance, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Abigniew Brzezinski, and others, had gathered for a foreign policy meeting held every Friday at 7:30 a.m.
We met throughout the day with cabinet members, pausing at noon to be with Mondale for a buffet lunch in his "ceremonial office" (not the one in the White House) and got to talk with him a bit. We later toured his White House office and then talked in the Rose Garden while waiting for our half hour with President Carter that afternoon, a time when I got to stammer out my question to the president. Then after a long day of briefings we went to the temporary home of the Mondales at the U.S.Naval Observatory.
The hors d'ouevres, none of which I had heard of, were great and there were liquid refreshments. It was like a movie, an Army sergeant in dress uniform playing non-stop for 90 minutes at a piano. Al Eisele from Blue Earth, Mondale's press secretary who had been an editor and reporter in Minnesota, struck up a conversation with me and we found out we had a mutual affection for baseball. Even more, he had been at St. John's University in Collegeville and gotten to know Russ Fischer of Princeton — a guy I ended up competing against later — both of them ending up pitching in the minor leagues for the Cleveland Indians.
Eisele introduced me to Vice President Mondale and we had a conversation that lasted a few minutes after we discovered that both of us were sons of pastors, that his mother was a music teacher as was mine, and that he had married the daughter of a pastor. It was immediately clear that Mondale was the nice guy we had heard he was, not a politician who was a bit above others in the world. President Carter and others we talked with that day stressed that Mondale was not a figurehead but instead an esteemed member of the president's team who was contributing more than previous vice presidents. Stu Eizenstat, assistant to President Carter for domestic affairs and policy, told us about the close relationship between Carter and Mondale, mentioning that he had seen the strained relationship between President Lyndon Johnson and Vice President Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota. Carter later called it a true governing partnership.
I followed Mondale's career through the years after he and Carter were voted out of office in 1980 when Ronald Reagan was elected president. He ran for president in 1984, the first candidate to name a woman as his vice presidential candidate, and lost by a landslide, carrying only Minnesota and Washington, D.C. In 1993 President Clinton appointed him ambassador to Japan and Mondale served three years. He was a last-minute fill-in as the Democratic candidate in Minnesota for the U.S. Senate in 2002 after Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash. He lost and that was his last try for public office.
He was one of Minnesota's elder statesmen. I liken him, even though they were from different parties, to Elmer Andersen, a former governor of Minnesota who was publisher of the Princeton Union-Eagle for many years. They were both politicians who worked, with decency to others, to make a difference in the lives of those they served.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose father columnist Jim Klobuchar was a member of our media group that visited with Carter and Mondale in 1979, interned for Mondale and considered him her mentor. In a statement a few days ago she noted the words of Mondale about his partnership with Carter that are on a wall at the Carter Museum: "We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace."
Somewhere in one of the many boxes of items from a five-decade presence in the weekly newspaper business I've got a color picture sent to me of that day with Mondale in Washington. If I can find it I'll take what is likely a final look at a picture from that memorable October day with a down-to-earth Minnesotan who served his state well.
Sports shorts
The PHS baseball team (3-1, 2-1 in the M8) had a nice win Thursday, trailing 2-0 in the sixth and being no-hitted. Then Geoffrey Skeim led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and the Tigers went on to score four runs, the last two coming on suicide squeeze bunts by Devon Day and Cam Jenson, a very rare happening in one inning at any level of baseball. Then in the seventh with two outs, winning pitcher Mitch Krone had runners on first and third with two outs and a 3-2 count. A catchable ball was hit to the outfield but fell in, the first runner scoring and the second one, running on the pitch, was thrown out at home with a relay throw from shortstop Ryan Brown to catcher Jenson who managed to hold the ball as the runner slid into home plate. Princeton escaped with a 4-3 victory . . . PHS grad Ryan Young (Class of 2020) is on the roster for the track and field team at Minnesota State in Mankato and is listed as a distance runner. He will also go out for the cross-country team next school year and would have last fall except that there was no season because of COVID . . . Jake Carlson, a PHS grad who is a senior at Bemidji State, is an outfielder on the baseball team and has played there three years. He was a starter as a sophomore and hasn't played as much the past two years but has a high on-base percentage for those two years of .444 because of the number of walks he has drawn . . . Damon Rademacher, also a PHS grad, is a senior relief pitcher at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter and is having a good season. He got a save Wednesday against St. Thomas as the two teams split a doubleheader, leaving them tied for the MIAC lead at 10-2. Rademacher is 2-0 this season, has two saves and an ERA of 0.00 in nine innings during eight appearances . . . Three PHS grads are on the roster of the tennis team (7-2) at St. Catherine University, St. Paul. The team beat Northwestern College, St. Paul, on Monday, 9-0. Junior Reilee Schepper won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and also had an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles with her partner. Senior Bri Dorr won at No. 2 singles, 6-1 and 6-1, and won at No. 1 doubles with her sophomore sister Kelsey Dorr, 8-1. Kelsey won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and was chosen MIAC Player of the Week in tennis for the previous week for her play in a 5-4 win over St. Olaf. Bri won the same award six weeks earlier, the second time in her career at St Kate's . . . Over the course of a 162-game season there always seems to be a game or two, even in a good year, that baseball fans remember as the worst loss of the season. That game may already have come on Wednesday in Oakland for the Minnesota Twins. The list of things that went wrong in that game is huge and they didn't all happen in the final two innings, the innings that sent, by some reports, ardent Twins fans to seek counseling. You might call what happened a comedy of errors but it wasn't very funny at the time. You could begin with starter Kenta Maeda, the team's best pitcher in the shortened 2020 season, giving up seven runs in only three innings. He gave up eight hits and seven runs in three innings, twice blowing leads that the slumbering Twins offense (average of 1.7 runs in seven recent losses) had given him as it awakened. Maeda has given up 28 hits in only 17 2/3 innings, averaging a little over four innings a start. The COVID-shortened lineup finally broke loose, though, and when Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning the Twins had a 12-10 lead. But reliever Alex Colome (3 blown saves already) walked two runners in the 10th inning, that was followed by errors on two routine plays, and the improbable 13-12 loss went into the books. Colome, after hitting the first batter he had faced in the ninth, gave up a run that sent the game into extra innings. This Friday morning the Twins (6-11, 1-9 in their last 10 games) are in last place in the division and face the 9-10 Pirates at Target Field this weekend, then go to Cleveland, with Eddie Rosario, for three games next week.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
May 3, 1956 - About 140 boys were honored at the annual athletic banquet at the elementary school. Each coach introduced his team members and baseball coach Frank Fischer said all his team's games would be away from home because there was no field available.
May 4, 1961 - Nowthen beat Zimmerman in town team baseball, 9-5, as Russ Fischer of Princeton had two hits for Nowthen and Rollie Benson of Princeton hit a homer for Zimmerman. (Princeton didn't have a team at that time.)
April 28. 1966 - Art Skarohlid got the win as Tom Enger hit a grand slam homer and Ross Johnson (both sophomores) also homered in a 16-6 win mover Cambridge. Skarohlid and Enger each had three hits and Johnson, Tim Enger, Curt Wetzel and Ron Whitcomb each had two.
May 5, 1971 - Princeton won the 14-team Princeton Track Invitational, the Tigers winning eight events. Mark Blaske won the 100 and 220, the 220 for the third straight year.
May 5, 1976 - Princeton won the Princeton Track Invitational as the Tigers won the final event to edge Brooklyn Center, Dan Johnson running the anchor leg on the 1,600-meter relay team only 15 minutes after he placed second in the 200-meter dash . . . John Kapsner and Curt Jenson each had three hits and Fred Jenson pitched a 2-hitter in a 4-0 win over Foley.
April 30, 1981 - Les Nelson pitched a 2-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Mora and Nelson and Steve Wankel hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning. Three days later Nelson struck out 17 in a 2-1 win over North Branch as Nelson homered in the sixth and again in the eighth to win the game.
May 1, 1986 - Jon Sather won the 800 meters and 1,600 meters at the Cambridge Invitational as Princeton placed fifth among 10 teams.
May 2, 1991 - Troy Kinney, who hit a homer, and Clay Matvick each drove in three runs in a 12-3 win over Foley . . . Former PHS golfer Judy Bornholdt, a sophomore at UMD, won a college tournament in the Twin Cities.
May 2, 1996 - Mark Stay, Jesse Zimmer and Tony Stay homered as Princeton beat Foley 5-2, Justin Priess getting the win . . . Jamie Cox, a 1992 PHS grad, was the No. 1 pitcher at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
April 26, 2001 - Tony Roehl got the win when the PHS baseball team beat Pine City 11-1 in five innings as Adam Edmison drove in three runs . . . The girls track team won a triangular with Foley and Mora as Kaitlin Smith won the 400-meter dash and discus . . . The PHS softball team won a tournament at Brooklyn Center, Shannon Miller pitching 16 shutout innings as Princeton beat Waconia 2-0, Sauk Rapids 3-0 as Miller had a no-hitter, and Benson-Hancock 11-0. She was also 4-for-10 as a batter, including a two-run homer in the eighth to beat Waconia, 6-0 prior to the tourney.
April 27, 2006 - Amber Hein pitched two wins for the PHS softball team, 7-3 over Cambridge and 11-3 over Buffalo, throwing a 1-hitter in the Cambridge game . . . Josh Ludwig got the win in a 5-3 victory over Buffalo in baseball as Scott Roehl went 4-for-4 with three doubles and drove in two runs . . . Steve Bratulich was named head coach of the girls hockey team.
April 26, 2011 - The PHS softball team got its first conference win in four seasons with a 6-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville as Sam Hanus pitched a 2-hitter and Becca Hass had two hits . . . The new conference that Princeton was going to become a member of, the Granite Ridge, was being formed. The other teams were Milaca, Mora, Foley, Little Falls, Zimmerman and St. Cloud Cathedral, with Becker as a possibility. Princeton was leaving the Mississippi 8 after two years but eventually went back to the Mississippi 8.
April 28, 2016 - Miranda Janssen had the top throws in the discus and shot put at the Sauk Rapids Relays as Princeton won the three-team meet . . . Bri Dorr shot an 88 to place third in a Mississippi 8 East golf meet hosted by Chisago Lakes . . . Jack Southard shot a 77 and placed 10th in an invitational meet at Cloquet. The team placed sixth with good scores from Brody Johnson, Griffin Fitzgerald, Cade Wyluda and Blake Perbix.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
