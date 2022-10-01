(Veterans Day is just a few weeks away and I usually find a subject to write about at that time. As I thought about that a couple days ago I remembered a piece I ran 30 years ago in our Other Opinions feature, a piece which generated many comments. Princeton's Larry Ziebarth, a 1966 PHS grad who served in the Army in Vietnam, later served as the state VFW commander in Minnesota and continued to hold state VFW offices. He wrote this piece after visiting the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., while there on VFW business. It's one of the most moving pieces I have read about Vietnam.)
Once again I find myself headed for The Wall, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D. C. The reason this time is for the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the memorial in 1982. I am a member of the Minnesota veterans color guard and we will be the honor guard for the reading of the names on Sunday Nov. 8, for one hour starting at 3 p.m.
I ask myself what it is that continues to draw me to this monument. I think of the controversy that surrounded the dedication in 1982. I heard many derogatory statements about the memorial. Everyone had an opinion of how it should have been designed and built, but after all the controversy had ended and the dedication was completed, I felt safe that I could at long last state proudly that I was a Vietnam veteran and no longer wore the tag of baby-killer.
I continued to visit The Wall on business or pleasure trips to Washington. Each time the reality would strike me that this was a cold and barren monument. But this feeing changed in November of 1984 after the dedication of the three servicemen's statue. The Wall now had someone watching over the names of those who lost their lives in Vietnam.
It's Saturday. Our color guard group makes its way from the hotel through the D.C. traffic and finally to the memorial. As we leave the car, I wonder what memories and emotions will be provoked by my viewing of the monument. Each time I visit is a new experience. I have been here alone, with my wife, with non-veteran friends, with veterans not from the Vietnam era, and with acquaintances who were Vietnam veterans, but this was going to be my first experience at The Wall with close friends, all Vietnam veterans, several of whom had lost buddies in Vietnam.
The memorial was busy as usual. Hundreds of people were crowded along the length of the memorial. I stopped first at panel 43W to find the name of Kurt Duncan. Kurt was older than me but his brother Dave was a classmate of mine at Princeton High School. Next I stopped at panel 25W and found the name of Mike Mathison. Mike was two years younger than me but I remember him from high school. He always had a smile on his face. The next stop was panel 12W. I knew I would find the names of Dale Gronsky and Mike Kenoffel, killed in action on April 2, 1970. Mike was a member of my squad and Dale was in my platoon. We had many casualties in our company that day. I am thankful more of us did not die. Finally I stopped at panel 26E and located the name of Steve Nelson. Steve and I were classmates in Princeton,
Sunday has arrived. It is a cold day in Washington. The dampness from the air chills to the bone. It is now time to relieve the honor guard on duty. We march in, give the commands for the proper facing movements, and replace those on duty. We flank the speaker's podium, one step behind those reading the names on the memorial. The reading started at 12 noon and will continue 24 hours a day until all the names are read, finishing sometime late Wednesday morning,
I stand at parade rest and try to relax as much as possible. I think about how cold the previous color guard looked as they were relieved. Our uniforms were not intended for cold weather. I already feel the coolness, thinking how ironic this is compared to the heat and humidity in which we fought in Vietnam. But I think about what little sacrifice this is compared to those who lost their lives. I concentrate on what is happening near me. I hear the names being announced of those on the memorial. The speakers change every five minutes. Prior speakers that day included Jan Scruggs, Peter Arnett, Adrian Cronauer and Jack Smith. Sam Donaldson had just completed reading names prior to our assuming the honor guard position. We are positioned in front of the wall and the sidewalk. I hear the people behind us shuffling along, talking in hushed tones. No one speaks in their normal tone of voice. Cameras are clicking constantly. The name reading continues. I ponder what must be going through the minds of those visitors and wonder if they have the same thoughts as I do.
Suddenly the name reading stops. A four-star general has taken the stage. He announced his name as Rudy Ehrenberg and states he will be reading the names of his classmates, the Class of 1963 from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, that had been killed in Vietnam. I think to myself how ironic this is because I recently finished reading "The Long Gray Line" which was about the West Point Class of 1966. After General Ehrenberg completes reading the names, an army chaplain delivers a brief memorial service. The name reading continues.
I notice other color guard units in the crowd. I wonder why they stand there watching us. They should have been in the warm-up trailer waiting their turn instead of coming out here and getting chilled. I knew we came out of the trailer only to watch the changing of the color guards to be sure we had the routine down correctly. Then I hear the footsteps behind us and realize that our time for standing the color guard position has already come to an end. I hear the command and react automatically. As I march off the field I glance to see who has replaced us.To my amazement we have been relieved by members of the 3rd Infantry, the ceremonial guard of Washington, D.C.
On the plane ride home, I think about my next trip to Washington. I know I will once again be drawn back to The Wall. I think about was left behind in Vietnam — so much innocence, so many dreams, so many good men and women. I wonder what they might have done for their families and country. The Wall has become more than a memorial to me. It is a sacred place where the world meets the next, where the living meet the dead. In the midst of Washington, D.C., and tourists, and the turmoil, the wall is a window, a passage, a reminder that there are mysteries beyond any of us. The long rows of names are so specific that the effect is overwhelming, and as you gaze into the wall, looking for some clue, you always see your own reflection.
Although I have yet to walk from one end to the other without tears, I keep thinking that one day perhaps I'll make it. But then I imagine the faces behind the names on the wall — and then I think maybe not.
TWINS' (AND VIKINGS) TIMES
The Twins actually won a series over the White Sox but couldn't quite make it to second place — not that it's a big deal with six games left in the season. It is almost unbelievable that the Twins were leading the division a month ago and now find themselves 12 games behind Cleveland and four games under .500. There were some bright spots this season but the bottom fell out during September. Will things change by next April? Will Rocco Baldelli let pitchers go six or seven innings instead of four or five? Let's hope so
Meanwhile, the Vikings are 2-1 and can be 3-1 with a win over New Orleans in London on Sunday. And you may have noticed, as I wrote last week, that the Philadelphia team is a good one and that the Vikings don't need to feel bad about losing to the Eagles on their field. You also may have noticed that Kirk Cousins led the team to victory in the fourth quarter. A 3-1 start would be acceptable.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Sept. 28, 1957 - Princeton beat Osseo 31-6 in a Rum River Conference game as Gary Ruis scored twice and Dick Young, Al Hansen and Roger Ruis once each.
Sept. 27, 1962 - Princeton beat Mora in the PHS home opener, 27-7. Steve Lindell threw to Neal Hofius for two touchdowns and Dean Hansen ran for two touchdowns.
Sept. 28, 1967 - Princeton 3-0-1 for the season, beat Cambridge 41-20. Tom Enger scored twice, one on a 70-yard punt return, and Dennis Sternquist scored twice and was named to the WCCO Radio all-state team of the week. Don McAlpine scored on a 35-yard run and Jim Rajala on a 72-yard fumble return.
Sept. 28, 1972 - Princeton upset Braham 21-0, as a defense led by the return of the injured Stu Nelson and Don Snow forced seven turnovers and gave up only 19 yards of rushing. Mike Froelich scoredtwice and ran for 119 yards.
Sept. 29, 1977 - The Princeton Cross-Country Invitational drew a record 1,947 runners (In 1997 the total was close to 3,900.) . . . Steve Blaske scored twice and ran for 161 yards in 23 carries asPrinceton beat Braham 14-0 . . . There were 102 entries in the Punt Pass & Kick competition.
Sept. 30, 1982 - Todd Knutson, a PHS grad, was starting for the third year for the Sioux Falls College football team.
Sept. 24, 1987 - Jeff Backlund scored on an interception and Troy Scheffel caught a touchdown pass from Jason Miller as the clock ran out at ha;time in a 21-0 win over Foley. Scheffel caught three passes for 81 yards . . . Tami Clemensen ran a 12:41 to place 21st among 100 runners at a Little Falls cross-country meet.
Sept. 24, 1992 - Judy Bornholdt, playing for the University of Iowa, and Karen Bromberg, playing for Northern Iowa, played against each other in a meet in Iowa. The two were teammates at PHS in 1989 when Princeton won the state golf championship.
Sept 25, 1997 - .Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 35-0 to remain undefeated in football as Matt Wilhelm ran for 122 yards and Chad Carlson threw for 141. Wilhelm scored three times and Dan Patnode twice . . . There were 3,890 runners at the Princeton Cross-Country Invitational.
Sept. 26, 2002 - Princeton beat Chisago Lakes 44-16 as seven different players scored. Mike Patnode and Tyler Gronli each scored a touchdown and threw for one . . . The volleyball beat Pine City in three sets as Steph Drews led in kills with 12,
Sept. 27, 2007 - .PHS grad Kyle Jorgenson caught seven passes for 110 yards in a Bemidji State 27-3 win over Moorhead State. He was a defensive back at PHS . . . PHS grad Mike Patnode, a running back, scored three touchdowns for St. John's in a win over Concordia, including 6 receptions for 53 yards . . . Former PHS receiver Josh Lundeen caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern College, St. Paul.
Sept. 27, 2012 - Ally McAlpine had 12 kills as the volleyball team beat Milaca in four sets . . .The girls tennis team beat Becker and Little Falls and then in losses to Duluth East and Grand Rapids both MaryClaire Mayerchack and Bri Dorr won their matches.
Sept. 28, 2017 - The winning streak of the girls tennis team reached 40 in Mississippi 8 matches as they beat Big Lake 7-0 and St. Micheal 5-2 . . . The football team lost 21-15 to St. Cloud Apollo as Cole Heppner ran for 116 yards,
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
