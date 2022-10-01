(Veterans Day is just a few weeks away and I usually find a subject to write about at that time. As I thought about that a couple days ago I remembered a piece I ran 30 years ago in our Other Opinions feature, a piece which generated many comments. Princeton's Larry Ziebarth, a 1966 PHS grad who served in the Army in Vietnam, later served as the state VFW commander in Minnesota and continued to hold state VFW offices. He wrote this piece after visiting the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., while there on VFW business. It's one of the most moving pieces I have read about Vietnam.)

Once again I find myself headed for The Wall, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D. C. The reason this time is for the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the memorial in 1982. I am a member of the Minnesota veterans color guard and we will be the honor guard for the reading of the names on Sunday Nov. 8, for one hour starting at 3 p.m.

Load comments