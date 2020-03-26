It was a trip of nostalgia, I admitted to myself, as I sat in a chair at a beach last Saturday afternoon that would be one of the last beaches in Florida to be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The notes of Patsy Cline's monster 1963 hit "Crazy" wafted from a CD player through the light wind that was blowing across the sand populated with people of all ages, people who knew their vacation, their spring break, their escape from reality, was about to end way too early because of the worldwide pandemic.
True, Patsy's mournful melody is a love song, but the line that reads "Crazy . . .because I'm feeling blue" was part and parcel of the mood of those on the beach. While some were mad and some were sad, most were feeling blue because something beyond their control had robbed them of a few more days and nights at the beach..
I first encountered that piece of sand on the Gulf Coast of Florida 29 years ago, thus the nostalgic visit of a few minutes that turned into an hour of solitude as part of a crowd that was strangely silent as people waited for one of the enchanting sundowns that are the norm in the Sunshine State.
The kids were playing, oblivious to the immediacy of a last night on the beach for who knows how long, while the adults ignored social distancing to have conversations with friends and family. An hour to the south in Fort Myers there was the possibility of a $5,000 fine if you were found on the beach - it's that serious a situation in a state that is one of the coronavirus hot spots in the country.
Gone for me the last decade or so are the days of long hours in the sun, day after day. I visit now and then, read or do crosswords if it's not too windy, and am content just to let the time go by as I plan the next trip to a spring training baseball game. But those games are gone now, for two weeks already, and no one knows when, or if, they'll be back.The restaurants are closed, schools are closed, the bars are closed, the theme parks are closed, beaches are closed and baseball is on hold as we work our way through a pandemic the likes of which we never expected.
The people on the beach were in various shades of tan/sunburn but didn't seem to mind. A little girl said, "Mommy, I want to come back tomorrow and get some more shark teeth." "Honey, we can't come back tomorrow," was the answer, the little girl making a pouty face and asking, "Why not?" Her mother started to explain, then gave up.. A young couple, oblivious to those of us around them, were heard voicing their disappointment about the closing of the beach. They were supposed to have four more days of sun and fun and weren't practicing social distancing as they made their criticism known.
Finally, that huge orange orb that has drawn many to the beach tonight slides over the horizon and silence falls on much of the crowd as shadows lengthen. There are oohs and aahs from some, many are taking pictures, some are holding each other, and some are weeping as they contemplate the uncertainty that lies ahead in this, the year we thought we'd never see.
For me there's hope that I make it back for my 30th year on that beach in 2021, even though each March I can't wait to return to Minnesota after a month away from home, to get back with family and friends and enjoy the comfort of a state I've called home for 77 years.
Still, a visit to that piece of sand, as I did today, has become a part of my life. The sun is gone now and words are hard to come by as darkness slowly makes it way into night, heightening my hope to return. But more than that, I hope for a return to a life of normalcy, a life where we don't have to stand six feet apart to talk to one another, a life where we can go about our lives without the fears that are a stain on our existence today.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
April 1, 1965 - Art George led the Thursday Nite League at a Princeton Recreation with a game of 210 and a series of 519.
April 1, 1970 - Princeton beat Cannon Falls in indoor track at St. Olaf, 63-49. Tom Meyer ran 9:51.4 as he won the two-milt run on a 176-yard track. It was the best time among many schools participating at St. Olaf.
April 2, 1975 - Jan Gimont had a series of 617 and a game of 232 to lead the Tuesday Night Bowlerettes League at Kenby Lanes. Helen Sanborn had a 564 series and a 231 game.
April 3 1980 - Alex Metcalf was named MVP of the PHS hockey team for its first year of competition. The award was given at the Princeton Youth Hockey Association banquet attended by 485.
April 4, 1985 - Chester Erickson had a 240 game and a 583 series to lead the Wrdnesday Kenby Aces League at Kenby Lanes.
April 5 1990 - Paul Sather won the dunk competition on the first night of the two-day state all-star basketball series at St Cloud State. He had 8 points and 5 rebounds in 7 minutes of play that night.
April 6, 1995 - . Elliot Lindgren was all-conference in wrestling and was chosen MVP for the PHS team . . . Chad Olson was all-conference in basketball and was also chosen MVP for the team.
March 30, 2000 - Ian McVey was chosen MVP for the boys basketball team. Defensive MVP was Darrick Weissenfluh. Captains for the next year were Eric Strandberg and David Myers . . . Tessa Gronli, later a PHS player, won the girls Age-12 Knights of Columbus state free throw contest at Willmar.
March 31, 2005 - Morgan Holland, a Princeton eighth-grader, placed third in the USA Women's National Wrstling Tournament. She won two Minnesota titles before moving on to nationals. Holland wrestled for the boys JV team at PHS, and with the varsity team the previous season.
April 1, 2010 - The PHS boys hockey team finished 11-10-4 and placed third in the Mississippi 8. All-conference honors went to Tommy Pelzer, Trevor Forland, Ian Robertson and Ryne Grove. . . . All-conference in swimming were Kyle Palmer, Logan Hershey, Sam Christrenson and Tony Kottke.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
