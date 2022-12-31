Don't make plans to have things be as usual next Monday, the day after New Year's Day.
I was in for a surprise last Monday when I called my life insurance company in Wisconsin to set up my final Required Minimum Distribution for 2022, the amount required by Uncle Sam to be taken from retirement accounts under penalty of losing 50% of the unpaid amount if you fail to fall in line with IRS requirements.
There was no one there to answer my call and was told by a recording that I had to wait a day to do my business with that company. Ok, I thought, I'll try to remember to do that the following day, meanwhile going to get a few groceries to tide me over for the day. There was no one at the grocery store either. And there was no one at the bank.
Then it hit me: There was no one home at many businesses that day as employees took a day off because Christmas had fallen on a Sunday. And it will likely be the same next Monday the day after New Year's Day.
I ran across an opinion piece in the StarTribune by a New York Times columnist that called the U.S. standing out as the no-vacation nation. He commented that Christmas is considered one of only five paid holidays available for many workers in the U.S.
Maybe the reason I didn't think of last Monday as the Christmas holiday for many was that in 34 years of being the editor of a weekly newspaper I didn't always have some holidays off. Unfortunately, news doesn't always happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m, and neither are weekends immune to the pursuit of news and/or other events that people have come to expect to be covered.
I used to kid around with a friend who was a postal worker who had a lot more days off than just New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas that sufficed as the only paid holidays for many in the work world. Many were the times over 30-plus years that he and other friends were taking a day off while I was hacking away on a computer at the office because it was deadline day for the newspaper.
And things have gotten even better for some in the working world. I have another friend who gets eight weeks off for paternity leave. And guess what? Those eight weeks don't have to be taken during the weeks immediately after that baby is born. They can be a paid two-week absence here and a two-week absence there. In other words, it's a perk offered by a very successful company.
And while we're on the subject, "sick days" enter into the equation. My company offered a half day a month for such days, in other words six days total for a year. Now there are such things as "personal days", a concept I don't really understand, and PTO days (paid time off). And some companies cap vacation days at three weeks, no matter now long someone has worked at that company, while some companies offer more vacation days than that
According to the New York Times columnist Americans work far more hours per year than their counterparts in other rich countries. Most European countries, he reported, offer at least a month of paid vacation. He makes the point that Americans have a higher gross domestic product per capita than Western Europe but that it comes because of longer work hours. But who is making the better choice? He writes, "Would Europeans be better off if they work as hard as Americans, or would Americans be better off if they took European-style vacations?"
OK, so I've gotten deeper into the subject of a day off next Monday than I planned. The New York guy writes that employers are all too likely to question the motivation and commitment of workers who ask for more vacation (or even take advantage of the vacation they're entitled to). He suggests that rules that force workers to take some time off might be good for everyone.
I admit I have/had a different perspective than many because there were a lot of weeks I worked extra hours because being a newspaper editor demanded that I do so. It was part of the deal and that was OK.
Anyway, don't be surprised next Monday if you go to a particular business and it's not open. They're just making up for the lost day that, this year, fell on a Sunday. And try not to be jealous.
GOPHERS, KIRK COUSINS
The University of Minnesota football team beat Syracuse Thursday for its sixth consecutive bowl victory, the fourth with P. J. Fleck as head coach. I grew up with just a few bowls - the Rose, Sugar, Cotton and Orange, along with a lesser bowl like the Tangerine, and it's taken awhile to get used to having as many bowls as there are now. The Rose Bowl was IT for me as a kid. But I've come around to the fact that playing for a program that goes to a bowl game regularly is an inducement for a kid to attend that school.
And having a guy like Mohamad Ibrahim around makes things seem worthwhile. He broke records and did it with class. And it was nice to see sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan throw two touchdown passes when the starter got hurt Thursday. Morgan contributed a lot to the program becoming more viable, as did Ibrahim.
Then there is Kirk Cousins, now a Pro Bowl quarterback. He took heat last year when the defense consistently performed poorly at the end of Gopher games, thus contributing to a bunch of losses. It was unfair criticism and he has put together a season in which he leads ALL quarterbacks in fourth quarter game-winning drives, more than any quarterback in the NFL, despite being knocked down by opposing defenses more than any other quarterback in the league. He has consistently fit completed passes into tight quarters in doing so. He is getting the recognition that should have been previously.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 27, 1962 - Top bowlers for the week at Kenby Lanes were Swede Johnson (557), Bill Enger (586), Ken Kunkel (582) and Bob Dahlberg (576). At Princeton Recreation it was Jim Duffy (592) and Ray Heinen (562).
Dec. 28,1967 - No events reported.
Dec. 28, 1972 - Princeton lost 50-47 to Mora as Tom Holbrook had 22 rebounds and 11 points and Tom Rogde 13 rebounds and 5 points . . . Wes VanDeRiet had 21 points in a city league game for The Mystics.
Dec. 29, 1977 - Princeton beat North Branch 40-30 as Pam Finelli scored 21 and Lynn Donner had 12, with 21 rebounds . . . The boys team lost its seventh straight, 56-37, to Pine City as Bernie Sanborn led with 10 points.
Dec. 30, 1982 - Troy Davis scored all three goals in a 3-1 hockey win over Pine City . . . Princeton beat Pierz 34-26 in wrestling, with a key win at 185 pounds by Erik Soule on a pin after Dan Springman rallied to gain a 4-4 draw.
Dec. 31, 1987 - The boys basketball team rallied to beat Mora 62-57 as Chris Klinghagen scored 14 points and Mark Angstman 13 . . . Princeton lost a 6-3 hockey game to Elk River as Bryan Opskar, Jay Wilson and John Priess scored.
Dec. 24, 1992 - Jeremy Werner won the 189-pound title as Princeton placed fourth in a St. Cloud Apollo tournament . . . Heather Carlson had 16 points and Corrine Lundell 15 in a 56-29 win over Cambridge . . . Chris Flaten and Buck Luedke each had two goals in a 6-3 win over Chisago Lakes, the first for PHS in the season.
Dec. 25, 1997 - The boys basketball team beat Mora (54-48) and Pine City (84-71) in conference games and then beat Pierz 75-48. Jeremy Olson led with 18 in the Mora game, had 20 against Pine City and then had 24 against Pierz . . . Erik Hanson and Derek Hanson each had four goals in a 14-1 hockey win over North Branch.
Dec. 26, 2002 - The wrestling team (7-5) beat Pine City and Rush City as Phil Meinert (152) and Justin Bronson (215) both stayed unbeaten at 12-0 . . . The girls hockey team (8-2-1) beat Tartan 5-1 andCambridge 2-1 as Sara Olson scored two goals in the Tartan game . . . Tyler Gronli (17 points) and Eli McVey (15) led a 65-56 boys basketball win over Mora.
Dec. 27, 2007 - The girls basketball team beat Buffalo 59-54 as Katie Loberg had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and then beat Milaca 54-36 as Mariah Clarin had 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Dec. 27, 2007 - Albany beat Princeton (5-3, 3-1 in the Granite Ridge) 66-57 in a Granite Ridge game as Kayleigh Klonz had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Beth Scharber had 12 points . . . The boys team lost 85-77 to Cambridge as Travis Chmielewski and Jack Sinkel each had 20 points.
Dec. 28, 2017 - The girls hockey team (7-7-1) beat North Shore 2-0 as Kara Schramel got the shutout and then beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-1 as Kenzie Skuza had two goals . . . The girls basketball team (5-4) beat Duluth East 50-40 and then beat Sartell 56-48 as Julia Bjurman had 24 points.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years) and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 54 years.)
