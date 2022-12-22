A Country Christmas gives back to those in need at the Princeton Depot

The Princeton Depot was the location of A Country Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, an event looking to raise money for local families in the area in need of holiday cheer. The event featured live music, a visit from Santa and Sparky the Unicorn, face painting, ornament decorating, refreshments, and a raffle for gift baskets. Sparky the Unicorn was waiting outside to greet people as they entered the event.
The Princeton Depot was decorated with Christmas cheer for the Country Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17. Families were invited to come enjoy live music, a raffle for gift baskets, and other holiday themed activities to help raise money for people in need of holiday cheer throughout the community.
Face painting was a popular activity for the kids who attended the A Country Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Princeton Depot. Kids were able to choose the holiday themed design they wanted painting on their face for the evening.
