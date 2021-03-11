One resident of the Milaca Elim Meadows nursing home explored her family history with her grandson while isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daryl Lawrence, a board member of the Anoka County Historical Society, has spent his time during the pandemic learning about his family history alongside his grandmother Joyce Manthey.
Lawrence’s exploration of his family’s history began when he gained access to a collection of family documents split between his grandmother and great-aunt. Lawrence was able to see the collection of family papers they inherited from their mother when he moved back to Minnesota in 2017.
“I’ve always been the one that’s been interested in family history, going back to when I was little,” Lawrence said. “I would always leaf through the old postcards that my grandma had sitting in a box. Or I would dig into the trunk that was her grandma’s.”
Combining both sets of papers allowed Lawrence to get a better picture of what was going on in his family tree.
While working for the University of Minnesota, he could access resources in the university library on his lunch breaks. He was able to look up locations where his ancestors had lived in Minneapolis and organized those notes into journals that he saved for later.
“Later” came in 2020, when suddenly almost everyone was looking for an extra project while in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence knew he wanted to write a book about his family, and suddenly working from home gave him some extra time.
While working on the book Lawrence was able to call up his grandmother to ask questions and chat about their shared ancestry. The two had always been close, but the project gave Lawrence an excuse to stay in contact and gave Manthey something to do while isolated in Milaca Elim Meadows.
Sharing his findings with Manthey helped Lawrence as he worked on his book. She gave him important context and acted as a sounding board during their conversations, Lawrence said.
Through postcards and phone calls Lawrence was able to take Manthey along as he explored the lives of two women in their family. Some things he found she knew; others, like her grandmother Annie’s first marriage, Manthey had not heard about.
“As I was doing my research, I found out that divorce was really common back in the 1910s and 1920s — before the government really started to tighten down divorce laws because they saw it as a moral issue,” Lawrence said.
Annie married young and was pregnant with Joyce’s mother Effie before she was married. Effie’s birth year was fudged to disguise that fact, according to Lawrence. Because Annie’s husband was abusive, she divorced him in the 1910s, Lawrence said.
By the time Annie had divorced her first husband, Effie was married. But Effie split with her then husband in the late 1910s — officially divorcing in the 1920s, according to Lawrence.
Effie had lived in southern Minnesota. After their split, she moved to Minneapolis. There she began working in Dayton’s while raising her youngest brother Lloyd Schwartz, whom she took in after Annie’s divorce.
While living in Minneapolis Effie dated a man named James who died in the 1918 flu epidemic. Lawrence was able to dig up letters between the two and found Effie had kept James’ obituary.
Lawrence learned this part of Effie’s life through her divorce settlement — or at least what remained of it.
“She had taken scissors to it and all I had was a file number,” Lawrence said.
So Lawrence called up the records division in the Hennepin County District Court with a file number and Effie’s maiden name.
“I gave them the file number and she put down the receiver and I could hear the person who’s helping me talk to someone next to her, and she said, ‘you won’t believe this, someone is looking for a divorce file from 1920s — and I found it,’” Lawrence said.
Lawrence emphasized that Effie could have destroyed the records at anytime. When she eventually was living on a farm in Ham Lake she could have easily burned the papers with the trash, which was a common practice at that time.
“My theory is that she wanted someone to piece it together eventually, but she wanted to be dead when it happened,” Lawrence said.
Eventually Effie met Adolph Olson, who was a firefighter for Pillsbury. They moved out to Ham Lake and got married in 1926. There she became a farm wife, raising cattle and crops, according to Lawrence.
“That’s where she really flipped the switch on her life and left everything from her prior life behind,” Lawrence said.
It was here Effie had Lawrence’s grandmother Manthey. Effie’s role as a parent was to lay down the law, the “bad cop,” as Lawrence put it. Adolph was the affectionate parent in the family. Effie also was the only one to drive.
By the 1930s the area was a close-knit community and the Olsons were an established family in Ham Lake. Effie went on to serve on the school board and several community organizations, Lawrence said.
Manthey recalled growing up attending a one-room school house and had to walk just about everywhere. Though the walk to school was a brief one for her.
“My dad had donated land to the school district to build a school house then, so that made it convenient for us,” Manthey said.
Manthey said she had a good childhood, things seemed simpler back then, and she would find ways to entertain herself. As she got older she picked up some more chores, like milking cows every morning.
“As I got older I had to milk three cows before I went to school, which I wasn’t very happy about, because I thought I probably smelled from the barn when I got there,” Manthey said.
Lawrence said his research helped shed light on who his ancestors were as people. For many people, what they know about their older ancestors may be based on assumptions of the times they lived in or the personalities and skills of their children.
Lawrence also found a unique recipe for hamburger gravy Joyce learned while she worked as a lunch lady at McKinley Elementary School in Ham Lake. She often took recipes home and adapted them to serve to her family. Since then it has become a family classic, Lawrence said.
With his book Lawrence wants to emphasize how important it is to reach out to seniors during the pandemic.
“We’ve lost so many people of the older generation and just think of how many stories are never going to be told because of that,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence is looking to self-publish his book “On The Go All The Time: The Unusually Usual Lives of Annie Livgard and Effie Olson” through Amazon. He was in the proofing process at the time of this interview and is hoping to get the book published by the fall at the latest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.