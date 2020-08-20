Fall sports are back. Both Princeton and Milaca athletes were able to return to some normalcy as both began practicing for their upcoming seasons on Monday, Aug. 17
While football and volleyball will have to wait for their chance to return to action, the other fall sports’ preparations are underway. Soccer, cross country, girls’ tennis and girls swimming and dive are able to continue to play.
Kelly Dorr, Princeton’s tennis coach, had a strong feeling they would be able to play this fall. “We were able to practice this summer with new guidelines, we knew we would be one of the sports that would be able to play,” said Dorr.
During the summer the Tigers were able to get into a swing of how things would be this season and prepare for what new rules would be added to insure player safety.
Regardless, Dorr was happy to return this fall. “It feels great to be back; it feels like a safe area to be compared to some others.”
Another sport that was almost sure of its return was cross country. Milaca coach, Dave Dillan, like Dorr, was happy to be back. “It’s wonderful to be back and get to see the kids again and be together again,” said Dillan.
The Wolves still are taking precautions to remain safe during practices to ensure athlete safety. “In buildings, we have masks on and when we are outside we maintain social distancing. Once we start the runs, that [social-distancing] takes care of itself,” explained Dillan.
Tennis and cross country both can naturally have distance between athletes during competition. Soccer requires players to be in close proximity and raised some concerns on whether a season can be safely had for the players.
The MSHSL’s board of directors decided a season could safely be played and allowed soccer to also return this fall.
First year boys varsity soccer coach, Jason Senne, will have an interesting rookie campaign for the Tigers during the COVID-19 health pandemic.
Senne was just thankful for the chance to coach this fall. “It’s great that we are having this opportunity. I’m glad the high school league is allowing us to have some games this fall and get the boys out playing,” said Senne.
Additional rules for soccer have been implemented for safety, including soccer balls being sanitized before and after use by players.
As these sports can continue to play, each has seen a growth in number of participants due to football and volleyball players’ seasons being pushed back. “We were able to pick up some athletes from football and volleyball this year, it’s a good mix of kids,” stated Dillan.
Senne also stated that he had a few football players joining the soccer team.
Now, all that remains to be seen is how the season will unfold for the teams in this new and different time as competitions begin next week for tennis and swimming and diving.
