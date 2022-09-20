Coaching: Head coach Jon Stewart
2021 recap: The Saints had an extremely young squad on the court last season, trotting out not a single season in the year that saw the team go 0-12.
Coaching: Head coach Jon Stewart
2021 recap: The Saints had an extremely young squad on the court last season, trotting out not a single season in the year that saw the team go 0-12.
“We had a very young team, so we were starting two seventh graders on our varsity team. It was a tough year but they came together really well at the end of the year,” said Jon Stewart.
Key returners: Though struggling through the winless season, every player will be back for Faith Christian.
Bailey Christenson, the lone senior on the squad will be a big factor for the team as an outside hitter while Audrey Stewart looks to also provide some offense as an eighth grader.
What to watch for: Switching to an 6-2 rotation this season, the ability to complete the transition will greatly help the Saints.
So far, so good, said Stewart.
“That will be our learning curve this year but they are picking it up pretty well so far,”
Along with the change on the court, returning every player from last squad, Stewart believes the team can turn things around and possibly advance in the Christian Athletic League’s end of the season tournament.
“We are hoping to make a run in the tournament and I think we have the talent to do it,” he said.
Schedule:
Sept. 6 vs. Valley at Valley 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Granite City Tournament at Granite City
Sept. 12 vs. Cambridge at Faith Christian 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. St. Cloud at Faith Christian 4 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Quad at Rochester 11 a.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Hope at Hope 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Willmar at Willmar 4 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Cambridge at Cambridge 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Valley at Faith Christian 4 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Willmar at Faith Christian 4 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. St. Cloud at St. Cloud 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Hope at Faith Christian 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Lake Region at Faith Christian 4 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.