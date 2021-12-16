After being greatly affected by COVID-19 last season, only managing a couple scrimmages here and there, the Faith Christian boys basketball team can put those times behind them and dive into the new season.
Before the Saints’ season tips off, the team will have to adjust to a new voice at the helm for Faith Christian.
Taking over at head coach for the Christian Athletic League program will be Scott Becker, an assistant coach from last season.
Adding with the new coach will be nearly an entire new roster as only three players are returning from last year’s squad that experienced very little game action.
As the roster sits right around 10 members with varying levels of basketball experience, Becker looks to pound the fundamentals for the group. “We are going to work in fundamentals and concentrate on form while running our plays and drills,” said Becker, adding that improvement has been abundant in the first couple weeks of practice.
Becker also looks to rely heavily on his returners from last season to help get other members of the team up to speed.
One of those members, Branden Becker, son of Scott, wants to instill not being afraid to make a mistake on the court for those newcomers. “We have to show them you can’t be afraid to mess up. It’s okay if you miss a shot. Building confidence is our main point. We don’t want timid players cause if you are timid, you aren’t going to score and if you aren’t scoring, you aren’t going to win,” said the junior.
Offensively for Faith Christian, the team will look to find production from Becker along with the two other returners.
On the defense, the team will need to solid on that end to find success believes Branden Becker. “Our defense will have to step up and play good,” he said.
Scott Becker believes the biggest key to success for the Saints this season will be the ability to play their own game said the first year head coach. “We want to make sure we play at our pace and not theirs. Both on offense and defense.”
Diving into the season, regardless of win or loss, the team already has a clear goal in mind. “Our goal is to instill teamwork and sportsmanship. If we win some games along the way, great, but we are here to teach the kids those teamwork and sportsmanship and have a good time,” said Scott Becker.
The Saints got their chance to return to the court on Dec. 11, with Mankato coming to Faith Christian’s gymnasium.
