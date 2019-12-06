2018-19 Results: Overall 14-11-0; Sixth in Mississippi 8 Conference, 4-7-0; lost to North Branch in Section 5A semifinals.
Head Coach Todd Frederick and his coaching staff have a hockey roster stocked with experienced players. That’s created a lot of high expectations.
Princeton returns a number of key players, including eight forwards with varsity playing experience.
Frederick said it’s always hard to replace seniors when you lose them, because more often than not, they are part of a school’s varsity program for three years.
“This year, I think we are deeper, because we had a very successful junior varsity team last year,” he said. “We are going to have a lot of players who will be jumping into a varsity mix for the first time.
Senior Captain Jack Southard was a top-five statewide goal scorer last year for the Tigers.
Other key forwards include junior Dylan Cook and senior Tyler Danielson.
Juniors Carver Huber and Nico Piehl are two additional Princeton players who tallied significant varsity time last year.
Frederick said Huber and Piehl should have breakout years as juniors.
Looking back on the years he’s coached high school hockey, Frederick said he was really happy if he had seven to nine forwards in terms of depth. This is this 16th year of coaching the Tigers. “We are probably 11 to 12 forwards deep,” he said.
On defense, senior Captain Ray Anderson and junior Ryan Meland, a junior, are among the best shut-down defensemen in the conference, Frederick said.Ethan Stewart, Dillon Prosser, and Trevor Lindquist, also had varsity playing time last year. “Those three will jump right into various roles,” Frederick said. “Right now, we are looking at being four to six defenseman deep. Last year, we only returned two defensemen.”
Goaltender Hunter Burian returns for his senior year of Princeton hockey.
“We’ve challenged him to be the best goalie in the conference,” Frederick said. “There’s no reason why he can’t be.”
Regarding conference competition as a whole, Frederick said he thinks North Branch will emerge as the team to beat. “It should be a really competitive conference, and it’s a little wide open, because we lost Buffalo, St. Michael, and Rogers,” he said. Princeton opened its 2018-2020 season at home Nov. 29 against Mora. Frederick predicted in mid-November the game would be a barn-burner. Mora defeated Princeton 5-4.
Another highlight on the schedule will be the Rusty Skates Game against Cambridge-Isanti, which always fills the arena. A mid-January visit to the Eveleth Hippodrome followed by a trip to Breck Anderson Ice Arena are other key dates on the Tigers’ post-Christmas schedule.
