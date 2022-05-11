The Milaca softball team played four games in five days between May 5-May 9. The girls now sit at 2-9 on the season after their Monday, May 9 loss at Pequot Lakes.
Pequot Lakes 6, Milaca 3
On Monday, May 9 the Wolves traveled north to Pequot Lakes where a trio of double-run innings did in Milaca.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and a 3-2 lead after three, the Wolves gave up four unawnsered runs in the fourth and sixth innings to lose 6-3.
Pequot Lakes scored two runs in the first, fourth, and sixth innings. Milaca scored two runs in the first inning and another run in the third before going silent on the scoreboard.
Milaca 12, Foley 2
After giving up a run in the first inning, Milaca outscored Foley 12-1 to take a 12-2 win from the Falcons on their home field.
In the bottom of the second inning, Maggie Westling drove in Lilly Roehl to tie the game at 1-1. In the third inning a Morgan Majerus triple scored Paige Maurer. Majerus made it 3-1 when tagging after a Lilly Roehl hit to center field.
Foley scored its final run of the game in the fourth inning.
Milaca added four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth to seal the victory.
In the fourth, Maurer walked and Majerus singled on a hit to left center. A Lilly Roehl single brought home Maurer. Majerus scored after a Maggie Westling single.
With runners on first and second, Roehl and Westling advanced on a passed ball. Macy Mach popped out to center field, Scoring Roel and advancing Westling to third after the two runners tagged up. Westling scored off an Ashley Droogsma ground ball into left field.
Heading into the sixth inning, the Wolves were up 7-2.
Majerus and Roehl opened the inning with singles. A Westling double into left field scored Majerus and put runners at second and third.
A Macy Mach single loaded the bases. Gabby Vivant walked, scoring Roehl. An Ashley Droogsma single scored Westling to give Milaca a 10-2 lead. With bases still loaded, Cana Mach came to the plate and was hit by a pitch to score Macy Mach. Vivant scored the Wolves’ final run after tagging on a ground ball by Maurer.
Milaca 12, Foley 0
Leading 6-0 heading into the seventh inning, the Wolves used a six-run inning to top Foley 12-0 in the second game of as Friday night doubleheader. The game gave the Wolves back-to-back 12-run wins over the Falcons.
Lilly Roehl, Maggie Westling and Macy Mach scored in the second inning. Cana Mach, Paige Maurer, Morgan Majerus, added runs in the third inning.
Pitchers held both opponents scoreless until Milaca erupted for six more runs in the seventh inning.
Madison Fournier bunted her way to first base, and advanced to third on a Ashley Droogsma single. Fournier scored and Droogsma advanced to third on a Paige Maurer single. Droogsma and Maurer then scored on a Morgan Majerus double. Majerus gave Milaca a 10-0 lead when she scored on the next at-bat with a Lilly Roehl single.
Maggie Westling saved some fireworks until the end of the game with a two-run home run that scored her and Roehl to give the Wolves a 12-0 victory.
Ella James pitched all seven innings for the Wolves, recording six strikeouts.
Albany 13, Milaca 1
Milaca fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-1 loss to Albany on Thursday, May 5.
Down 9-0, the Wolves scored their only run in the fourth inning.
Lilly Roehl took first base after being hit by a pitch in the inning-opening at-bat. She advanced to second base on a Maggie Westling single to center. With two outs and runners on first and second, Sara Wario came to the plate to drive Roehl home off a single to center field.
Albany added three runs in the sixth inning and another run in the seventh.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
