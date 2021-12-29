Going into the boys hockey match up pitting the Tigers against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles, on Dec. 21 at the Princeton Ice Arena, Princeton knew if it could execute its game plan, it would have a good chance to walk away victorious.
The first period demonstrated that to a tee, as the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Becker/Big Lake.
The second period saw Princeton get away from its strategy as the Eagles were able to respond to make it a single goal game into the third and final frame.
Clinging to the single score lead, the Tigers returned to their opening period form, scoring three goals while shutting out the Eagles to push to the 5-1 victory into the holidays.
“It was one of those things where we had to stay with the game plan, you can’t get frustrated,” said Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick on the victory.
Jumping out to that 2-0 lead after goals by forwards Jake Baumann and Dalton Wille, the Tigers thoroughly out played the Eagles heading into the first intermission, out shooting their opponent 17-6.
Back for the second period, Princeton was able to continue to pepper Becker/Big Lake’s goalie but to no avail as the game stayed knotted at 2-0.
As the Eagles’ goalkeeper kept the game close, the Tigers began to lose sight of the game plan, getting away from the successful play that saw them lead by two. “It wasn’t a bad period but we got away from out game of moving the puck, cycling and controlling the offensive zone. We got a little bit selfish in some regards, we were skating the puck a lot and not moving it,” said Frederick.
Added with that was BBL finding the back of the net, beating Princeton goaltender, Ben Nelson to cut the game to a single score as the Eagles trailed 2-1 heading to the final frame.
Having outshot the Eagles by a 33-11 margin, it remained just a single score lead for the Tigers.
Back in action for the third and final frame, looking to make it a more comfortable lead, Princeton got back to its strategy that had been successful for Tigers.
“In the third period we got right back at it,” said Frederick.
That move proved to be a solid choice as freshman, Jaeger Wood benefitted from the change to light the lamp early into the third, grabbing a 3-1 lead with 14:50 left in the contest.
Sparking the Tigers with that goal, Princeton would go on to score two more goals in the third, with Eli Christopher and Wille netting the scores to coast the team to the 5-1 win.
After allowing the score in the second period, Nelson remained tough in net, making ten saves in the final period to pick up the victory on the night, totaling 20 saves.
Wille, Wood, Baumann and Christopher all tallied two points in the win.
Sitting at 4-3 on the year, the Tigers then prepared to travel to Blaine for the
Princeton started on Dec. 27, taking on St. Paul Academy at the National Sports Center’s Super Rink.
Tigers lose opener
Kicking off their opening contest at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic’s Silver Tournament, the Tigers fell to St. Paul Academy, 3-2 to send Princeton the Consolation side of the bracket.
The Spartans were able to jump out to the 2-0 lead while Princeton’s rally fell short.
Tigers’ Luke Dufner and Baumann were goal scorers in the loss while goalie James Koecher took the loss in net, making 31 saves.
Sitting at 4-4, Princeton then prepared to take on the loser of Pine City and Winona Cotter on Dec. 28.
