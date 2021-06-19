Bald eagle refuge.jpg

A Bald Eagle is perched atop a tree along the Prairie’s Edge Wildlife Drive on Friday, June 4 at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Princeton. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bald Eagles use the refuge for nesting and raising young, and as a rest stop during migration. The restored wet-lands throughout the refuge provide ideal habitat.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Recommended for you

Load comments